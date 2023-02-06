NEW YORK (PIX11) — The prices of rideshares is increasing, but New York City drivers are seeing less money, according to a new study from UCLA. In 2019 the average fare was about $12 but by the end of April 2022, it was over $18. The cost of a ride rose 50 percent, but the driver pay only 31 percent.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO