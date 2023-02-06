ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

New Detroit Institute of Bagels has an official opening date

By Randiah Camille Green
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YdjGT_0keJ5LoT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23yz3y_0keJ5LoT00
Mmmm, bagels.

We’ll finally be able to get our rosemary sea salt bagel fix come February 16 when the Detroit Institute of Bagels reopens.

Owner Ben Newman confirmed the opening date to Metro Times on Monday.

The bagel shop first announced it was taking over the former Ochre Bakery space in Detroit’s Core City in October of 2022, with plans to open in early 2023. Ochre Bakery and neighboring Astro Coffee closed their doors in May.

Though we’re sad to see Ochre and Astro go, we’re stoked to see them replaced by another local business whose presence has been deeply missed. Detroit Institute of Bagels closed its Corktown location in 2020 after seven years of slinging some of the best bagels in the city.

Newman says the cafe is starting slow with carryout, online order pickup, and grab-and-go options for the opening. Come spring, it’ll be a full-on “noshery” for dine-in customers, too.

“We’re just gonna find our footing first and make sure we get everything dialed in, add staff, and once we accomplish that we’ll open for dine-in and full service,” he says. “There might be a limited menu to open as we dial everything in and we’ll have a more robust menu in the next two or three months.”

DiB will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m Thursdays through Mondays. Bagels and bagel sandwiches will be available on Thursdays with house-made Rye and Challah bread on offer Fridays to Mondays, Newman tells us.

Those are new additions for DiB, and the shop also plans to add more Jewish deli staples like matzo ball soup and pastrami to its menu.

Back in October Newman told Metro Times he decided to reopen DiB because he missed connecting with the community through food.

“Originally I thought [the cafe] was something of the past, but it did feel like I had some unfinished business,” he said. “I think that I was missing the opportunity to use food to connect with people. I’m personally somewhat introverted but even for an introvert the amount of isolation during the pandemic makes you miss those social interactions.”

Detroit Institute of Bagels is located at 4884 Grand River Ave. For more info, see detroitinstituteofbagels.com .

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrif.com

HopCat Opening Two New Michigan Locations

HopCat is officially open in downtown Royal Oak after more than two years away. The restaurant’s previous Royal Oak location closed in 2020. Now, it’s back, and its new location is close from its original place on Fifth Avenue in downtown Royal Oak. While Royal Oak’s HopCat soft...
ROYAL OAK, MI
wdet.org

CuroisiD: Is Detroit ‘daylighting’ buried streams?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on ApplePodcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Bill McGraw of Dearborn asks…. “There’s been talk in Detroit and certainly elsewhere in the country over the last few years...
DETROIT, MI
bridgedetroit.com

District Detroit offers ‘largest ever’ benefits deal. Some doubt the math.

Developers behind a plan for $1.5 billion in downtown projects proposed a record-breaking community benefits deal, but some don’t agree with how the value of public investments are being calculated. Olympia Development of Michigan and Related Companies shared the community benefits proposal this week as part of ongoing negotiations...
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings

Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Who are the Best Rappers of All Time

Maurielle Lue asks her cohosts to list their top five favorite rappers. The Noon features Maurielle Lue and Lee Thomas talking about the news that matters most to the city of Detroit. From pop culture to movies to big local and national news. We're talking about it all.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
3K+
Followers
872
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy