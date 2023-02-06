ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Arizona outfielder Chase Davis named to Golden Spikes Award watch list

The preseason accolades continue to pour in for Arizona outfielder Chase Davis, who on Friday was named to the watch list for the Golden Spikes Award. Given to college baseball’s top overall player, Davis is the 11th Wildcat to make the preseason Golden Spikes list since 2008. Last year, UA catcher Daniel Susac made the list and was also a semifinalist for the award before getting picked by the Oakland Athletics in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona softball steals two games to go 3-0 in the Candrea Classic

Like stolen bases? It looks like this year’s version of Arizona softball does. The Wildcats stole a total of four bases in wins over Kansas and Long Beach State as they improved to 3-0 on the season and in the Candrea Classic. Arizona stole just 23 bases all last...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Stanford bounces back with dominant win over Arizona women’s basketball

All that ailed them last week—rebounding and fouls, in particular—was healed by the time Stanford arrived in Tucson. The Cardinal dominated from the opening tip to defeat Arizona women’s basketball 84-60 in front of 9,868 fans in McKale Center. “I do apologize to all the fans for...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona baseball picked 4th in Pac-12, 4 Wildcats make preseason all-conference team

Chip Hale’s first season in charge saw Arizona finish in fifth place in the Pac-12. It will begin his second projected to finish one spot better. The Wildcats were picked fourth by the league’s coaches, behind defending champion Stanford as well as UCLA and Oregon State. Nine of 11 coaches ranked the Cardinal first, with UCLA also getting two first-place votes.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona softball debuts new look in win over Long Beach State

It’s been a while since a starting pitcher was allowed to bat for Arizona softball. That changed on Thursday night as Devyn Netz pitched four innings of one-run ball to defeat Long Beach State 9-1 in five innings. Netz had three strikeouts while giving up four hits and a...
LONG BEACH, CA
azdesertswarm.com

What to watch for from Arizona men’s basketball on Bay Area road trip

Winners of six in a row, with its best AP ranking of the season and an NCAA Tournament resume that keeps getting better, Arizona hits the road for two games in the Bay Area this weekend. On paper it shouldn’t be a particularly difficult trip for the fifth-ranked Wildcats (21-3,...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball notebook: On facing Stanford, Helena Pueyo, supporting moms in McKale Center and more

It was a big weekend for Arizona women’s basketball in Los Angeles. The Wildcats fought back from double-digit deficits against both UCLA and USC to take overtime wins. Now, it’s on to face Stanford, which is trying to rebound from an unexpected loss at Washington. What did head coach Adia Barnes and fifth-year guard/forward Jade Loville have to say about the week that was and Thursday’s big game on ESPN?
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona softball’s Allie Skaggs learns about life outside the game from former Wildcat star Kenzie Fowler

Kenzie Fowler was a hometown star for the Arizona Wildcats a decade ago as a starting pitcher. These days, she’s working behind the scenes at Arizona Athletics as a member of the Creative Services team, showcasing all of the athletes who wear cardinal and navy. She’s also serving as a role model for current softball star Allie Skaggs.
TUCSON, AZ
Daily News Now

Cause Revealed in Unexpected Death of 23-Year-Old Swimming Star

A cause of death has been revealed for 23-year-old collegiate swimming star Ty Wells, who passed away unexpectedly on January 27th. Ty Wells, a swimmer at the University of Arizona, reportedly died due to "secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection," according to a medical examiner's report.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tanque Verde Ranch: Pick your season

I’ve had the pleasure of visiting Tanque Verde Ranch in Tucson on several occasions, during many different seasons. One of the major conclusions I’ve come to is that there is no wrong time to enjoy this picturesque horse ranch. Whether it’s winter, spring, summer or fall, there’s always something to do. Additionally, one of the things I love most about Tanque Verde, is that many of the packages offered for families and kids are tailored to different ages and levels of horsemanship.
TUCSON, AZ
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona

If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
TUCSON, AZ
azbilingual.news

A Quick History Lesson on Tucson’s Greatest Fiesta – La Fiesta de los Vaqueros: the Tucson Rodeo

The Tucson Rodeo has been an unforgettable tradition in the city since nearly one hundred years ago. Bringing more than 200,000 visitors each year, the “Celebration of the Cowboys” is also a big economic boost for virtually every business in town, and it offers families of all sizes and ages a fun spectacle to watch. From a long parade displaying countless contributors to the state’s history and culture, to the astonishing performances inside the rodeo grounds, it is not an event to miss.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County increasing fees for swimming pools, parks and sports fields

The University of Arizona opened its first lactation room inside the McKale Center. ONE YEAR IN: How Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar tackled staffing shortage. Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar said staffing levels continue to be a problem for his department. Tucson considers restrictions on smoke shops. Updated: 16 hours...
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Omni Tucson reveals multimillion-dollar transformation

Tucson residents and visitors can now enjoy a Southwestern haven at the Omni Tucson National Resort, as the destination has revealed its multimillion-dollar renovations. After approximately nine months of construction, the resort began the new year by unveiling an array of remodeled amenities. From luxury guest rooms and suites to new dining and wellness experiences, guests are bound for a memorable stay under the bright Southern Arizona skies.
TUCSON, AZ

