Roxbury man facing homicide charges in connection with fatal Mass and Cass hit-and-run
A Roxbury man is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in the area of Mass and Cass in January.
Hit-Run Death: Driver Charged With Killing Elderly Man In Boston
Police charged a 36-year-old Roxbury man with speeding away after he crashed into and killed a 73-year-old as he pushed a wheelchair near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard last month, authorities said. Abner Jean-Baptiste faces charges of motor vehicl…
Suspects in Worcester homicide forced their way into victim Andrew Barley’s house, police say
Two suspects in an October 2022 shooting on Burncoat Street in Worcester forced their way into the back of a house before making their way to the second floor and fatally shooting a 28-year-old man who lived there, police allege in court documents. Kelvin Verde, 23, of Worcester, and Berny...
Botched burglary of Quincy apartment nets 2 arrests, one gun recovered
A Quincy man got quite the fright early Friday morning after police say two suspects tried drilling through his front door in a botched home burglary.
Boston Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy
Boston Police are asking for public assistance to find a missing 14-year-old boy that hasn’t been seen since January 25.
whdh.com
Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Boston woman
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing. Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston. Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues. Police...
NECN
Student Brings Meat Cleaver, Taser, Kitchen Knife to Boston Charter School, Police Say
Safety concerns were mounting on Friday after several weapons were found inside Boston schools Thursday, including a meat cleaver, two knives and a taser. No one was hurt, but parents were outraged and wondering how the potentially dangerous items ended up in schools to begin with. At the Condon School...
Public’s help sought in 1975 Boston cold case murder
“Any piece of information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could make a tremendous difference in the course of this decade’s long investigation.”
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston
At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
whdh.com
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend to appear in court
SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend is set to appear in court Thursday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors say that, on November 11 around 8 p.m., Church...
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police: 15 year old arrested, 2nd teen sought after both allegedly attacked man on train
A teenager was arrested and another is being sought by MBTA Transit Police after a man was assaulted aboard a train on Wednesday. In a social media post, the police department said TPD officers at Ruggles station were alerted just before 2:30 p.m. about the assault. According to police, two...
James Freeman IV, of Worcester, pleads not guilty in Main Street shooting
An argument outside the Worcester Trial Courthouse led to a shooting on Main Street on Thursday, Feb, 2, according to prosecutors. A second man arrested and charged in connection with the shooting was arraigned in Worcester District Court Thursday morning. James Freeman IV pleaded not guilty to all 13 counts...
James Freeman, of Worcester, arrested, charged in Main Street shooting
A second man has been arrested in connection with a Main Street shooting in Worcester last week, the Worcester Police Department said. James Freeman, 31, was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the Thursday, Feb 2. shooting in the area of 144 Main St., a few blocks from the Worcester Trial Courthouse.
DA: Husband shot wife, son to death before turning gun on himself inside Andover home
Three members of an Andover family who were found dead in their home Thursday morning were the victims of an apparent murder-suicide, officials said.
Andover father, mother and 12-year-old son shot dead at home, officials say
---- An Andover father, mother and their 12-year-old son were shot dead at their home early Thursday morning, authorities said as they opened an investigation into the killings. In a press conference around 8:30 a.m., Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker did not release the names of the family members...
Andover family killed in apparent murder-suicide, DA says
Editor’s Note: This article contains a description of domestic violence. The family of three that were found dead from gunshot wounds in their Andover home early on Thursday morning are believed to have been killed in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office. A...
2 McDonald’s workers injured in attempted drive-thru robbery in Roslindale, police say
Tuesday night, two employees at a McDonald’s in Roslindale were injured after a suspect tried to rob the fast-food restaurant through a drive-thru window, Boston police said. At 8:47 p.m. at 718 American Legion Highway, a suspect reached their hands through the drive-through window of the restaurant in an...
3 family members dead from gunshots inside Andover home, officials say
UPDATE: Andover father, mother and 12-year-old son shot dead at home, officials say. Three family members were found dead inside a home from gunshot wounds in Andover in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 9 according to the Andover Police Department and the Essex District Attorney’s Office. The...
fallriverreporter.com
34-year-old Massachusetts man facing charges in the shooting death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence
A 34-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. According to police, on Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Csean Alexander Skerrit of Boston for the murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood. The teen was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds late Sunday morning in the area of 119 Babson Street in Mattapan and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Boston woman charged with weekend stabbing had 3 active warrants, police say
A Boston woman with multiple warrants was arrested and charged after she allegedly stabbed someone early Saturday morning during a fight in South Boston, police said. Around 7:03 a.m., Boston police officers responded to 11 West Broadway for a report of a fight, police said. Upon arrival, officers found a...
