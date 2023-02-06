Voters will soon be provided an opportunity to decide on a referendum from Winona Area Public Schools. Here’s why I am in full support of this referendum. My desire to become one of your School Board members was fueled by my interest in improving practices inside the buildings, not the buildings themselves. On the first front, I am very proud of our district’s success. But the problem with the state of our buildings is significant and should not be delayed any longer.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO