Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Upcoming trail connects MSU campus to Lake Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in the Greater Lansing area will soon have a few more miles of trail at their disposal. The MSU to Lake Lansing trail project, jump-started by Meridian Township, is currently underway. The project is being executed in three separate phases, with phases one and two slated for completion before 2023.
WILX-TV
Suspect arrested following pursuit for allegedly driving wrong way on I-69 in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office reports pursuing a vehicle speeding westbound in eastbound lanes near Bancroft on I-69. Thursday at approximately 11:30 p.m., the suspect was stopped after leaving the road and becoming stuck on the median, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police warn of scam calls
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
WILX-TV
Okemos Public Schools closed following fake threat incident
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday after someone called in a fake report of an active shooter at Okemos High School on Tuesday morning. “Within six minutes of the call, the first two Meridian Township police officers had cleared the room where supposedly the shooting happened. that is an incredible response,” said Scott Wriggelsworth Ingham County Sheriff.
WILX-TV
Metro Detroit school district auctioning off 7 buses
DEARBORN, Mich. (WILX) - If you’ve always dreamed of hitting the open road in an RV or creating a tiny home, this may be for you. Dearborn Public Schools, near Detroit, is auctioning off seven school buses among other surplus items. The buses all have less than 130,000 miles and are 2007-09 Blue Bird models.
WILX-TV
TAKE A LOOK: ‘Bad Luck Barquentine’ discovered in Lake Superior after 152 years
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 19th-century ship deemed to have ‘bad luck’ has been discovered on the bottom of Lake Superior off of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) announced the discovery on Wednesday. The 144-foot Barquentine named Nucleus was found in 600...
WILX-TV
Bed Bath & Beyond to close its last Greater Lansing location in Okemos
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The final Bed Bath & Beyond store in the Lansing area is closing. The company announced it will be closing its Okemos location this year. Bed Bath & Beyond’s updated store closing list includes about 290 stores and the Okemos store at 1982 W. Grand River Ave. is listed as one of the stores to close.
WILX-TV
Laingsburg stays unbeaten, handles Portland St. Pat’s
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Laingsburg keeps unblemished season rolling with dominant win at home. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
WILX-TV
Jackson’s pivotal role in the Underground Railroad
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When you think of Jackson, you don’t think of the Underground Railroad. Jackson’s role granted slaves a life of freedom. The Amtrak station helps people get around to other parts of the country, but its history plays an important part in our country’s fight against slavery.
WILX-TV
MSU sorority delivers flowers for Sparrow cancer patients
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every day, dozens of patients undergo cancer treatment at Sparrow Hospital. And a simple gesture of giving a bouquet of flowers goes a long way. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, MSU’s Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority is putting smiles on the faces of those who need it the most.
WILX-TV
Turkish students at Michigan State University raise funds for earthquake relief
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the death toll continues to climb in Turkey and Syria, members of the Michigan State University Turkish Student Association (TSA) are raising funds to provide relief for earthquake victims. Turkish student Ata Algan said he and his peers were in shock when they first heard...
WILX-TV
Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Livingston County are warning residents of a phone scam. According to authorities, people have received calls from someone claiming to work with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, who then tells the victim that they missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest.
WILX-TV
MDHHS to provide $2.4M in planning grants to 26 Michigan schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan schools will benefit from $2.4 million in funding to plan for new health services, covering 21 counties. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is funding communities to gather partners and identify locations in or near K-12 schools to add primary care, nursing, and behavioral health services for students.
WILX-TV
Ingham County opens its new Justice Complex
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County is moving into its new Justice Complex this week. It plans to bring together the jail, sheriff’s administrative offices, and 55th district court facilities. Background: Mason district court closed, reopens next week at new justice complex. The old jail was built in the...
WILX-TV
Boil water advisory issued for Flint residents after water main break
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for Flint residents following a water main break Friday morning. The break was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. It happened on Cedar Street near the Shelter of Flint. According to Mike Brown, director of the...
WILX-TV
Two Jackson City Councilmembers to hold joint neighborhood meeting on Feb. 14
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Ward 2 and Ward 3 Councilmembers from the City of Jackson’s east side will be holding a joint neighborhood meeting. Ward 2 Councilmember Freddie Dancy and Ward 3 Councilmember Angelita V. Gunn have organized a neighborhood meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Boos Recreation Center.
WILX-TV
What’s being done to address Michigan’s mental health care shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A major shortage of child psychiatrists is impacting Michiganders. According to a study from the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, there are 49 counties in Michigan without any child psychiatrists. Clinton County only has one child psychiatrist. Eaton and Jackson counties only have two...
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy offers 30,000 thermostats to help Michiganders with winter heating costs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is providing 30,000 Google Nest smart thermostats to financially vulnerable natural gas customers in Michigan to help customers who are facing high household costs. “Consumers Energy remains committed to helping our friends and neighbors, in the coldest days of winter and as the temperatures...
WILX-TV
MSU, Detroit Pistons, Henry Ford announce multibillion dollar development
DETROIT (WILX) - Wednesday, Henry Ford Health, the Detroit Pistons and owner Tom Gores, and Michigan State University will come together for the announcement of a multibillion-dollar development coming to Detroit’s New Center. The three anchor institutions have deep commitments to the city of Detroit and the state of...
Comments / 0