First pictures of bedroom where 22-stone teenager died show ‘squalor’ she lived in
New pictures from the bedroom in which a 22-stone teenager died have revealed the "squalor and degradation" she lived in. Alun Titford, 45, is accused of manslaughter by gross negligence of his disabled 16-year-old daughter Kaylea, who was found dead at home in Newton in October 2020 lying in soiled clothing and bed linen.Kaylea’s mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, who has six children with Titford, has pleaded guilty to the offence.Pictures shown to the jury at Mold Crown Court on Friday revealed what the prosecution described as the “squalor” Kaylea – who had spina bifida and used a wheelchair – lived in...
Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall
A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
New York dad shoots 14-year-old honor roll daughter, turns gun on himself
An upstate New York dad allegedly shot dead his 14-year-old honor roll daughter before turning the gun on himself — after he told his estranged wife in a chilling phone call: “This is how it ends for us.” Ava Wood, a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School in Baldwinsville, was discovered in her bed Friday with a bullet wound to the head after her mother, Heather Wood, told police she failed to show up for school, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported. Her father, Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in another bedroom at the 6 Triangle...
Principal Found Dead On Prestigious School Grounds With Husband And Child
"Emma was a wonderful teacher, but most of all she was a delightful person," said Alastair Wells, Chair of the Board of Governors at Epsom College in the U.K.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
Teen dating has changed significantly over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and online dating services. The convenience of meeting people online and the capacity to communicate with strangers make dating a little riskier than it was in the past, but it's also safer because the same technology may also act as a safety net.
In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.
19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
My daughter, 14, is banned from going to the toilet during class – she’s traumatised after having an accident
A MUM has pulled her daughter out of school after she was refused toilet breaks during her period. The woman has claimed teachers at St James' Catholic High School in Stockport refused her daughter, 14, access to the toilet on numerous occasions. The 14-year-old has reportedly suffered a number of...
Man missing with aristocrat’s daughter and their newborn is convicted rapist
The partner of a woman missing with a newborn baby is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.Mark Gordon and aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten went missing with their newborn baby on 5 January, when they left their broken-down car on the M61 near Bolton. Police were alerted to the vehicle when it caught fire, destroying most of their possessions. The Metropolitan Police has released a fresh appeal in the “high risk” search as officers fear the family could be anywhere in the UK. Gordon is a registered sex offender who was jailed in the late 1980s in the...
Mother Learns her Son's Bride is her Long-lost Daughter on their Wedding Day after she Spots a Birthmark
A woman discovered that her son’s bride was her long-lost daughter on their wedding day. The incident occurred in Suzhou, Jiangsu province in China, 20 years after the woman had lost her daughter. The mother shares that she moved heaven and earth to find her daughter, but her efforts were in vain.
Heartbroken man dies days after wife was crushed to death by 2600lb Denny’s sign
The husband of a 72-year-old grandmother who was fatally crushed by a 2,600 lbs (1180kg) falling Denny’s sign has also died from injuries sustained in the freak accident.Lloyd Curtis, 77, died in hospital on 23 January, four days after his wife of 50 years Lillian Mae Curtis suffered catastrophic head injuries when the giant sign fell on their car in a restaurant parking lot in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, according to a report from ABC affilliate KVUE. The couple and their daughter Mary Graham, 58, had stopped for a meal after picking up Lloyd Curtis from a hospital in Louisville...
Woman Rents Son His Own Apartment After Learning That Husband Had Been Sabotaging His Job Applications to Keep Him Home
After a father secretly canceled his adult son's job applications to keep him at home to take care of his younger disabled brother, the mother, in response, rented an apartment for him to live in and encouraged him to find a job and become financially independent. Recently, she took to Reddit to explain what had happened.
Epsom College – latest: Headteacher shot dead by husband was ‘arrested after domestic row’
Headteacher Emma Pattison was reportedly arrested seven years ago after a domestic row with her husband, George Pattison.Mrs Pattison, who police believe was shot by her partner, allegedly slapped Mr Pattison around the face, Sky News reported.He phoned the police and they arrested Mrs Pattison on suspicion of common assault, but she was later released without charge.Police suspect Mr Pattison killed his headteacher wife Emma and their seven-year-old daughter Lettie before taking his own life, The Independent understands, with a gun registered in his name found alongside their bodies at their home in the private school’s grounds.The Times reported...
Deaths of private school headteacher and family ‘a possible murder-suicide’
The deaths of a headteacher, her daughter and husband are being investigated as possible murder-suicide, according to reports.Emma Pattison, her seven-year-old daughter Lettie and husband George were found dead at their home in the grounds of independent Epsom College in the early hours of Sunday.Surrey Police have not released details of the cause of death but said investigators are confident no one else was involved.A source told the Telegraph that a member of school staff called emergency services on Sunday after hearing gunshots.Mrs Pattison, 45, became Epsom’s first female head in September 2022 after six years as headteacher of Croydon High School in south London.Boarding students at the college pay more than £42,000 a year and its alumni include Conservative MP Sir Michael Fallon, broadcaster Jeremy Vine and comedian Tim Vine.Mrs Pattison’s husband George was a chartered accountant who was director of a management consultancy called Tanglewood 2016, according to Companies House. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
‘Dead’ man discovered alive — 8 months after being cremated
It was a case of mistaken die-dentity. A 36-year-old man in India dropped jaws after turning up alive and well eight months after he was declared dead and then seemingly cremated. The macabre caper began June 7 after Meppayur’s Deepak Balakrishnan Kandi disappeared, prompting the local police station to file a missing persons report, the Times Of India reported. An apparent breakthrough came on July 17, when police recovered a body from a beach in Kerala, which they identified as belonging to Kandi. The missing man’s family performed the funeral ceremony and cremated the body, seemingly providing closure to the saga. It...
Woman Who Died in Family Suicide Pact Posted Chilling Conspiracy Videos
A Pennsylvania woman at the center of her family’s mass suicide died wielding a sword inscribed with “sword of the lord.”. Police say they found the bodies of Morgan Daub, 26; her mother Deborah, 59; and her father James, 62, on Jan. 25 outside their West Manchester Township, Pennsylvania home. Morgan was holding the sword with religious text in her left hand. Police also found a “living will,” signed by each member and taped to one of the doors on the house, that indicated they did not want to be resuscitated.
‘My brother went missing in same place as Nicola Bulley - exactly 45 years before’
A man whose brother went missing on the same stretch of river where Nicola Bulley disappeared but exactly 45 years earlier has shared his sympathies with her family. Don Jones said “we know just what they must be going through,” as his brother Roger also vanished on January 27 close to the River Wyre near Preston in 1978. Mother-of-two Ms Bulley has not been seen since around 9.15am on the same day in 2023 and emergency services have still not located any trace of her in the water. Roger Jones was 16 when he was thrown into the river after...
