Brush fire in Huddleston under control: fire officials
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — A large brush fire in Bedford County is now well under control, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department. According to firefighters, this large brush fire was on Old Firetrail Road. As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, according to Fire Chief William Kirby, while small...
Fort Avenue reopening after temporary fire closure
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The 4000 block of Fort Avenue was closed for traffic as of noon on Wednesday but by 1 p.m. crews were working to get the road back open. There were no injuries reported but officials told ABC13 that an upstairs apartment in a two-story building had caught fire.
Appalachian Power to install new poles on Langhorne Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Appalachian Power will be working on a utility project in the Hill City next week. Starting on Monday, a part of the 1500 block of Langhorne Road (between Landon Street and Downing Drive) will become one lane. This is so AEP can install new poles.
Danville fire chief receives chief fire officer designation
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville fire chief received a fire officer designation on Tuesday. According to the City of Danville, the Commission on Professional Credentialing awarded Fire Chief Dave Coffey the professional designation of chief fire officer. The City of Danville said following an extensive peer review process,...
Robbery suspect who exchanged fire with Danville officer now in custody: Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A robbery suspect is behind bars after a chase and shots fired incident on Friday afternoon. The Danville Police Department said they have arrested 39-year-old Barry Lewis Swanson after a short chase that led officers to the 200 block of Greenwich Circle. According to DPD,...
Have you seen it? Wood chipper stolen from Campbell County business
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County deputies are looking for a stolen wood chipper. On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office posted photos of the chipper on Facebook. Deputies said on Tuesday at 2:04 p.m. a Vermeer BC1200XL commercial wood chipper was stolen from a business on Campbell Highway, just near the Lynchburg City line.
Missing 44-year-old man in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 44-year-old Charles Anderson, who has been reported missing. Anderson was last seen at around 7:00 a.m. this morning in the Hat Creek area. Anderson was wearing a navy blue T-shirt with...
Water main break on intersection of Ninth and Main Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Early Wednesday afternoon, a water main break occurred at the intersection of Ninth Street and Main Street, according to Lynchburg Water Resources. This area will remain closed for repairs until further notice. Both the inbound and outbound lanes of Main Street remain open; however, motorists, including emergency vehicles, will be detoured around the work area, Lynchburg Water Resources said.
Traffic alert: Temporary lane, shoulder and sidewalk closures on a portion of Fort Avenue
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Heads up Lynchburg drivers!. According to the Public Works Department, there will be temporary lane, shoulder, and sidewalk closures beginning Wednesday, and will continue through Friday. This will take place from 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. daily and weather permitting in the 5500 block of...
Wintry mess expected across Virginia this weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain will create a messy day for travel on Sunday. This upcoming coastal storm will be very WET. Melted rain totals of 1 to 2 inches. If you want to build a snowman, you’ll want to be in...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
Clifton Middle School closed after student threat on Thursday: Officials
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An incident Thursday at Clifton Middle School in Alleghany County prompted school officials to keep the school closed on Friday out of an abundance of caution. On February 9 the school said they investigated a purported threat against students. The investigation revealed that one...
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
Former Chatham High School custodian wanted on gun, drug charges arrested: Sheriff
CHATHAM, Va. (WSET) — The manhunt for a man who formerly worked as a Chatham High School custodian is over. Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor told ABC 13 on Friday morning that 41-year-old Harry Carter is in custody. Gerald Ford with the Sheriff's Office said Carter turned himself in...
Parade in Bedford will honor 116th Infantry soldiers returning from the horn of Africa
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A big celebration is happening this weekend in Bedford honoring those who have served our nation. The Bedford Boys Tribute Center is hosting a welcome home parade for Alpha Company First Battalion 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. They were deployed in November 2021 for a...
Fall in Love with Your Feet at The Good Feet Store
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — If you want to fall in love with your feet again and wear those shoes you have not worn in a while, The Good Feet Store has you covered. Kaci got to see how you can take advantage or even gift your loved one some TLC for their feet.
'I have no regrets & will not apologize,' Bedford Co. school board member says of arrest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bedford County School Board Member arrested for alleged assault and battery is now speaking out. On Thursday, ABC 13 received a statement from Matthew Holbrook explaining in his words what happened on Monday. You can read Holbrook's full statement below:. "The man that...
Tracking snow chances this weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — MY THOUGHTS ON WINTRY MIX/SNOW POTENTIAL FOR SUNDAY. A vs B-- check out the big difference from the same source 6 hours apart. Big snow vs virtually no snow!. Forecast data abruptly changed for the weekend. Instead of a dry Sunday, a slower-developing Low was...
Benny's Soldatos opens in Bedford after ribbon cutting
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Benny's Soldatos held its ribbon cutting on Friday, making it their 28th location. Kristen Bowen said that the business has no plans of slowing down, with locations 29, 30, and 31 already in the works. Bowen is in charge of Franchise Sales and Business Development,...
How sweet it is! Crumbl Cookies holds soft opening in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's finally here, and it's delicious: Crumbl Cookies has arrived in the Hill City off of Wards Road right next to Mission BBQ. The cookie restaurant held its soft opening Thursday and a lot of people turned out to get their first taste of the cookie goodness.
