When Mommy Was a Commie
You can listen to the podcast here. The tabloids call Martha the “Red Flame of New York,” a beautiful, young Communist whose fiery speeches are as hot as the tight, red dresses she wears. Martha is sent to Schenectady under orders to marry Milo Milwaukee, the diminutive leader of General Electric’s largest union. What Martha and the Communists don’t realize is that Milo is only pretending to be a Red. In the 1950s, this is a dangerous game.
Assassin in Utopia: The Oneida Community & The Garfield Assassination
From 1848 to 1881, a small utopian colony in Upstate New York — the Oneida Community — was known for its shocking sexual practices, from open marriage and free love to the sexual training of young boys by older women. And in 1881, a one-time member of the Oneida Community — Charles Julius Guiteau — assassinated President James Garfield in a brutal crime that shook America to its core.
Acquisition Helps Protect North Castle Public Wells, Croton Reservoir System
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Westchester Land Trust (WLT) have announced the acquisition of a total of approximately 68 acres of land to protect the drinking water sources of the town of North Castle and New York City’s New Croton Reservoir system. The funding...
Take the 2023 Catskills Fire Tower Challenge
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced the 2023 Catskills Fire Tower Challenge is now open, and will run through December 31st, 2023. The Catskills Fire Tower Challenge encourages experienced hikers to visit the six fire towers in the region: Balsam Lake, Hunter, Overlook, Red Hill, Tremper, and Upper Esopus, a new fire tower located at the Catskills Visitor Center.
