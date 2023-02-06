ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Boston woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing. Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston. Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues. Police...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston

At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Andover family killed in apparent murder-suicide, DA says

Editor’s Note: This article contains a description of domestic violence. The family of three that were found dead from gunshot wounds in their Andover home early on Thursday morning are believed to have been killed in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office. A...
ANDOVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

34-year-old Massachusetts man facing charges in the shooting death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence

A 34-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. According to police, on Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Csean Alexander Skerrit of Boston for the murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood. The teen was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds late Sunday morning in the area of 119 Babson Street in Mattapan and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy