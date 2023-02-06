Read full article on original website
Hatton named 2023 “SEC Legend”
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky All-American Vernon Hatton will represent the Wildcats as a member of the 2023 Southeastern Conference Legends at the SEC Tournament. Hatton, who helped lead UK to the 1958 national championship, will be among 14 men honored at the league tournament at Bridgestone Arena. The...
Former Wildcat Minniefield reflects on his famous ‘dunk’ 40 years later
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What makes a play great? A myriad of factors come to mind. The surprise of the moment, certainly, is near the top of the list. Dirk Minniefield is the UK career leader in assists with 646 but on the evening of February 8, 1983, the Lafayette product brought the 23, 548 UK fans to their feet with a dunk still talked about, but not analyzed, four decades later.
Kaylee Weaver - The American Rodeo Contender Tournament
Kaylee Weaver - The American Rodeo Contender Tournament
Transylvania women’s basketball team ranked #2 in the nation in Division III
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A national championship contender is continuing to collect wins right here in Lexington. While many don’t know, there is a collegiate basketball team in Lexington that is nationally ranked. Just down the road from Rupp Arena, the Transylvania women’s basketball team is currently ranked second...
Sayre’s Kylee Dennis named WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When Kylee Dennis stepped on the court at Scott County, the Sayre senior guard was 15 points shy of a milestone. “I’ve wanted to do this since I was a little kid,” Dennis said. “Me and my dad have been talking about it. He kept encouraging me to get this goal, and I knew that I had to do it. So I had to keep grinding on the off days to get to where I need to be.”
High school basketball highlights for February 10, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With only one week to go before the postseason begins, we saw some blowouts and a down to the wire finish. Lexington Christian at Lexington Catholic; Covington Catholic at North Laurel; Henry Clay at Bryan Station; Danville at Lincoln Co.;. Ballard at Franklin Co.; Bourbon Co....
Fleming Co. boy facing challenges gets ultimate assist
FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a lesson about sportsmanship that goes beyond the hardwood. A video from a basketball game this past weekend is going viral. It shows a Fleming County player handing the ball to an opposing player from St. Patrick School in Maysville. After a few tries, the opposing player makes the shot.
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
Foster Care Council - February 10, 2023
Foster Care Council - February 10, 2023
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds Finally Slowing Down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track a major wind maker rolling across the region today. Once this blows through, we turn our attention to a storm system for the weekend that can deliver a glancing blow of snow to southeastern Kentucky by Sunday. Winds today peaked at greater...
Nicholasville police adding more Flock cameras
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Flock cameras are being brought to Nicholasville. As the new tech comes to more counties across the area, the departments involved say it benefits all of them. The City of Nicholasville installed its first three Flock cameras in the new year. In December, the city council...
High winds potentially to blame for part of Lexington building collapsing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High winds may have played a role in part of a building in Lexington collapsing. Fire officials say it happened early Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of Trade Street. They say the street-side façade of a building collapsed, potentially due to the high winds.
Sharon Michael - Frankel Night: Cocktails & Casino Event
Sharon Michael - Frankel Night: Cocktails & Casino Event
Lexington to begin major sewer project
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is set to begin a major sewer project. For the next year and a half, a group of homeowners will be dealing with three different major construction projects right in their front yards. “Knowing how long the project was going to be...
Good Question: Why are there wooden guard rails on US 68 from Paris to Lexington?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a road thousands of our viewers drive every day, and one of them had a question about why it looks the way it does. For today’s Good Question, Keith asks, Why are there wooden guard rails on the road from Paris to Lexington on U.S. 68?
WATCH | Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington
WATCH | Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington

WATCH | Vending machine with free life-saving drug placed in Madison Co. jail. A life-saving drug is now available for free from a vending machine in the Madison County Detention Center. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 8 hours ago. WATCH | Senate panel passes controversial bill dealing with LGBTQ...
Lexington health officials urge caution as illnesses continue to spread
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year. People are getting sick and staying home from school and work. With COVID and the flu, many are wondering what to look out for. According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, they are averaging about 70 new COVID cases...
Wind knocks down power line, starts field fire in Winchester
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The strong winds caused issues throughout our area Thursday. In Winchester, a falling tree knocked down a power line in the area of Boonesboro Road and the bypass. Crews say the power line caught a field on fire. KU crews are now working to repair the...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A wetter trend will settle in for a few days
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - I don’t think that we get covered up with non-stop rain but we will encounter some showers at times today. We’ve been talking about how the wetter weather would show up in the middle of the week and that is exactly where we are now. Most of you will only experience some scattered showers on Wednesday & Thursday. Just look at it as a nuisance more than anything else. A positive thing about it is that we need rain to keep everything in balance and that’s exactly what this is for us.
Coroner identifies body found near water tank in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man whose body was found near a water tank tower by workers in Lexington has been released. The coroner says the man has been identified as 55-year-old Gary Randall Slone of Lexington. Slone’s body was found on Kilrush Drive off Alexandria Drive...
