Did you win? 3 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas

By Caleb Wethington
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — What former Texas high school quarterback will win the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts, or Patrick Mahomes? Well, only time will time, but there were some serious lottery winners throughout Texas over the weekend.

The Texas Lottery reports 3 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold throughout the state from February 4’s drawing. These tickets were able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to win the third-tier prize and also chose the Power Play option to double their winnings.

The winning numbers were 2, 8, 15, 19, and 58 with the Powerball 10. In total, there were over 135,000 winners throughout Texas that won at least $4 and as much as $100K.

The next drawing is set for Monday, Feb. 6 with a jackpot of $747 million which has a cash value of $403.1 million.

