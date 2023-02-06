Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbu.org
Here's where things currently stand with the closure of an Illinois Valley hospital
Emily Schaub is pregnant, and she has nowhere to go. The Peru Public Library employee was one of the women receiving obstetrics care at St. Margaret's Hospital in Peru before the suspension of services at the facility was abruptly announced. "I am appalled by the way the hospital handled this....
starvedrock.media
LS County Board Supports SMH Peru Reopen
As it seems to be just about every day, the beleaguered St. Margaret's Health was in the cross-hairs at a public forum Thursday. This time it happened at the monthly La Salle County Board meeting in Ottawa. As part of the board's discussion of a resolution expressing support for the reopening of SMH's Peru location, a number of speakers shared their stories with board members. Those who took turns at the lectern ranged from nurses, to former staffers, to members of the general public. Some expressed concern about the elimination of OB care at SMH. Others shared their stories of past illnesses and the role of good healthcare in their recoveries. And still others spoke bitterly and personally about current SMH leadership.
starvedrock.media
Big Donation To Support IVCC's Ag Complex
A big boost for Illinois Valley Community College's agriculture complex. Longtime IVCC employee Diane Kreiser has donated $10,000 in memory of her parents Laverne “Bud” and Marjorie Wiesbrock of Leonore. Specifically the donation is going to the college's agriculture complex campaign. Kreiser's late father farmed his whole life and founded Wiesbrock Trucking.
walls102.com
LaSalle County Board approves resolution of support to reopen Peru hospital
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Board passed a resolution in support to reopen the Peru hospital. On Thursday board members reworked a former resolution to clearly state that the support the county is giving is non-financial. Also added in the resolution is the support of any and all action to have full obstetrics services operating at the hospital. The board agreed they aren’t locked in to supporting St. Margaret’s Health, but any healthcare provider that’s willing to get the location up and running again. A certified copy of the resolution is to be sent to all federal and state representatives and senators as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health.
starvedrock.media
La Salle County Board To Address Peru Hospital Closure
The closure of the hospital in Peru could attract a crowd to the latest La Salle County Board meeting. The board meets Thursday at 1 o'clock in Ottawa and on their agenda is a resolution regarding the hospital closure. At a recent board committee meeting, board member Brian Dose of Ottawa suggested the county seek out relief funds for displaced workers.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Princeton Mayor Says Two Terms Enough; Name Coming Off Ballot
Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram Friday announced he's not going to run for a third term. He'd already filed the necessary paperwork to run again. But, Friday he told WLPO News that he's now filed paperwork to come off the ballot. Although speculation on his decision centers on the city council's...
videtteonline.com
ISU to introduce special education online certificate program to train Illinois teachers
To increase the number of trained special educators in Illinois, Illinois State University’s Department of Special Education will begin offering an online certificate program. The program will allow current practicing general education teachers to become equipped with learning behavior specialist requirements. Mark Zablocki, associate professor and master’s program coordinator...
starvedrock.media
Meeting Scheduled In Ottawa Regarding Home Repair Funding
Paying for home improvements in Ottawa could be aided by state money. The city of Ottawa received $550,000 dollars as part of a community development grant program. If as a homeowner you meet the grant guidelines, you could qualify for up to $50,000 in home repairs. Funds can go towards structural, electrical, plumbing, and accessibility accommodations.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal Council denies special ordinance for cannabis
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal has denied a permit for a marijuana dispensary at Monday night’s Council meeting. The ordinance was for granting a special use permit for adult-use cannabis. According to their website, High Haven is a woman-owned, minority-owner social equity business that was seeking to make its...
starvedrock.media
Highest-paying science jobs in Peoria
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Peoria, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
WIFR
Man wanted in Montana arrested in Lee County
PAW PAW, Ill. (WIFR) - A Montana man wanted on a warrant in Montana was arrested Friday in Lee County. Thomas Jessberger, 48, formerly of Missoula, Mont. was pulled over Friday near Howlett and Woodlawn roads. Deputies say Jessberger had an existing warrant for violation of conditional release in Montana.
1470 WMBD
Sendoff ceremony for Peoria-area based battalion
PEORIA, Ill. – The latest batch of troops to be deployed from the Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing of the Illinois Army National Guard received a send off Tuesday morning. Around 180 members of the 1st Battalion of the 106th Aviation Regiment were recognized at a ceremony in front of family and friends, as well as Governor J.B. Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton.
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
aroundthetownchicago.com
Australian Company Brings Mexico to Illinois
★★★★★Fast Food! While most of us enjoy far too much of this, and no matter where you go you see one drive-thru after another, we all know that for the most part these eateries are more for convenience than flavor and health. Anyone who has been to Mexico or any Hispanic neighborhood of any city, knows that there are lots of little stands where one can buy food that is fresh and tasty. Steven Marks, a New Yorker who transplanted to Australia , saw that people loved the Mexican food and while it was “street food” it was healthier than most of the other “stuff” people were eating. His thought was to create a restaurant that took the “street food” one step further- make it healthy to go along with the flavors that people love!
Local banker selected to participate in Future Leaders Alliance
MORRIS – Brittany Herman, commercial banking specialist with Grundy Bank, has been selected to participate in the Future Leaders Alliance offered through the Illinois Bankers Association. This 14-month leadership program is dedicated to enhancing the professional development of new and promising bank leaders through three primary components: education, community service and networking.
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: High winds to blame for thousands losing power Thursday in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The Ameren Illinois outage map shows many without power across Central Illinois. That number is much lower than the couple of thousand the map showed earlier in the day. A 25News crew near the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino around 10 a.m. witnessed part of a tree...
starvedrock.media
Man Who Allegedly Charged At Streator Officer With A Knife Pleads Not Guilty
Not guilty is the plea by a Streator man who was shot after allegedly coming after a police officer with a knife. Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Thompson of Streator was back in court Thursday and was given a May 22nd jury trial date. He's charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer.
Comments / 0