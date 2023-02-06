LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in the Greater Lansing area will soon have a few more miles of trail at their disposal. The MSU to Lake Lansing trail project, jump-started by Meridian Township, is currently underway. The project is being executed in three separate phases, with phases one and two slated for completion before 2023.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO