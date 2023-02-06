ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

Railroad: Controlled release of chemicals in East Palestine derailment ‘completed successfully’

By Ideastream Public Media
ideastream.org
 4 days ago
ideastream.org

Class action lawsuits filed following train derailment, evacuation

Class action lawsuits are being filed by those displaced by a massive train derailment and fire in East Palestine, a village located in Columbiana County on the border with Pennsylvania. A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in the village on Friday and caught fire. The governor issued an evacuation order...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
ideastream.org

A toxic train derailment and so many unanswered questions

My week started Sunday night when Gov. Mike DeWine issued an urgent evacuation order for East Palestine. There was a train derailment Friday night. That, I knew. But it was unclear to me why that would cause an evacuation. The words "catastrophic tanker failure" and "deadly shrapnel" flew off the press release. What is going on?
EAST PALESTINE, OH
ideastream.org

East Palestine evacuation lifted allowing residents to return home

Residents of East Palestine were told they could return to their homes Wednesday night after being evacuated Sunday. A train derailment that occurred Friday night became a threat to safety when a drastic temperature change in one of the rail cars made a potential explosion with deadly shrapnel imminent. Officials avoided the explosion by performing a controlled release of the toxic chemical vinyl chloride on Monday.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
ideastream.org

Arrest of a news reporter at an Ohio press conference raises questions

There are still questions about the arrest of a television reporter at a press conference about events following a train derailment in East Palestine. Evan Lambert of NewsNation was arrested by the East Palestine Police Department for trespassing just as the event was beginning. A report from the East Palestine...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
ideastream.org

Akron mayoral candidates to debate in April

As the race for Akron mayor heats up, the Akron Press Club and local media partners have announced two upcoming debates, as well as the release of a poll ahead of the debates about issues Akronites are most concerned about. The Democratic debates will be held April 5 and 12,...
AKRON, OH
ideastream.org

Sketchbook: Monochromatic Women

In this edition of Sketchbook, we visit Akron artist, Derin Fletcher. She has created a series of monochromatic portraits of women in vibrant colors. Without brown pencils, she turned to greens, blues and other bright colors. The images resonated with tens of thousands of viewers on social media. Fletcher seems...
AKRON, OH
ideastream.org

Your Answers: Tell us about your family’s history & traditions

In this episode we talk about family history and traditions. We have a story about the Lunar New Year celebrations. And a Black History Month Sketchbook about a special Massillon Museum memory project. For our write-to-us this week: tell us about your family’s history. What are some stories or...
MASSILLON, OH

