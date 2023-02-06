ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Davis’ New Song ‘Next Thing You Know’ Will Knock the Wind Out of You [Listen]

It's not just the lyrics to Jordan Davis' "Next Thing You Know" that will leave you blubbering. It's the way he summarizes life, love, family and death in a little over three minutes. That's how raising a family feels, so anyone with children — especially young children — can be excused for feeling a bit breathless by the time he finishes what we're going to predict will be the 2023 CMA winner for Song of the Year.
Top 10 Garth Brooks Songs

Garth Brooks' songs are some of the most important of the last several decades of country music. At his peak, Brooks helped to single-handedly bring country music to a listening audience outside the genre's normal constraints. Brooks' signature vocal style delivers equally well in a variety of styles, from fun,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Cody Longo Found Dead at 34

Actor Cody Longo, best known for his roles in the soap operas Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives, was found dead in his home this week while police were performing a wellness check, TMZ reports. Longo was only 34 years old. “He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered,” Longo’s wife, Stephanie, was quoted telling TMZ.He leaves behind his wife and three children, a 5-year-old and 1-year-old son, and a 7-year-old daughter. The grim discovery was reportedly made Wednesday at Longo’s home in Austin, Texas. His wife became concerned after she could not...
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Luke Combs Was Totally Wrong About How His Career Would Turn Out

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Willie Jones, Mya Byrne + More

It's time for another fresh installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks, highlighting the best new tracks from country, Americana, and everything in between. Today, we're spotlighting an infectious, party-ready anthem from Willie Jones, a stunning proclamation from Caylee Hammack, and a thoughtful reminder about what's really important from Jordan Davis.
21 Years Ago: Jo Dee Messina Earns Second Platinum Album With ‘Burn’

Twenty-one years ago today (Feb. 8, 2002), Jo Dee Messina earned her second platinum album with Burn. The album was her third with Curb Records. Burn was released in 2000 and produced by Tim McGraw and Byron Gallimore. The record followed the success of Messina's platinum-selling sophomore project, I'm Alright, and produced five singles, including the No. 1 hit "That's the Way," as well as the disc's title track.
Sam Hunt’s New Song Details a Moving Life Lesson Learned at ‘Walmart’ [Listen]

Sam Hunt contemplates a recent experience at the grocery store in his pensive new track, "Walmart." While the song’s titled after one of America’s biggest retailers, the story has nothing to do with what it sells or offers. Instead, Hunt and co-writers Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally and Zach Crowell build a whole detail-rich narrative around a broken-hearted guy’s run-in at Walmart.
61 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Is Born in Tulsa, Okla.

Happy birthday to Garth Brooks! The singer was born on Feb. 7, 1962, in Tulsa, Okla. Born Troyal Garth Brooks, the future country superstar is the youngest child of Troyal and Colleen Brooks. His parents deserve much of the credit for his success, since they hosted weekly talent shows for their family, in which they required their six children to participate, fostering their son's early creativity.
Luke Combs Drops Full Tracklist for Upcoming ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album

Luke Combs' fingerprints will be all over his upcoming Gettin' Old album arriving on March 24. According to a just-revealed tracklist, he co-wrote 15 of the 18 tracks. The project will begin with "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which combines the title of this new album with his 2022 release, Growin' Up. Combs created a double album, but opted to release it in separate portions. Together, the projects tell a story of how the "Hurricane" singer is feeling in his life as he's growing up and getting old.
