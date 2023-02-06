ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Health myths in the black community

A dermatologist separates fact from fiction when it comes to skin care for black men and women. A dermatologist separates fact from fiction when it comes to skin care for black men and women. Brooklyn sidewalk shed saves life. There is new scrutiny on the more than nine thousand sidewalk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

House Democrats move to expel 'fraud' Rep. Santos from Congress

Democrats took the first step to try to expel embattled New York Representative George Santos from Congress following allegations that Santos lied about his education, career, campaign funds and much more. House Democrats move to expel ‘fraud’ Rep. Santos …. Democrats took the first step to try to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Expanded cargo bike service may reduce traffic in NYC

New York City is looking at cargo bikes as a way to help reduce traffic congestion. Expanded cargo bike service may reduce traffic in …. New York City is looking at cargo bikes as a way to help reduce traffic congestion. Kids provide a lesson in love. Valentine’s Day is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Local mechanic fixes van for Bronx nonprofit

A Bronx nonprofit was having a difficult time feeding families in need after its delivery van broke down. Fortunately, two local body shops and mechanics came forward and fixed the van. Local mechanic fixes van for Bronx nonprofit. A Bronx nonprofit was having a difficult time feeding families in need...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher

The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim's family. Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher. The estranged husband...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
pix11.com

Intense flames rip through Bronx supermarket: FDNY

A five-alarm fire tore through a Morris Heights supermarket Thursday evening, leaving four people injured, FDNY officials said. Intense flames rip through Bronx supermarket: FDNY. A five-alarm fire tore through a Morris Heights supermarket Thursday evening, leaving four people injured, FDNY officials said. Brooklyn sidewalk shed saves life. There is...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Uninvited: Santos not at meeting with NY governor

Rep. George Santos was noticeably absent from a meeting Wednesday between the governor of New York and her state's congressional delegation. Rep. George Santos was noticeably absent from a meeting Wednesday between the governor of New York and her state's congressional delegation. New York woman who survived acid attack seeks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NJ library board to decide whether to ban 6 books

The decision to keep six books on the shelves of a public library in New Jersey will be made on Wednesday night after a small group of individuals in Glen Ridge submitted petitions to remove the materials in October. NJ library board to decide whether to ban 6 books. The...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
pix11.com

2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey

Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New York and Union City in New Jersey Wednesday morning, destroying people's homes and businesses, officials said. 2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey. Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

4 women randomly attacked by man in Queens: NYPD

Police arrested a man who randomly attacked four women throughout a Queens neighborhood in the span of an hour Sunday night, officials said. Police arrested a man who randomly attacked four women throughout a Queens neighborhood in the span of an hour Sunday night, officials said. Surveillance video shows man...
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Second New Jersey council member shot dead in a week, officials call it ‘dreadful coincidence’

A New Jersey council member has been shot and killed for the second time in just over a week in what officials are calling a “dreadful coincidence.”. Authorities responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting in a parking lot of the electric utility company PSE&G just past 7 a.m. on Wednesday and found 51-year-old Russell Heller, a member of the Milford Borough Council, dead from a gunshot wound, according to Somerset County prosecutor John McDonald.
MILFORD, NJ
pix11.com

NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials

The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials. The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
pix11.com

NY acid attack survivor seeks justice 2 years later

A Long Island woman who was disfigured and partially blinded in a horrific acid attack two years ago spoke out on Wednesday as a reward for information in the case increased to $50,000. NY acid attack survivor seeks justice 2 years later. A Long Island woman who was disfigured and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead

A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, officials said Thursday. Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead. A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
pix11.com

NYPD investigating after pink pigeon 'Flamingo' dies

The NYPD is launching an animal cruelty investigation in connection to the death of a domestic pigeon that was dyed pink. NYPD investigating after pink pigeon ‘Flamingo’ dies. The NYPD is launching an animal cruelty investigation in connection to the death of a domestic pigeon that was dyed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Man accused of killing EMT faces Bronx trial

Nearly six years after an FDNY EMT and mother of five was fatally struck by her own ambulance in the Bronx, the man accused of getting behind the wheel and killing her is set to face trial starting Wednesday. Man accused of killing EMT faces Bronx trial. Nearly six years...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Friends continue to mourn teen who took her own life

Students are protesting their high school as they continue to mourn the loss of their friend, 14-year-old Adriana Kuch, who took her own life after allegedly being attacked by other students. Friends continue to mourn teen who took her own life. Students are protesting their high school as they continue...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn bakery owner shares Valentine’s Day treats

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Spread the love this Valentine’s Day with a unique treat that is sure to melt your loved one’s heart. Anna Gordon, the founder of the Brooklyn bakery The Good Batch, joined New York Living on Thursday to share some delicious treats. Watch the...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Man injured in boat explosion on Long Island: police say

ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was pulled from the wreckage of a boat explosion on Long Island Thursday night, police said. The 44-year-old Islip man was injured in an explosion on a sailboat that was tied to a dock in the Islip Canal located on Main Street just before 10:15 p.m., police said.
ISLIP, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy