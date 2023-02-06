Read full article on original website
Popular Mexican Food Cart Opens Physical Restaurant
Cause Revealed in Unexpected Death of 23-Year-Old Swimming Star
Local Restaurant Fails Health Inspection
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona outfielder Chase Davis named to Golden Spikes Award watch list
The preseason accolades continue to pour in for Arizona outfielder Chase Davis, who on Friday was named to the watch list for the Golden Spikes Award. Given to college baseball’s top overall player, Davis is the 11th Wildcat to make the preseason Golden Spikes list since 2008. Last year, UA catcher Daniel Susac made the list and was also a semifinalist for the award before getting picked by the Oakland Athletics in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
azdesertswarm.com
Stanford expert previews the Arizona men’s basketball game, makes a prediction
It’s nearing the middle of February, and the Pac-12 Conference Tournament is less than a month away. Yet because of how the schedule was rolled out this season, Arizona still hasn’t played every team in the league at least once. One of those teams the Wildcats (22-3, 11-3)...
azdesertswarm.com
Season-high score secures Arizona gymnastics’ first Pac-12 win of 2023
Arizona gymnastics has not been a strong vaulting team the last several years. It might be time to put that to rest, though, as the GymCats scored a 49 or better in their third straight meet on Friday evening as they defeated Washington 196.800 to 196.750. “We only had three...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball steals two games to go 3-0 in the Candrea Classic
Like stolen bases? It looks like this year’s version of Arizona softball does. The Wildcats stole a total of four bases in wins over Kansas and Long Beach State as they improved to 3-0 on the season and in the Candrea Classic. Arizona stole just 23 bases all last...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball vs Stanford: Game time, links, rankings, projections
Arizona women’s basketball is looking to send the Stanford Cardinal (22-3, 10-2) on its first two-game losing streak this season. Can the Wildcats (18-5, 8-4) use the Washington Huskies’ win over the Cardinal last Sunday as a template? Here’s how to follow along as UA heads into a big game on national TV.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball runs away from Cal behind another stellar Azuolas Tubelis outing
It wasn’t always pretty but the outcome was all the same: another convincing Arizona win over an inferior conference opponent. The fourth-ranked Wildcats overcame a streaky scoring outing to knock off the Cal Golden Bears 85-62 at Haas Pavilion, the seventh straight win for the UA (22-3, 11-3 Pac-12).
azdesertswarm.com
Stanford bounces back with dominant win over Arizona women’s basketball
All that ailed them last week—rebounding and fouls, in particular—was healed by the time Stanford arrived in Tucson. The Cardinal dominated from the opening tip to defeat Arizona women’s basketball 84-60 in front of 9,868 fans in McKale Center. “I do apologize to all the fans for...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona baseball picked 4th in Pac-12, 4 Wildcats make preseason all-conference team
Chip Hale’s first season in charge saw Arizona finish in fifth place in the Pac-12. It will begin his second projected to finish one spot better. The Wildcats were picked fourth by the league’s coaches, behind defending champion Stanford as well as UCLA and Oregon State. Nine of 11 coaches ranked the Cardinal first, with UCLA also getting two first-place votes.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball debuts new look in win over Long Beach State
It’s been a while since a starting pitcher was allowed to bat for Arizona softball. That changed on Thursday night as Devyn Netz pitched four innings of one-run ball to defeat Long Beach State 9-1 in five innings. Netz had three strikeouts while giving up four hits and a...
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for from Arizona men’s basketball on Bay Area road trip
Winners of six in a row, with its best AP ranking of the season and an NCAA Tournament resume that keeps getting better, Arizona hits the road for two games in the Bay Area this weekend. On paper it shouldn’t be a particularly difficult trip for the fifth-ranked Wildcats (21-3,...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball notebook: On facing Stanford, Helena Pueyo, supporting moms in McKale Center and more
It was a big weekend for Arizona women’s basketball in Los Angeles. The Wildcats fought back from double-digit deficits against both UCLA and USC to take overtime wins. Now, it’s on to face Stanford, which is trying to rebound from an unexpected loss at Washington. What did head coach Adia Barnes and fifth-year guard/forward Jade Loville have to say about the week that was and Thursday’s big game on ESPN?
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball’s Allie Skaggs learns about life outside the game from former Wildcat star Kenzie Fowler
Kenzie Fowler was a hometown star for the Arizona Wildcats a decade ago as a starting pitcher. These days, she’s working behind the scenes at Arizona Athletics as a member of the Creative Services team, showcasing all of the athletes who wear cardinal and navy. She’s also serving as a role model for current softball star Allie Skaggs.
Cause Revealed in Unexpected Death of 23-Year-Old Swimming Star
A cause of death has been revealed for 23-year-old collegiate swimming star Ty Wells, who passed away unexpectedly on January 27th. Ty Wells, a swimmer at the University of Arizona, reportedly died due to "secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection," according to a medical examiner's report.
azbigmedia.com
Tanque Verde Ranch: Pick your season
I’ve had the pleasure of visiting Tanque Verde Ranch in Tucson on several occasions, during many different seasons. One of the major conclusions I’ve come to is that there is no wrong time to enjoy this picturesque horse ranch. Whether it’s winter, spring, summer or fall, there’s always something to do. Additionally, one of the things I love most about Tanque Verde, is that many of the packages offered for families and kids are tailored to different ages and levels of horsemanship.
KOLD-TV
State: Tucson-area golf course chopped down two saguaros without proper permit
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - People are expressing outrage after two saguaro cacti were cut down at The Gallery Golf Club to build a temporary platform for the upcoming LIV Golf Invitational. Club members told 13 News they want those behind that decision held accountable. According to state law, removing...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona
If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
azbilingual.news
A Quick History Lesson on Tucson’s Greatest Fiesta – La Fiesta de los Vaqueros: the Tucson Rodeo
The Tucson Rodeo has been an unforgettable tradition in the city since nearly one hundred years ago. Bringing more than 200,000 visitors each year, the “Celebration of the Cowboys” is also a big economic boost for virtually every business in town, and it offers families of all sizes and ages a fun spectacle to watch. From a long parade displaying countless contributors to the state’s history and culture, to the astonishing performances inside the rodeo grounds, it is not an event to miss.
KOLD-TV
Pima County increasing fees for swimming pools, parks and sports fields
The University of Arizona opened its first lactation room inside the McKale Center. ONE YEAR IN: How Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar tackled staffing shortage. Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar said staffing levels continue to be a problem for his department. Tucson considers restrictions on smoke shops. Updated: 16 hours...
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Omni Tucson reveals multimillion-dollar transformation
Tucson residents and visitors can now enjoy a Southwestern haven at the Omni Tucson National Resort, as the destination has revealed its multimillion-dollar renovations. After approximately nine months of construction, the resort began the new year by unveiling an array of remodeled amenities. From luxury guest rooms and suites to new dining and wellness experiences, guests are bound for a memorable stay under the bright Southern Arizona skies.
