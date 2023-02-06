ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock 104.1

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 104.1

The 25 Most Popular Last Names in New Jersey

Have you ever done research on the history of your surname or last name?. A little digging will uncover some pretty interesting facts. According to American Surnames, Ryan, my last name, is pretty common in New Jersey. It's the 41st most popular surname in New Jersey. Plus, there are 516...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

Recently Single In NJ? Beware Of The Catfishers, They’re Bad Here

Have you ever gone out with someone you met on a dating app only to be faced with someone totally different from their picture upon your arrival? Honey, you've been catfished. If you're single and live in South Jersey, chances are, you're already aware that it's a serious problem in this state. That's not even just me speaking from experience; it's actually been studied. A new survey shows that New Jersey actually falls within the top 15 most catfished states in the country.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

NJ setting fires on purpose for next couple months

You may see smoke on your drive or hike, and it may be no cause for alarm. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has announced that "prescribed burns" will be taking place across thousands of acres into spring. The intentional fires burn potential fuels such as leaves, pine needles,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

Luxurious South Jersey Resort Named Best Hotel in New Jersey

The number one-ranked hotel in New Jersey is right here in Cape May County, South Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotels in USA ranking. The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor placed #1 in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report, based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings, and user ratings.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ

The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
CAPE MAY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy