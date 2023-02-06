ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Sidelined Metro buses are coming back soon

The Metro buses taken out of service in December should be back on the road soon. King County Metro sidelined over a hundred buses during the holidays when workers discovered steering column issues. Routes were canceled in parts of Seattle and north King County, which caused big headaches for Metro riders. Metro sends out notifications via email, Twitter, and its website to keep riders updated on any cancellations.
KING COUNTY, WA
Microsoft announces next round of layoffs in Washington

Microsoft announced another round of layoffs Thursday, eliminating 617 jobs in Washington state. The layoffs will impact workers in Redmond, Issaquah, and Bellevue, according to the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) portal. An additional 900 workers in Washington are being laid off as per an announcement made...
WASHINGTON STATE
Possible meth lab caught fire in Chinatown encampment

Seattle police responded to the scene of an encampment fire that may have been a meth lab in the Chinatown-International District Thursday afternoon. Officers arrived just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of 7th Avenue S and S Main Street, and once the fire was controlled, police searched the area for injured people but located no one.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle voters deciding on social housing initiative

Voters in Seattle are deciding whether to create a social housing program that would build homes for people with a range of incomes. Supporters say Initiative 135 would help fill a critical gap in the city’s housing supply, but opponents say it would be redundant. Finding solutions to Seattle’s...
SEATTLE, WA
Lucky Auburn resident wins $754.6M Powerball prize

Check your tickets. Somebody in Washington state won Monday night’s $754.6 million Powerball drawing. The $754.6 million Powerball Jackpot from Monday’s drawing was sold at a Fred Meyer in Auburn, Washington’s Lottery announced Tuesday morning. Washington’s lottery officials were expected to release further information later Tuesday, including details of the outlet that sold the ticket.
AUBURN, WA
Seattle-area native Brandi Carlile wins big at 2023 Grammys

Washington native Brandi Carlile made a powerhouse performance on stage singing her twice-nominated single “Broken Horses” after winning multiple Grammys Sunday. The folk, rock, and Americana singer-songwriter from Ravensdale, Wash., was among the most nominated artists of the 2023 Grammys, with seven nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Americana Album.
SEATTLE, WA
Edmonds School District internet outage disrupts seniors’ year

This is the time of year when high school seniors are gathering their first-semester transcripts to send off to college admissions offices. But seniors in the Edmonds School District have been unable to access that information since some sort of security breach caused officials to take down the internet. Edmonds...
EDMONDS, WA
King County, Seattle eliminate employee vaccine mandate

King County and the City of Seattle will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, effective today, according to a press release. “The vaccine mandate was an effective and necessary tool for protecting the health and safety of City workers and the public we serve,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “Rooted in our shared values of safety and health equity, we will continue to follow this approach as we respond to next steps in the pandemic and continue to advance efforts to ensure a thriving and equitable recovery for all Seattle residents and neighbors.”
SEATTLE, WA
Families rally ahead of Bellevue School District consolidation decision

Dozens of parents and kids rallied outside the Bellevue School District’s headquarters Monday evening to protest the district’s proposal to consolidate elementary schools. In practice, consolidating schools would involve ending school at three elementary school buildings and combining students while repurposing the former school buildings. “We know that...
BELLEVUE, WA
Seattle rescue pup set to play in Puppy Bowl

A hometown hero is set to participate in the 2023 Puppy Bowl. Cooper, a 5-month-old terrier/boxer mix from Seattle Humane Society, has been selected to play on Team Fluff, which will be competing with Team Ruff for the “Lombarky” trophy. He came to the shelter on a “lifesaver...
SEATTLE, WA
Federal Way’s gun buyback runs out of gift cards early

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Hundreds of unwanted firearms were turned in Saturday in Federal Way’s first ever gun buyback. Federal Way’s city coffers are $25,000 lighter as a long line of gun owners turned in their weapons for a gift card. It’s the latest city to hold a gun buyback in an effort to remove guns from the streets.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Seattle Schools weighs consolidation as enrollment plummets

The Seattle Public Schools Board (SPS) released information from their budgeting meeting at the end of January in which they detail a plan to cut costs by shutting down some schools. SPS is currently facing a budgetary shortfall of $131 million as student enrollment continues to drop since the 2019-2020...
SEATTLE, WA
