The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office once again asked the public for information relating to a 2020 murder at Devil’s Lake State Park. Investigators have look into over 100 tips and conducted hundreds of interviews in the murder of 24-year-old John Schmutzer. Schmutzer was found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park in October 2020. Authorities believe Schmutzer, a UW-Madison graduate and Wauwatosa native, was attacked randomly and was blindsided as he hiked alone. In 2021, investigators said more than a dozen witnesses have all reported seeing the same man, who they have since dubbed “The Runner,” in the area at the time of the murder. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who provided information in the investigation who hasn’t heard back from a detective to contact Detective Justin Hannagan at 608-355-3233 or Detective Drew Bulin at 608-355-4406 as soon as possible.

SAUK COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO