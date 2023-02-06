ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Here's a list of Mardi Gras events in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Editor's note: The above video is from last year's Mardi Gras parade in St. Louis. If you're looking to let the good times roll this Mardi Gras, look no further. The city's flagship Mardi Gras event, the Bud Light Grand Parade, takes place Feb. 18 in Soulard, but there's plenty more going on across St. Louis.
Beyond the List: In bid to boost tourism, Metro East turns to sports

ALTON, Ill. — A tourism group for Metro East has a plan to increase visitors and travel to the area by focusing on attracting more sporting events. The Alton-based Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau is using part of a $750,000 grant to hire a sports tourism consulting firm to bring more sports tourism to the area east of the Mississippi River.
Emerson to keep headquarters in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Ferguson-based Emerson Electric will keep its headquarters in St. Louis, the company said Wednesday. Emerson’s announcement, which came as it shared financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, comes after it announced in October it has sold its headquarters in Ferguson and would search for a new headquarters both within and outside of St. Louis.
Honoring Greater St. Louis Boys Scouts on National Boy Scout Day

ST. LOUIS — National Boy Scouts Day is observed on Wednesday, Feb. 8, to honor those part of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). The organization was originally founded on Feb. 8, 1910, and over 130 million people have participated in the youth program. The program based on character development and values-based leadership training has approximately 2.2 million members between the ages of 5 and 21, according to BSA.
A Place to Call Home: Khalia

ST. LOUIS — You can’t help but smile when you meet 11-year-old Khalia. She shines brightly wherever she goes. This sweet young lady is a tumbling, flipping pro! Khalia said one day she just tried a move and never looked back. She spent plenty of time on the trampolines at Kids’ World Gymnastics testing out new skills.
