Luke Combs’ ‘Love You Anyway’ Captures Classic Country Heartache and Nostalgia [Listen]
Luke Combs is taking listeners back to the ‘90s and 2000s with his nostalgic neo-traditional country song, “Love You Anyway.”. Penned by Combs alongside frequent collaborators Dan Isbell and Ray Fulcher, the new track beautifully melds classic country instrumentation with heart-rending storytelling. “If your kiss turned me to...
Jordan Davis’ New Song ‘Next Thing You Know’ Will Knock the Wind Out of You [Listen]
It's not just the lyrics to Jordan Davis' "Next Thing You Know" that will leave you blubbering. It's the way he summarizes life, love, family and death in a little over three minutes. That's how raising a family feels, so anyone with children — especially young children — can be excused for feeling a bit breathless by the time he finishes what we're going to predict will be the 2023 CMA winner for Song of the Year.
Top 10 Garth Brooks Songs
Garth Brooks' songs are some of the most important of the last several decades of country music. At his peak, Brooks helped to single-handedly bring country music to a listening audience outside the genre's normal constraints. Brooks' signature vocal style delivers equally well in a variety of styles, from fun,...
Marty Stuart Announces ‘Altitude,’ His First New Album in Six Years
On the heels of a landmark year filled with major career accomplishments, Marty Stuart is ready to check off another box on his to-do list. The 64-year talent is set to release Altitude, his first new album in six years, on May 19. The recently-inducted Country Music Hall of Fame...
Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson + More Added to Leslie Jordan Tribute Concert Lineup
Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson and Hardy are just three of the newly-added acts set to appear at a star-studded tribute to actor, comedian and musician Leslie Jordan later this month. Ruby Amanfu, Charlie Worsham, Ernest and Katie Pruitt also join the roster of previously announced artists who will take the...
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Cody Longo Found Dead at 34
Actor Cody Longo, best known for his roles in the soap operas Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives, was found dead in his home this week while police were performing a wellness check, TMZ reports. Longo was only 34 years old. “He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered,” Longo’s wife, Stephanie, was quoted telling TMZ.He leaves behind his wife and three children, a 5-year-old and 1-year-old son, and a 7-year-old daughter. The grim discovery was reportedly made Wednesday at Longo’s home in Austin, Texas. His wife became concerned after she could not...
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Adam Hood’s New Track ‘You Love Me Like That’ Is a Romantic Ode to His Wife [LISTEN]
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Adam Hood has shared a heartfelt new single just in time for Valentine's Day. "You Love Me Like That," out today (Feb. 10), is a stirring, soulful love song inspired by Hood's longtime wife, Britni. "I wrote this with Sean McConnell back in 2016," Hood says. "He was...
Luke Combs Was Totally Wrong About How His Career Would Turn Out
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Ernest Doubles Down: Deluxe ‘Flower Shops’ Expands on His ‘Story of Good Love Lost’
Most singer-songwriters stop writing for a project once that project is released, but not Ernest. After Flower Shops — an 11-song collection oozing with vintage, lyric-heavy heartbreak — dropped in March 2021, he went right back to work. The result is Flower Shops: Two Dozen Roses, a deluxe...
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Willie Jones, Mya Byrne + More
It's time for another fresh installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks, highlighting the best new tracks from country, Americana, and everything in between. Today, we're spotlighting an infectious, party-ready anthem from Willie Jones, a stunning proclamation from Caylee Hammack, and a thoughtful reminder about what's really important from Jordan Davis.
Caitlyn Smith Announces New Album, ‘High & Low,’ With Soaring Ballad [Listen]
Critically acclaimed multi-genre singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith is slated to release her third full-length album, High & Low, on April 14. The 14-track record was previewed in 2022 with eight songs released as part of the High collection. For the complete project, six new tracks will be added on, including the just-dropped ruminative ballad, “Lately.”
Chase Rice Hopes His New Album Does Two Cowboys Proud [Interview]
Chase Rice used a photograph of his dad for the album cover of his new I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell album. If you're guessing that's one of the two cowboys he's hoping to make proud, you're right. Daniel Rice died 15 years ago after suffering a...
21 Years Ago: Jo Dee Messina Earns Second Platinum Album With ‘Burn’
Twenty-one years ago today (Feb. 8, 2002), Jo Dee Messina earned her second platinum album with Burn. The album was her third with Curb Records. Burn was released in 2000 and produced by Tim McGraw and Byron Gallimore. The record followed the success of Messina's platinum-selling sophomore project, I'm Alright, and produced five singles, including the No. 1 hit "That's the Way," as well as the disc's title track.
Sam Hunt’s New Song Details a Moving Life Lesson Learned at ‘Walmart’ [Listen]
Sam Hunt contemplates a recent experience at the grocery store in his pensive new track, "Walmart." While the song’s titled after one of America’s biggest retailers, the story has nothing to do with what it sells or offers. Instead, Hunt and co-writers Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally and Zach Crowell build a whole detail-rich narrative around a broken-hearted guy’s run-in at Walmart.
61 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Is Born in Tulsa, Okla.
Happy birthday to Garth Brooks! The singer was born on Feb. 7, 1962, in Tulsa, Okla. Born Troyal Garth Brooks, the future country superstar is the youngest child of Troyal and Colleen Brooks. His parents deserve much of the credit for his success, since they hosted weekly talent shows for their family, in which they required their six children to participate, fostering their son's early creativity.
Carrie Underwood Eats the Same Dinner Every Night on Show Days: ‘No Exceptions’ [Picture]
Carrie Underwood is currently on the 2023 leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, and has a grueling schedule — she plays as many as five shows some weeks. So, the superstar sticks to a set routine on those concert days, including eating the same dinner each night. At...
Luke Combs Drops Full Tracklist for Upcoming ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album
Luke Combs' fingerprints will be all over his upcoming Gettin' Old album arriving on March 24. According to a just-revealed tracklist, he co-wrote 15 of the 18 tracks. The project will begin with "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which combines the title of this new album with his 2022 release, Growin' Up. Combs created a double album, but opted to release it in separate portions. Together, the projects tell a story of how the "Hurricane" singer is feeling in his life as he's growing up and getting old.
BoomTown Saints Find Comfort Under the Neon in New Single ‘Dive Bar Heart’
Country duo BoomTown Saints pay homage to a familiar haunt in their new single "Dive Bar Heart." Penned by Benjy Davis, Ryan Beaver and Ashley Ray, the polished country tune paints a smoky scene during a typical day in a neighborhood barroom. "It's pretty crowded for a Tuesday / Parkin'...
56 Years Ago: Loretta Lynn Earns First No. 1 With ‘Don’t Come Home a’Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)’
Fifty-six years ago today (Feb. 11, 1967) was a career-changing day for Loretta Lynn: It was on that date that Lynn scored her first No. 1 hit with "Don't Come Home a'Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," the title track from her seventh studio album. "Don't Come Home a'Drinkin," which...
