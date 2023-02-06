Laverne Marie Krezel

On Monday, January 30, 2023, Laverne Krezel, passed away at the age of 92.

She was a loving mother to 5 children, Frank Jr., Kathy, Debra, Karen Clay (Al) and Ken. She has 11 grandchildren & 19 great-grandchildren with another one due soon.

LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband Frank.

She was a secretary for an elementary school in Downers Grove, Illinois & then proceeded to work at the District School Board office. When she retired, she & Frank moved to Sun City West, Arizona where she still resided at the time of her passing.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She became a member of the Women’s Guild & volunteered at the church office.

She was a strong woman who enjoyed being with family & friends playing cards, bingo, mahjong & Wii bowling. Laverne was a member of the SCW Polish-American Club for many years. She was an avid reader & was rarely seen without a book nearby.

She had a great faith and love of our Lord and instilled that faith in her family. She will be greatly missed but her memory and her teachings will last forever in her family & friends.

Funeral services for Laverne will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 19002 N. 128th Ave., Sun City West, Arizona on Saturday, February 18 at 10:00 am. Services can also be live-streamed at https://www.ololscw.org/specialevents. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul or a charity of your choosing.