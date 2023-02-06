Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chronicle
'Building good habits': In historic win at Boston College, Duke women's basketball's defense steals the show
There is a point at which greatness transcends great and becomes something the likes of which we have seldom seen before. It is no longer simply “another,” but one that stands alone in history. No. 9 Duke, in its milestone 1,000th win Thursday evening at Boston College, has crossed that point with a defense that has become one of the best the program has ever produced.
Chronicle
The Devil's in the details: Duke women's tennis continues strong start, women's basketball keeps winning
They say the devil is in the details. But in Durham, the Blue Devils are in the details—and numbers. No. 4 Duke women’s tennis is off to a blazing start, winning its first eight contests. However, it has been the sheer domination in these matches that has been so impressive, as the Blue Devils have only given up one total match in all eight games. The lone surrendered match occurred in Duke’s 4-1 victory against Wisconsin during the ITA Kickoff Weekend. Nevertheless, this was an important victory as the Blue Devils earned their way to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle, which will begin Feb. 10. This team is very deep and possesses many impact players due to a strong transfer class. The 14th-ranked doubles pair of senior Chloe Beck and graduate transfer Cameron Morra has been excellent, being a factor in clinching the all-important doubles point to begin the match. The Blue Devils will look to continue this success as they begin the National Team Indoor Championships against Oklahoma Friday.
Chronicle
Duke women’s basketball named a No. 2 seed in projected NCAA tournament bracket
The NCAA women’s basketball tournament committee revealed their first rankings of the 2022-23 season, and an impressive season from the Blue Devils was significantly rewarded. Duke was selected as the No. 8-overall seed in the NCAA’s preview of the top 16 tournament seeds, affording it a prospective No. 2...
Chronicle
Three points: Duke men's basketball's guards must protect the ball to upset Virginia
Duke men's basketball has a marquee matchup against No. 8 Virginia Saturday. The Blue Zone has three keys for the Blue Devils to right the ship and pull off the upset:. When the Blue Devils stepped onto the court at the Watsco Center Monday, it would have been hard to predict the chaos that would ensue. Matching its season-high of 21 turnovers in a single game, Duke struggled to run a settled offense and create quality shot opportunities, which in large part contributed to its 81-59 loss to the Hurricanes. A majority of this turnover issue came from subpar ball handling by the Blue Devil backcourt, with guards Tyrese Proctor and Jeremy Roach each turning the ball over five times. Meanwhile, Miami capitalized on Duke’s misfortune, earning 23 points off of turnovers. As head coach Jon Scheyer’s squad looks forward to Saturday, it will be up against a Virginia team that has the 10th-best scoring defense in the country, only allowing 60.4 points per game. If it wants to have a chance at upsetting the No. 8 team in the country, it will have to capitalize on offensive opportunities and minimize turnovers to get the most out of its time with the ball.
Chronicle
Duke women's lacrosse 2023 season preview
Last year, Duke had its best regular season since 2007. Through 16 games, it had only lost one, a tight 18-16 contest in then-No. 3 Syracuse’s JMA Wireless Dome. The Blue Devils downed No. 2 Boston College in Koskinen Stadium, upsetting the 2021 national champions for the Senior Day victory. However, Duke’s efficient unit unraveled as the stakes increased. It lost to eventual ACC and national champion North Carolina 18-4 to close out the regular season, fell in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament to Notre Dame and was eliminated in just the second round of the NCAA tournament. The promising 16-game run ended in disappointment.
Chronicle
'Speaks to the tradition': No. 9 Duke women's basketball puts on defensive masterclass at Boston College for milestone 1,000th win
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.—The Blue Devils can add membership in the 1,000-win club to their long list of achievements. In front of a sizable Duke crowd Thursday night at Conte Forum, the Blue Devils defeated Boston College 68-27, the second-fewest points allowed in an ACC game ever. Duke’s second-straight road win also marks the program’s 1,000th victory. Despite the loud cheers of 2,347 fans packing the stands, the Blue Devils held Boston College to its lowest point total of the season and to several scoring droughts, including a 15-0 Duke run that lasted nearly 10 minutes through the second and third quarters.
Chronicle
The more you know: Duke women's tennis' success, and the players leading the way
Never mind 16th-ranked women’s track and field, ninth-ranked women’s basketball or eighth-ranked men’s lacrosse—Duke women’s tennis is the single most dominant athletic team on campus right now. The squad is 8-0 this spring and ranked fourth in the country. In its most recent round of games against Georgetown and N.C. Central Sunday, the team did not drop a single set across all 18 matches. Seeing that the Blue Devils have been playing at such a high level, it seems like high time to take a look at what (and who) exactly is making this year’s team so good.
Chronicle
'Get better as we go': Duke softball swept in season-opening doubleheader by No. 17 Washington, No. 1 Oklahoma
The new season is underway, and not quite how the Blue Devils imagined. Duke battled No. 17 Washington into the late innings before falling 4-3 and then squared off against defending national champion and top-ranked Oklahoma, to which the 15th-ranked Blue Devils lost 4-0. The Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, Calif., pitted Duke against two of the nation’s top teams in a formidable season-opening Thursday slate.
Burlington man chances $2 Fast Play ticket and wins thousands
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Bradshaw took a chance on a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot. Bradshaw bought his lucky 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam's Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham. He collected his price Monday. The Fast Play rolling...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
kiss951.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
Chronicle
The stories behind some of Duke's fan-favorite food trucks
Looking to expand your dinner options beyond the Brodhead Center or Marketplace? Below is The Chronicle’s guide to some of Duke’s beloved food trucks and the stories behind the people who run them. Bulkogi. Bulgogi translates from Korean to “fire meat.” This delicious Korean BBQ food truck is...
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
tourcounsel.com
Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina
Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
country1037fm.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
qcnews.com
Someone in NC wins $1 million Powerball prize; jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky person in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the NC Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County....
NC Chinese Lantern Festival shatters economic impact record
This year the festival brought in more than $7 million when it came to economic impact for the area.
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North Carolina
#hosted by The Fearrington House Inn; opinions are my own. Logan and I set out on a short drive from our home base of Greenville, South Carolina for a weekend away without kids and discovered a dreamy gem: The Fearrington House Inn.
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Comments / 0