Dr. Scott Sorvaag wanted to learn about not just one discipline, but many. As he began his career, that inspired him to become an elementary educator. “ … I just always wanted to learn everything about everything,” he said. Now, Sorvaag will continue learning as he becomes the next dean of the College of Education at Winona State University (WSU), beginning in July. He currently serves as the chair for Undergraduate Teacher Education at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

WINONA, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO