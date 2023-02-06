ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

RadarOnline

Arizona Rancher Charged With First-Degree Murder After Shooting Mexican Migrant To Death On His Property

An Arizona rancher has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after fatally shooting a Mexican migrant last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.George Alan Kelly, 73, was arrested on January 30 after shooting Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, 48, on his Kino Springs, Arizona ranch located 1.5 miles north of the United States-Mexico border.According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department, Kelly and Cuen-Butimea did not know each other and Arizona authorities are still investigating the fatal shooting.“It doesn't seem like Mr. Kelly and the victim knew each other,” Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo said in a statement.Federal court records also showed that Cuen-Butimea had...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

One official launched Cochise County into months of election chaos

In rural Cochise County, the aftermath of the last election and the conspiracy theories that surrounded it are still playing out. As results rolled in after the 2022 midterms and Democrats outperformed expectations, calls of election fraud and conspiracy rang out from the farthest right flanks of the Republican Party.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
azpm.org

Resignation of Cochise County Elections Director becomes final

The resignation of former Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra was finalized Thursday. Under Arizona law, the county had 15 calendar days to address Marra’s grievances before the resignation would become final. The county wrote a statement that Marra’s last day on the job was Wednesday, February 8 and...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Sierra Vista | Shopping center in Arizona

The Mall at Sierra Vista is an indoor shopping center in Sierra Vista, Arizona, United States owned and managed by Kohan Retail Investment Group. It was constructed during the late 1990s. Sierra Vista was one of the fastest-growing communities in Arizona and the major population center for southeastern Arizona. The...
SIERRA VISTA, AZ

