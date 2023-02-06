Read full article on original website
WTRF
Bracketology: Lunardi gives WVU big boost in latest projection
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is off the bubble. At least, for now. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi slotted West Virginia as a No. 9 seed in the East region in his latest projection released Thursday. That is a massive improvement for WVU, which he previously places as a 10-seed in his “Last Four Byes.”
WTRF
Mountaineers Welcome ISU for Annual Pink Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to No. 21/19 Iowa State on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tipoff inside the WVU Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. ET. Saturday’s contest is West Virginia’s annual Pink Game for breast cancer awareness....
WTRF
No. 5 Texas aims to rebound against West Virginia
No. 5 Texas looks to get back on the winning track and secure a season sweep against West Virginia when the teams square off on Saturday afternoon in a key Big 12 Conference battle in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns (19-5, 8-3 Big 12) head home after an 88-80 loss at...
WTRF
WVU men’s hoops at No. 5 Texas: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball returns to the road on Saturday to face the fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup. WVU men’s hoops at No. 5 Texas game information. Date: Saturday, Feb 11, 2023. Time: 12 p.m. ET.
WTRF
Mountaineers to battle Air Force in Big 12 finale
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team (7-5, 1-5 Big 12) welcomes Air Force (7-3, 3-3 Big 12) to the WVU Coliseum for the first time in program history on Friday, Feb. 10, in the third matchup of a four-dual homestand. Dual time is set for 7 p.m. ET.
WTRF
Mazey: Wetherholt could be “best hitter I’ve coached”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When Gold and Blue Nation previewed West Virginia’s 2022 season, we named off some of the Mountaineers’ top newcomers ahead of that season. We spoke about the hard-hitting Grant Hussey, who ended up leading the team with 11 home runs that season. We previewed catcher Dayne Leonard, who ended the season as one of the lineup’s most efficient hitters and is a highly-anticipated returner this season.
WTRF
Matthews: “I came back here to win games”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia earned its third-straight home win on Wednesday, defeating No. 11 Iowa State 76-71. It also marked its third victory over a top-15 opponent this season. Erik Stevenson had a lot of attention after scoring a career-high 34 points in the previous game. Against ISU,...
WTRF
Date set for 2023 Gold-Blue Spring Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game, presented by Encova, on Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m., at Milan Puskar Stadium. Game tickets are available in advance for $10 each and can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME. WVU...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Huggins speaks after “extremely physical game”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It wasn’t easy, but West Virginia ended its homestand with a win over No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday. The Mountaineers continued their strong bit of form, notching their third straight win at home. The victory was definitely not handed to them, and Bob Huggins knew that all too well.
WTRF
Challenger Learning Center at Wheeling University being updated
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you happen to take a visit to the campus of Wheeling University, you’re going to have to pardon the dust. They are currently in the early phases of some major and much needed updates to the Challenger Learning Center. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore...
WTRF
Wheeling police arrest 3 on drug charges
Three people were arrested early Friday and are now facing drug and fugitive from justice charges by the Wheeling Police Department. Police say, around 3:30 a.m., they were patrolling the 3600 block of Chapline Street in South Wheeling and observed a man running down the street. When officers approached the individual, they say they located illegal narcotics on them and were led to a nearby residence for possible drug activity.
