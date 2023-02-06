ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Albany Herald

Eagles returner Britain Covey only name on final SBLVII injury report

The Kansas City Chiefs have a clean bill of health, while the Philadelphia Eagles listed only one player, wide receiver and return specialist Britain Covey, on the final injury report ahead of Super Bowl LVII this Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Covey (hamstring) popped up for the first time Thursday, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Albany Herald

Reports: Gary Payton II fails physical, 4-team trade in doubt

Guard Gary Payton II failed his physical exam with the Warriors, leaving the four-team trade that would send him to Golden State in limbo, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. According to The Athletic, Payton could be sidelined two to three months because of a core muscle injury that he...
Albany Herald

Reports: Haslams in talks to buy stake in Bucks

The owners of the Cleveland Browns are looking to buy a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Haslam Sports Group, headed by Dee and Jimmy Haslam, reportedly are in discussions to buy Marc Lasry's 25 percent share of the Bucks.
CLEVELAND, OH

