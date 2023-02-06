Read full article on original website
KXRO.com
Surplus adult hatchery steelhead planted in several local lakes
Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead in Black, Cases, Snag and Western lakes in Pacific County; Kress Lake in Cowlitz County; and Horseshoe Lake in Cowlitz County.
kpq.com
Two Dead, Three in Critical Condition After T-Bone Collision on US 2
Update: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after a two-car collision on US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning. A brown Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound US 2. 55-year-old Elizabeth Fortin from Delta, British Columbia, lost control of the SUV, crossed into the opposite lane, and was struck by a 2013 Toyota RAV4.
Bill would require turn signals to exit roundabouts
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Traffic engineers believe roundabout intersections improve safety and the flow of traffic, but maneuvering through them can be confusing. “Most of the people who are on the road today learned how to drive before there were roundabouts,” said Olympic Driving School instructor Greg Sypnicki. Sypnicki...
KXRO.com
First time state-provided data used to surveil flu vaccinations
A new state dashboard follows influenza vaccination rates in Washington, similar to the dashboard that was used for COVID-19 vaccination data, but flu specific. The Washington State Department of Health’s (DOH) new Influenza (Flu) Vaccination Dashboard is said to make it easier to track flu vaccination rates across the state.
foodieflashpacker.com
10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington
Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
Chronicle
Photo: Lewis County District 5 Personnel Rescue ‘Hitchhiking’ Cat at Truck Stop
On Feb. 6, Lewis County Fire District 5 was requested at the Love’s Travel Station in Napavine for an animal rescue. “Our firefighters found a black and white cat on a trailer’s air canister,” the department wrote in a post on Facebook. “The feline hitchhiker was removed and taken to Jackson Highway Veterinary Clinic to get scanned for a microchip. It is assumed the cat had been hitchhiking for quite some time. We are proud to serve our constituents and those traveling through our area.”
Chronicle
Lewis County Fire District Asks Community for Help Finding Owner of Rescued Cat Found in Semi
A semi-truck driver parked at Love’s Travel Stop in Napavine on Monday was doing a standard pre-deployment inspection when he heard an unexpected sound coming from his truck: a yowling cat. He quickly found the cat, a female black-and-white tuxedo, clinging to the axle of the semi-trailer. “He wasn’t...
KXRO.com
APD/AFD offer free key lock boxes for older or disabled Aberdeen residents
The Aberdeen Police Department, in partnership with the Aberdeen Fire Department, announced that they are implementing a new project to help older or disabled residents be more accessible to first responders in an emergency. The project is designed to allow first responders faster, easier, and safer access to homes if...
Chronicle
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, Community Continues Search for Missing Fisherman
After the U.S. Coast Guard suspended the official search for the missing fisherman from the Ethel May, a fishing vessel that capsized Sunday evening, local agencies and community members continued to scour Willapa Bay for signs of the lost man. On Facebook Tuesday morning, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office said it...
KXRO.com
Aberdeen Pizza Hut closing after this weekend
KXRO has learned that the Pizza Hut in downtown Aberdeen, WA will be closing . Staff first announced the closure, as of the end of this weekend. The social media post stated that the closure was not by choice of the owner of the franchise location. We spoke with Nancy...
KING-5
Debris indicates crabbing boat broke apart after sinking off Washington coast
LONG BEACH, Wash. — One man is missing after a crabbing boat sank near the entrance to Willapa Bay on Sunday night. A U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Astoria in Oregon rescued two other men who were aboard the 46-foot vessel Ethel May. Willapa Bay is located...
KXRO.com
City of Aberdeen declared Feb. 20th as Kurt Cobain Day; for a second time
The City of Aberdeen has declared February 20 to be recognized as Kurt Cobain Day in the city, reiterating a proclamation that was done almost a decade ago. At their Regular Council Meeting, the council unanimously approved a resolution that declares that February 20th shall be forever known as Kurt Cobain Day in Aberdeen.
KXLY
WA legislators considering bill that could limit right turns on a red light
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There's a new controversial bill under consideration right now in Olympia that could limit turning right on a red light in certain areas while you're driving. Aerius Franklin, who has a disability, says he's often in a blind spot when he crosses the street. He needs...
Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history
The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
Remains found in Bremerton last year identified as 41-year-old Kitsap County man
The remains of a badly decomposed body found in Bremerton in late 2022 have been identified as belonging to a man from Kitsap County.
Tri-City Herald
Don’t believe the smears. A fact-based police pursuit law makes Washington safer | Opinion
We have a duty to put people over politics and make fact-based decisions. In Federal Way in 2019, police chasing a “reckless driver” hit speeds over 70 miles per hour, resulting in the death of the driver and sending a 9-year-old passenger to the hospital. The same year in Seattle, a high-speed pursuit ended when the driver slammed into a parked garbage truck, killing the passenger instantly. In our home city of Tacoma in 2018, police initiated a pursuit to catch a speeding driver, chasing the car onto the Interstate 5 interchange where it collided with a truck, breaking the truck driver’s neck and causing “permanent and life-altering injuries.”
Chronicle
Thurston County Police Attempt to Locate Missing Woman
Lacey police are attempting to locate a missing woman, the department announced. Samantha D. Cribbins, 45, was last seen leaving work at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in a gray 2016 Toyota Scion. The Washington state license is CBH9889. She has not been in contact with friends or family since,...
nationalfisherman.com
Search, GoFundMe effort for family of missing Washington crabber
Family and friends of Bryson Fitch asked community members to keep looking for the missing Bay Center, Wash. fisherman. Fitch, 25, a longtime fisherman, husband and father of three young children, remained missing after the 46-foot crab boat Ethel May sank in heavy seas near Willapa Bay Sunday night. Two crew members who were able to make it into the boat’s life raft were located and safely hoisted by a Coast Guard helicopter crew.
q13fox.com
Gig Harbor business owner scammed out of $85k by what appeared to be his bank
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - A restaurant owner says he was scammed out of thousands of dollars within seconds after getting a call directly from what he thought was his bank. Erik Smith, the owner of Green House Restaurant in Gig Harbor, says he received a text message from Chase Bank around 8:48 a.m. Dec. 12.
Chronicle
Celebration of Life: Bill & Wanda Thompson
Please join us for a celebration of life in honor of Bill and Wanda Thompson. An open house will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 25, 2023, at the Virgil R. Lee Community Building, 221 SW 13th St., Chehalis, Washington 98532.
