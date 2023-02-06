Read full article on original website
'Bear'-ly able to escape: Andean bear found outside habitat at Saint Louis Zoo
ST. LOUIS — He was 'bear'-ly able to escape. Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Ben, an Andean bear, was discovered outside of his habitat at the Saint Louis Zoo. The zoo's animal emergency response protocol took place with various team members responding to the discovery. According to Billy Brennan with...
St. Louis woman, local shelter battle over lost cat
ST. LOUIS — How far would you go to get back a lost pet? That's a question several people asked 5 On Your Side after seeing a social media post about a St. Louis woman's battle with a local animal shelter. When Zoe McKelvie's cat, Basil, went missing, she...
These St. Louis-area businesses are hosting Super Bowl watch parties
ST. LOUIS — The big game is set. Super Bowl LVII kicks off on at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb, 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles for the championship. Super Bowl 57 will also feature a halftime performance with...
5 facts about the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge
ST. LOUIS — The Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge opened 9 years ago. The cable-stayed bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois in St. Louis opened on Feb. 9, 2014. It continues to carry thousands of cars every year. The cable-stayed bridge style features cables that run...
Here's a list of Mardi Gras events in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Editor's note: The above video is from last year's Mardi Gras parade in St. Louis. If you're looking to let the good times roll this Mardi Gras, look no further. The city's flagship Mardi Gras event, the Bud Light Grand Parade, takes place Feb. 18 in Soulard, but there's plenty more going on across St. Louis.
Food truck park coming to East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — "I want to invest in East St. Louis," park organizer Thomas Brown told 5 On Your Side, "I believe in the potential that it holds. I believe in the people of East St. Louis." Thomas Brown already invested time into East St. Louis through...
Beyond the List: In bid to boost tourism, Metro East turns to sports
ALTON, Ill. — A tourism group for Metro East has a plan to increase visitors and travel to the area by focusing on attracting more sporting events. The Alton-based Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau is using part of a $750,000 grant to hire a sports tourism consulting firm to bring more sports tourism to the area east of the Mississippi River.
St. Louis police searching for endangered missing man
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an endangered missing man. Mark Corwin, 28, was reported missing on Jan. 21 by his mother after last being seen on Oct. 9, 2022, in the area of Saint Louis University Hospital.
Emerson to keep headquarters in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Ferguson-based Emerson Electric will keep its headquarters in St. Louis, the company said Wednesday. Emerson’s announcement, which came as it shared financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, comes after it announced in October it has sold its headquarters in Ferguson and would search for a new headquarters both within and outside of St. Louis.
Here are 5 influential Black Missourians you should know about
ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting important Black figures and historical sites across the St. Louis area. Over the years, Missouri has been home to many Black innovators in entertainment, science, literature, activism and more. Here are five you might not have known were Missourians.
Honoring Greater St. Louis Boys Scouts on National Boy Scout Day
ST. LOUIS — National Boy Scouts Day is observed on Wednesday, Feb. 8, to honor those part of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). The organization was originally founded on Feb. 8, 1910, and over 130 million people have participated in the youth program. The program based on character development and values-based leadership training has approximately 2.2 million members between the ages of 5 and 21, according to BSA.
Apartment complex proposed in industrial area would link Soulard with $1.2B Gateway South development
ST. LOUIS — An apartment complex proposed between Soulard and the $1.2 billion Gateway South redevelopment project would add new residents to what is currently an industrial site. The new complex is proposed on two parcels totaling 2.84 acres at 1506 S. Seventh St. and 1525-29 S. Broadway in...
A Place to Call Home: Khalia
ST. LOUIS — You can’t help but smile when you meet 11-year-old Khalia. She shines brightly wherever she goes. This sweet young lady is a tumbling, flipping pro! Khalia said one day she just tried a move and never looked back. She spent plenty of time on the trampolines at Kids’ World Gymnastics testing out new skills.
Woman in viral video used to live in home of harassed Latino family in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Judy Kline was officially charged just 24 hours ago with three felonies after a video of her harassing a south St. Louis family went viral. She was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon. Kline is accused of harassing and...
Missouri attorney general calls for pause on puberty blocker medication for children
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri attorney general called on St. Louis Children's Hospital and Washington University to stop prescribing puberty blockers to new patients in a letter Friday. This comes after Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced an investigation into allegations made by a former employee of Washington University Transgender...
'We're getting different results': St. Louis leaders react to Emerson Electric staying in the region
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — After a nationwide search to figure out where to put its new headquarters, Emerson Electric announced it will continue calling the Gateway to the West home on Wednesday. Last fall, the global automation company said it would be leaving its long-time home on Florissant...
Missouri attorney general launches investigation into St. Louis Transgender Center after whistleblower report
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced an investigation into allegations made by a former employee of a St. Louis transgender care center, and Senator Josh Hawley is calling for a federal investigation. In a statement, Bailey said his office has been investigating the Washington University Transgender...
Fellow St. Louis puppeteer remembers lifelong partner after fire destroys Bob Kramer's Marionnettes
ST. LOUIS — Immersed in beauty, Douglas Feltch surrounds himself with his partner's favorite flowers. On Monday morning, Feltch walks through a room full of colorful orchids at the Missouri Botanical Garden. "Oh my, you are so beautiful," Feltch said as he was gazing at flowers. Feltch said he...
Police investigation reveals woman who died on I-64 in October killed by metal mud flap bracket
ST. LOUIS — A piece of metal that secures a mud flap to a vehicle went through the windshield of a Belleville woman's car last year killing her, St. Louis police said Friday. The new details were released almost four months after the accident happened on westbound Interstate 64...
178 parishes to be consolidated into 88 'pastorates,' Archdiocese of St. Louis announces
ST. LOUIS — In a newly released draft, the Archdiocese of St. Louis outlined the proposed changes coming to the church as part of its "All Things New" restructuring plan. In the plan, the archdiocese said its 178 parishes will be consolidated into 88 pastorates, which the archdiocese described as a community overseen by one pastor and pastoral team.
