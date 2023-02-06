Read full article on original website
WSU runners set new school records
The Winona State University (WSU) women’s track team keeps getting faster. Last Friday at the Lewis University Invitational in Chicago, Ill., star runners Shereen Vallabouy and Kaylee Beyer broke two school records that they themselves had set. Division II champion Vallabouy crossed the line in the 400-meter dash in...
Local students advance to SE MN Spelling Bee Final
Two regional spelling bees were held on Tuesday, February 7, at the Wood Lake Meeting Center in Rochester, Minn. Fifty-nine students participated in the two regional spelling bees. Students from 29 districts throughout Southeast Minnesota advanced to compete in the regional competitions coordinated by the Southeast Service Cooperative. The top...
‘Remembering Wenonah’ panel at WSU Mar. 30
The Consortium of Liberal Arts and Sciences Promotion (CLASP) invites the Winona State University (WSU) campus and local community to the panel presentation, “Remembering Wenonah: Colonialism and the Power of Representation,” on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the WSU Kryzsko Commons Ballroom. Audience Q&A will follow. The panel will also be available as a Zoom webinar at the following address: minnstate.zoom.us/j/99753693623. Registration is not required.
H3O, Winona Symphony partner for Feb. Jazz Jam
Jazz meets classical! Join the fun as H3O Jazz Trio and Winona Symphony (WSO) partner in support of the Symphony’s Children’s Concert – Carnival of Animals. This month’s Jazz Jam takes place in the taproom at Island City Brewing Company on Sunday, February 19, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. All donations will be matched by the brewery and H3O.
Project FINE: Behrens honored as Partner of the Year
On February 8, the Project FINE Board of Directors hosted its annual report to the community at Saint Mary’s University. During this event, the board shared the accomplishments of the organization in 2022 and expressed appreciation to partners and supporters who have helped make a positive impact in the lives of newcomers throughout Winona County. As part of the event, the organization also recognized its 2022 Partner of the Year — Behrens Manufacturing.
League to host forum on WAPS referendum
From: Ruth Charles, League of Women Voters-Winona voter services chair. The League of Women Voters (LWV) Winona will be holding a forum to discuss the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) referendum. This forum will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Winona City Hall Council Chambers, 207 Lafayette Street, in Winona.
Winhawks make section semifinals with 4-1 win
Last night was already a historic moment for the Winona girls’ hockey team. After five winless seasons, the squad defied expectations to earn a postseason berth and host its first home playoff game in 10 years. The Winhawks made it all that much sweeter by winning 4-1 over the Austin Packers and punching their tickets to the Section 1A semifinals this Saturday.
Warriors win two against conference rivals
Winona State University’s (WSU) men’s basketball team picked up two crucial victories against conference opponents last weekend. The Warriors came from behind to win both: 74-69 over Augustana University on Friday and 67-63 against Wayne State College on Saturday. WSU’s offense surged in the final 10 minutes of...
WH Foundation nursing scholarships available
The Winona Health Foundation’s Phyllis McClenathan scholarship is a $1,000 award available to a nursing student who is entering their last year of completing a two- or four-year nursing degree for the 2023-2024 school year. The scholarship recipient must be from within a 60-mile radius of Winona or attend...
Cotter class looks to teach character
With plastic cups and index cards, students in a third grade class at Cotter Schools recently worked together to construct towers. When their creations fell, they laughed and sighed, then tried again. Students completed this activity as part of Top 20, a program centered on social and emotional growth. Student...
Mental health therapists join Winona Health
Two mental health therapists, Willa Olivier and Kattie Tibbs, recently joined Winona Health. Willa Olivier (pronounced Villa Olivia), LPCC (licensed professional clinical counselor), LADC (licensed alcohol and drug counselor), provides mental health therapy for adults, adolescents, and children as young as age three. “I enjoy working with people of all...
MN fantasy author signing newest novel Feb. 18
Jason Lee Willis will be signing copies of his newest novel, “The Fire Handler,” at Paperbacks and Pieces, 429 Mankato Avenue, in Winona on Saturday, February 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Minnesota — the land of 10,000 legends? For Minnesota author Jason Lee Willis, he didn’t...
St. Elizabeth’s offering bereavement support group
Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Clinics, in partnership with Resolve Through Sharing, is offering a six-week bereavement support group in Wabasha for anyone over the age of 18 who has experienced the death of an adult loved one. A bereavement group can offer support and provide education on ways...
Winona hopes to track problem carp at lake
A local group that hopes to see Lake Winona’s water quality improve is planning to conduct a study on the carp population in the lake. The Winona City Council approved a grant application last Monday that would fund an effort to catch and tag carp in the lake in order to determine how to handle the carp population in the future. A previous study found the fish were exacerbating water quality issues by stirring up phosphorus in lake sediment.
What’s in WAPS’ April 11 referendum?
This spring, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) will ask voters to approve a $94 million facilities referendum. WAPS says the referendum would modernize classroom learning spaces and improve accessibility. It is the biggest request in local history. According to the district, the referendum would lead to more flexible learning areas,...
Otto Bremer Trust: Two Winona orgs. receive $120K
The Otto Bremer Trust (OBT) awarded $16.5 million in grants and program-related investments as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle, including grants to two Winona nonprofits. In recent grant awards, the Advocacy Center of Winona received $50,000, for general operations to provide emergency shelter, crisis intervention, and direct services...
Let’s give students the facilities they deserve
Voters will soon be provided an opportunity to decide on a referendum from Winona Area Public Schools. Here’s why I am in full support of this referendum. My desire to become one of your School Board members was fueled by my interest in improving practices inside the buildings, not the buildings themselves. On the first front, I am very proud of our district’s success. But the problem with the state of our buildings is significant and should not be delayed any longer.
$1M in grants will help renovate downtown buildings
As part of the Winona Main Street Economic Revitalization Program, downtown Winona businesses could see a leveraged investment of over $18 million in renovations. The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce and city staff presented to city commissions updates on where the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) program stands in the city.
Businesses bouncing back after fire
A fire may be one of the biggest setbacks for a business, and some Winona businesses can attest to that. Two Winona businesses that suffered fires in recent years have been able to get back up and running despite the setback. Anova Furnishings and ZaZa’s Pub and Pizzeria had the...
Police blotter
• At 7:09 a.m., deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident on County Road 23 and Highway 14 in Stockton. According to the report, a northbound van and a westbound SUV crashed, resulting in the 36-year-old driver of the SUV being taken to the hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries.
