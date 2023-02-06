ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew McConaughey to Play Elvis Presley in New Netflix Series, But There’s a Twist

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQnQ3_0keJ7DgF00
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)

Adding a new role to his already impressive acting resume, Matthew McConaughey is going to be voicing music icon Elvis Presley in Netflix’s new animated series Agent Elvis.

Variety reports that Agent Elvis is created by The King’s former wife Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. The show’s IMDb description reads, “Elvis trades in his jumpsuit for a jetpack when he joins a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country.”

Netflix also released a clip of the new show. “Elvis Presley always dreamed of being a superhero,” the streaming service further tweeted. “Now, Priscilla Presley is making his dream a reality! Matthew McConaughey stars in Agent Elvis.”

In the teaser, Matthew McConaughey shows off his voice-acting talents as he portrays Elvis. “Every once in a while, man accomplishes the impossible,” he says as Elvis. “All it takes is someone with a dream. Cause when a man dreams, he can change the world.”

The show, which was originally titled Agent King, was reportedly first announced in 2019. Priscilla Presley stated that the new series is inspired by Elvis’ dream of being a superhero. He wanted to fight crime and saved the world. “My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project,” Priscilla previously stated. “And getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before.”

Agent Elvis is set to premiere on Netflix next month.

Matthew McConaughey Says Taking Time Off From Acting Helped Relaunch His Career

In June 2021, Matthew McConaughey revealed a major perk to his taking some time away from acting.

CNBC reported that during the 2021 CogX Conference, McConaughey spoke about the ups and downs of his career. Following a stretch of romantic comedies and after the births of his children, Matthew McConaughey decided to take a two-year break from his career. He called the time his “unbending phrase.”

“Trust me, I had the last six months before I got that phone call to come back to work in dramas,” Matthew McConaughey said at the time. “I did not know if I was ever going to work in Hollywood again.”

However, when he resumed acting, McConaughey landed drama roles such as Dallas Buyers Club, in which he won an Oscar for Best Actor in 2014.

Along with discussing his Hollywood break, Matthew explained how he was dealing with the loss of his father, James Donald McConaughey, during the time his acting career was taking off. He admitted that while it was a challenging time for him, it was also incredibly grounding. “I think it helped me do a better job because I was more sober going about it,” he shared.

