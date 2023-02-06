Read full article on original website
Michigan mandates more training for in-service police officers
Michigan is imposing more training requirements for in-service police officers. Previously, there were no statewide policies mandating routine trainings beyond annual firearms handling. Public Act 1, the first state law of the 2023, allotted Michigan law enforcement a one-time grant of $20 million. The funding is for development and implementation...
MSU Multicultural Center construction to commence this spring
The announcement comes during Black History Month, a time to recognize the inequities and triumphs generations of African Americans in the U.S. have faced. Calls for a free-standing multicultural center on MSU’s campus date back to the civil rights movement when protests were sparked by the demands of Black students who called for increasing racial and ethnic minority representation on campus.
Eaton County students to attend ‘Mini-Medical School’ to learn about healthcare industry
Some Eaton County elementary students will get a taste of the health care profession Friday at what officials call “Mini-Medical School.”. Mini-Medical School is a hands-on, interactive learning session for students in grades 3-5. It’s designed to get kids thinking early on about potential careers. High school students...
Ingham County to open new justice complex in Mason
Ingham County is opening a new justice complex in Mason. The building aims to streamline criminal justice operations and will house county jail inmates as well as the sheriff’s office and 55th district court. Voters approved a millage in 2018 to fund the nearly $80 million construction project. The...
New leader of Lansing's E.W. Sparrow Hospital named
Sparrow Health System is naming a new president to lead the E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Margaret Dimond will be the first woman to hold the position in the hospital’s 127-year history. She has a medical background that includes acute care, ambulatory and physician group experience. She also has...
MSU partnership with Henry Ford Health and sustainable health theme of Strategic Plan 2030 evolve
The development will be anchored by a reimagined Henry Ford Health academic healthcare campus, the highlight of which is a major expansion of Henry Ford Hospital including a brand new one-million-square-foot plus facility and patient tower. It also includes a new, cutting-edge medical research facility for Henry Ford Health + Michigan State University Health Sciences, part of Henry Ford Health’s 30-year partnership with Michigan State University.
Feb. 10, 2023 - Annie Patnaude | OFF THE RECORD
Raucous tax cut vote in the House. Guest: Annie Patnaude from Americans for Prosperity. The panel discusses a raucous tax cut vote in the Michigan House and much more. The guest is Annie Patnaude the Michigan state director of Americans for Prosperity. Jonathan Oosting, Zoe Clark and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.
Mid-Michigan automobile manufacturer to invest $16 million in Charlotte EV facility
A mid-Michigan based automobile manufacturing company is investing around $16 million dollars in its Charlotte facilities to ramp up electric vehicle production. The project is expected to create about 680 new jobs. The Shyft Group has had its headquarters in Charlotte since 1975. The company is upgrading facilities to produce...
Evening with the Governor 2022
Mon Feb. 13 at 9PM and Sun Feb. 19 at 10:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflects on the year in office with Anchor Tim Skubick. The campaign, the rhetoric and questions about her presidential aspirations, it's a rare opportunity for the governor and Off the Record anchor Tim Skubick to discuss her year in office in a relaxed format. Later in the show they are joined by Michigan First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory.
‘Read by Grade Three’ reform on track for passage in the Senate
A bill to prevent Michigan third graders who struggle with reading from being held back could make it out of the Michigan Senate as soon as Wednesday. The state’s "Read by Grade Three" law currently keeps children—with a few exceptions—from advancing to the fourth grade if they don’t meet certain reading benchmarks through standardized testing or work samples.
MSU Turkish Student Association fundraising for earthquake relief
Michigan State University’s Turkish Student Association is fundraising to support relief efforts in Turkey. The earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria Monday has killed thousands of people. Many have been displaced by the disaster, and a rapid search is underway for people trapped in the rubble. Hasan Bayhan is...
Michigan House passes tax plan amid Republican shouts
After weeks of buildup, a Democrat-backed tax plan that’s been at the top of the party’s priority list has made it out of the Michigan House. Though the road has been far from smooth. The bill breaks down into four parts. One would phase out some taxes on...
Eaton County receives $1.5 million from opioid settlement
Eaton County is receiving $1.5 million in an opioid settlement from Meijer Incorporated, according to the agenda items from the county's commission meeting on February 6th. The settlement is part of a national lawsuit seeking to hold pharmacies accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic. Last year, Meijer agreed to a $35 million settlement as part of a multi-district opioid litigation.
Capital Area District Libraries celebrates its 25th anniversary
Capital Area District Libraries is celebrating its 25th anniversary with events throughout 2023. CADL first opened in 1998 and now serves more than 100,000 residents in Ingham County. Executive director Scott Duimstra said CADL’s goal is to empower diverse communities to learn, imagine and connect, regardless of age or profession....
Whitmer proposes $79 billion budget
Governor Gretchen Whitmer appeared before the Legislature’s spending committees Wednesday to deliver a $79 billion budget proposal. She sat before the combined House and Senate Appropriations Committees flanked by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Budget Director Christopher Harkins. She said her proposal would spend record amounts on schools, universities, community colleges and job training. Also, it has money to attract and keep teachers.
State Democrats delay vote on priority tax plan
A planned vote by Michigan House Democratic leadership failed to materialize Wednesday as the majority party appeared to still be gathering enough support on a high-priority tax bill to push it on to the state Senate. The bill would phase out taxes on pension income and expand the state’s Earned...
