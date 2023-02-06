Read full article on original website
Arizona rancher accused of shooting and killing migrant on his ranch to remain jailed on $1M bond
The preliminary hearing for George Alan Kelly, an Arizona rancher accused of fatally shooting a Mexican migrant, was delayed on Wednesday at the request of his attorney.
Arizona Rancher Charged With First-Degree Murder After Shooting Mexican Migrant To Death On His Property
An Arizona rancher has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after fatally shooting a Mexican migrant last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.George Alan Kelly, 73, was arrested on January 30 after shooting Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, 48, on his Kino Springs, Arizona ranch located 1.5 miles north of the United States-Mexico border.According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department, Kelly and Cuen-Butimea did not know each other and Arizona authorities are still investigating the fatal shooting.“It doesn't seem like Mr. Kelly and the victim knew each other,” Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo said in a statement.Federal court records also showed that Cuen-Butimea had...
Cochise County Attorney after DUI arrest: 'I will remain in office'
Cochise Co. Attorney Brian McIntyre says he will remain in his role after a DUI arrest. In a statement, he apologized for the incident and says he intends to finish the work he started.
180,000 fentanyl pills found in secret vehicle compartment at Port of Douglas
Officers had a huge bust at the Port of Douglas, finding over 45 pounds worth of fentanyl pills, according to Customs and Border Protection.
Rural Metro Fire shuttering three stations in Sahuarita
Three Rural Metro fire stations in Sahuarita could soon close, as Green Valley Fire District has plans to begin serving the neighboring town.
One official launched Cochise County into months of election chaos
In rural Cochise County, the aftermath of the last election and the conspiracy theories that surrounded it are still playing out. As results rolled in after the 2022 midterms and Democrats outperformed expectations, calls of election fraud and conspiracy rang out from the farthest right flanks of the Republican Party.
How an Arizona official is making Cochise County a “laboratory” for election skepticism
David Stevens had never supervised a ballot count. He didn’t know how he would count nearly 50,000 ballots by hand, who would help, or where he would find enough space to do it. But that didn’t dissuade him. Less than a month before the November election, Stevens, the...
Resignation of Cochise County Elections Director becomes final
The resignation of former Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra was finalized Thursday. Under Arizona law, the county had 15 calendar days to address Marra’s grievances before the resignation would become final. The county wrote a statement that Marra’s last day on the job was Wednesday, February 8 and...
The Mall at Sierra Vista | Shopping center in Arizona
The Mall at Sierra Vista is an indoor shopping center in Sierra Vista, Arizona, United States owned and managed by Kohan Retail Investment Group. It was constructed during the late 1990s. Sierra Vista was one of the fastest-growing communities in Arizona and the major population center for southeastern Arizona. The...
