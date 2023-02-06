ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

Wanna See The Sites & Places Where Big Movies Filmed In Texas?

Many movies were set in Texas but actually filmed elsewhere. Plenty actually were shot here though and there's a map to help you find them. Some movies and tv shows were set in Texas but not actually filmed in Texas. For example, there's a scene in No Country For Old Men that is set in El Paso but it's very obvious to those familiar with the city that they are NOT really in El Paso.
TEXAS STATE
93.1 KISS FM

Unique Shops in El Paso to Celebrate Valloween

Do you ever sometimes wish that there were two Halloween's? Well, with Valloween, you could kind of celebrate another Halloween!. Valloween is when the worlds of Valentine's Day and Halloween collide! Valloween, as the name implies, is a combination of Valentine’s Day and Halloween- which means you share spooky and sometimes scary Valentine's!
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman struck by vehicle in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman in her 40s was hit by a truck in Central El Paso near East Schuster Thursday. According to EPFD, the call came in at around 3:48 p.m. The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Cat with gang tattoo discovered in Cereso prison

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexican officials have recovered nine pets from inside the cells of multiple inmates at Cereso prison located in Ciudad Juarez. One of them being a hairless cat, also known as a sphynx, which seemed to be branded with a tattoo, displaying a symbol used by the members of the Mexicles […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Vote in Fan Poll for Concession Item Return at Chihuahuas Ball Park

One of my favorite things about going to Southwest University Park, aside from the exciting Chihuahua's or Locomotive game, is the food!. I know I cannot be alone in thinking that Southwest University Park has some pretty good food options! Aside from the fact that they have my favorite pizza (Peter Piper Pizza) place pumping out slice after slice, there are some great concession items available like the Chuco Loco Fries - French fries smothered with chile con queso, bacon, green chile, Monterrey Jack cheese, and spicy ranch!
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Chuco Relic Invites You To Shop Local At Their Amor Eterno Market

Everyone’s favorite El Paso souvenir shop, Chuco Relic, is inviting locals to their latest market on Saturday, February 18th to shop locally and to enjoy the season of love!. The “Amor Eterno” Market will not only feature locally owned vendors, but couples will have a chance to participate in a Valentine’s couples photography class.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fire damages home in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished a fire Thursday morning that damaged a home near Dona Ana Rd. According to the Las Cruces Fire Department, firefighters were called just before 4 a.m. Thursday to a report of a fire near the intersection of Dona Ana Rd. and Karen Ave. The fire was […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 stores in Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bed Bath & Beyond is closing some of its stores in El Paso and Las Cruces. The retailer announced Tuesday it would be shutting down 150 locations nationwide. The announcement came a week after it announced it was closing 87 stores. Bed Bath &...
EL PASO, TX
