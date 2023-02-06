ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grays Harbor County, WA

Comments / 1

Related
KXRO.com

Surplus adult hatchery steelhead planted in several local lakes

Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead in Black, Cases, Snag and Western lakes in Pacific County; Kress Lake in Cowlitz County; and Horseshoe Lake in Cowlitz County.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Two Dead, Three in Critical Condition After T-Bone Collision on US 2

Update: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after a two-car collision on US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning. A brown Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound US 2. 55-year-old Elizabeth Fortin from Delta, British Columbia, lost control of the SUV, crossed into the opposite lane, and was struck by a 2013 Toyota RAV4.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KING 5

Bill would require turn signals to exit roundabouts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Traffic engineers believe roundabout intersections improve safety and the flow of traffic, but maneuvering through them can be confusing. “Most of the people who are on the road today learned how to drive before there were roundabouts,” said Olympic Driving School instructor Greg Sypnicki. Sypnicki...
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

First time state-provided data used to surveil flu vaccinations

A new state dashboard follows influenza vaccination rates in Washington, similar to the dashboard that was used for COVID-19 vaccination data, but flu specific. The Washington State Department of Health’s (DOH) new Influenza (Flu) Vaccination Dashboard is said to make it easier to track flu vaccination rates across the state.
WASHINGTON STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington

Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Photo: Lewis County District 5 Personnel Rescue ‘Hitchhiking’ Cat at Truck Stop

On Feb. 6, Lewis County Fire District 5 was requested at the Love’s Travel Station in Napavine for an animal rescue. “Our firefighters found a black and white cat on a trailer’s air canister,” the department wrote in a post on Facebook. “The feline hitchhiker was removed and taken to Jackson Highway Veterinary Clinic to get scanned for a microchip. It is assumed the cat had been hitchhiking for quite some time. We are proud to serve our constituents and those traveling through our area.”
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

APD/AFD offer free key lock boxes for older or disabled Aberdeen residents

The Aberdeen Police Department, in partnership with the Aberdeen Fire Department, announced that they are implementing a new project to help older or disabled residents be more accessible to first responders in an emergency. The project is designed to allow first responders faster, easier, and safer access to homes if...
ABERDEEN, WA
KXRO.com

Aberdeen Pizza Hut closing after this weekend

KXRO has learned that the Pizza Hut in downtown Aberdeen, WA will be closing . Staff first announced the closure, as of the end of this weekend. The social media post stated that the closure was not by choice of the owner of the franchise location. We spoke with Nancy...
ABERDEEN, WA
KXRO.com

City of Aberdeen declared Feb. 20th as Kurt Cobain Day; for a second time

The City of Aberdeen has declared February 20 to be recognized as Kurt Cobain Day in the city, reiterating a proclamation that was done almost a decade ago. At their Regular Council Meeting, the council unanimously approved a resolution that declares that February 20th shall be forever known as Kurt Cobain Day in Aberdeen.
ABERDEEN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history

The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Don’t believe the smears. A fact-based police pursuit law makes Washington safer | Opinion

We have a duty to put people over politics and make fact-based decisions. In Federal Way in 2019, police chasing a “reckless driver” hit speeds over 70 miles per hour, resulting in the death of the driver and sending a 9-year-old passenger to the hospital. The same year in Seattle, a high-speed pursuit ended when the driver slammed into a parked garbage truck, killing the passenger instantly. In our home city of Tacoma in 2018, police initiated a pursuit to catch a speeding driver, chasing the car onto the Interstate 5 interchange where it collided with a truck, breaking the truck driver’s neck and causing “permanent and life-altering injuries.”
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Police Attempt to Locate Missing Woman

Lacey police are attempting to locate a missing woman, the department announced. Samantha D. Cribbins, 45, was last seen leaving work at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in a gray 2016 Toyota Scion. The Washington state license is CBH9889. She has not been in contact with friends or family since,...
LACEY, WA
nationalfisherman.com

Search, GoFundMe effort for family of missing Washington crabber

Family and friends of Bryson Fitch asked community members to keep looking for the missing Bay Center, Wash. fisherman. Fitch, 25, a longtime fisherman, husband and father of three young children, remained missing after the 46-foot crab boat Ethel May sank in heavy seas near Willapa Bay Sunday night. Two crew members who were able to make it into the boat’s life raft were located and safely hoisted by a Coast Guard helicopter crew.
BAY CENTER, WA
Chronicle

Celebration of Life: Bill & Wanda Thompson

Please join us for a celebration of life in honor of Bill and Wanda Thompson. An open house will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 25, 2023, at the Virgil R. Lee Community Building, 221 SW 13th St., Chehalis, Washington 98532.
CHEHALIS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy