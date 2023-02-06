ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

alamancenews.com

BCA boys roll in league championship game

It’s the first conference tournament title in 10 years for Royals. Some Burlington Christian Academy players pointed to the wall above the bleachers after Friday night’s boys’ basketball game. They were drawing attention to a banner that lists the school’s conference tournament champions. That’s about to have...
BURLINGTON, NC
alamancenews.com

Revere Copper brings production plant to Mebane

A company with a lineage dating to Paul Revere has opened a factory in Mebane. While the Revere Copper Products, Inc. hasn’t made a big announcement of its addition of a Mebane facility, the company is advertising for employment at its Mebane plant. The company’s website carries a rather...
MEBANE, NC
alamancenews.com

New internet provider Lumos working across county

For many years, the options for Internet access in Alamance County have been a Hobson’s choice between two telecom giants. On the one hand, residents could connect to the Web through AT&T. Or they could take their business to Spectrum, which had parlayed its monopoly on cable TV to become the default source of broadband Internet service for much of the county.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Graham restricts public access in the name of “security”

We’ve seen a lot of excesses, high-handedness, and downright stupid local government actions and decisions over time. But this week we have to give the all-time award for going off half-cocked with ludicrous, unnecessary, and irresponsible decision-making to the city of Graham and its city manager Megan Garner. For...
GRAHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Revitalization of Western Electric tops the bill at legislative breakfast

“It’s going to take millions and millions of dollars, which is pretty overwhelming for an individual investor.”– Burlington city councilman Bob Ward. “It’s been a high priority for me to move forward with some kind of activity and revitalization on that site. This project is now being reported directly to the Secretary of the U.S. Army. It has been moved to the very top of the list.”– Burlington mayor Jim Butler.
BURLINGTON, NC
alamancenews.com

Town of Gibsonville gets $5.9M in federal funds for water, sewer improvements

Gibsonville’s board of aldermen voted Monday night to accept funding from the Guilford County commissioners to begin construction on a new water tank and water line. The town will receive $2.8 million for the construction of a 500,000-gallon water tank and $3.14 million for the installation of the water line that will run along NC Highway 61. The funding is being provided through the American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus package that Congress passed in March 2021.
GIBSONVILLE, NC

