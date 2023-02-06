Read full article on original website
Search Warrant Issued For Platteville Residence, 3 People Arrested
The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment located on Lancaster Street in Platteville on Tuesday and 3 people were arrested. As a result of the search warrant , 31 year old Kayla Tetzlaff of Platteville was arrested and taken to the Grant County Jail on a probation violation. Tetzlaff will have charges of Possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with intent to deliver Cocaine, Possession of drug paraphernalia and Maintaining a Drug House, referred to the Grant County District Attorney’s Office. 25 year old Amber Mitchell of Platteville and 40 year old Sarah O’ Claire of Whitewater were both arrested on outstanding warrants. The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force was assisted at the scene by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Platteville Police Department.
Woman Arrested For Operating Without a Valid Drivers License
A woman from Fitchburg was arrested in Iowa County for the second time on a traffic offense. A Linden Police officer conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 151. The driver’s information was run and as a result, 26 year old Sonyea Lightfoot of Fitchburg was arrested on a charge of Operating without valid Driver’s License, her 2nd Offense in 3 Years. Lightfoot was booked into the Iowa County Jail and released after posting bond.
Illlinois Man In Court Charged With Decade-Old Assaults
A 48-year-old Illinois man appeared in court in Sauk County Tuesday and was charged with assaulting and stalking a former girlfriend more than a decade ago. According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, the charges against Wendell Gist are connected to crimes between March 2011 and May 2012, with an additional stalking charge causing harm spanning nearly eight years. A criminal complaint says the victim came forward to authorities in 2020, stating that Gist nearly drowned her in the bathtub of a West Baraboo motel, strangled her with a towel and sexually assaulted her. Court records state Gist also severely burned the woman with a hair straightener. Gist, who was arrested on a warrant on Monday, had his bond set at $50,000.
Two women charged after Janesville bar fight, shooting
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two women were arrested after a shooting following a bar fight in Janesville Wednesday night. According to Janesville Police, Olivia Abarca, 34, and Jamie Payton, 39, got into an argument with a bartender in the 200 block of W. Milwaukee Street around 11 p.m. Police said the argument escalated into a […]
2 men arrested for drug possession in Viroqua after traffic stop on Jan. 30
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men were arrested after a traffic stop at the north Kwik Trip in Viroqua on Jan. 30 for possession of drugs. Simon Kleinertz of La Crosse and Hunter Melby of Westby were taken into custody after the Viroqua County Sheriff’s Office stopped their vehicle after receiving a call from a business about a black SUV whose driver was visibly impaired.
Fatal Shooting in Dubuque
A man was fatally shot early Tuesday in Dubuque, but police have released few details about the incident. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of gunshots. A report says officers found a 31-year-old man outside with several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police have not yet released his name, as they work to notify his family. No arrests have been reported. Officials say the investigation was very active and rapidly unfolding. Police activity on West Fifth Street in the afternoon was related to the investigation as officials tracked down witnesses and followed up on leads.
Wisconsin felon prohibited from owning firearms sentenced after posting video with a gun
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southern Wisconsin was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm after reportedly posting a video making threats to law enforcement. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday that Alfonso Randall was sentenced to three years in prison....
One Vehicle Accident in Lafayette County
A man from Mineral Point escaped injury after a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County Thursday. A deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to County Line Road in Fayette Township around 4pm. 52 year old Kirk Jenson of Mineral Point was traveling on County Line Road and lost control of his vehicle due to slippery road conditions. His vehicle went off the road, entered a ditch and struck a fence. Jenson’s vehicle had minor damage.
Vehicle Crashes in to Swamp in Crawford County
No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash in Crawford County. At around 8am Saturday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle traffic crash on Highway 131 near Misty Valley Avenue in the Village of Gays Mills. A passerby reported that there was an unoccupied vehicle in a swamp. An investigation determined that 43 year old Aaron Polensky of Gays Mills lost control of his vehicle earlier. The vehicle traveled over a curb, through a fence, and struck some trees before coming to rest in the swamp. The vehicle had severe damage. Polensky left the scene and was later contacted by law enforcement. Polensky was cited for Failure to Notify Police of an Accident, Hit and Run Property Adjacent to a Highway, and Failure to Maintain Control. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Bob’s Towing Service.
Chicago Man Sentenced To Prison For Having Heroin in Dubuque
A man from Chicago has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for possessing $3,500 worth of heroin in Dubuque. 25 year old Tony Coleman Jr. Of Chicago, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after pleading guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Judge C.J. Williams also ordered Coleman to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. A report says Dubuque police stopped Coleman’s vehicle on Feb. 1, 2022, in the 300 block of Bell Street due to him having an outstanding arrest warrant out of Clinton County, Iowa. In a subsequent search of his vehicle, authorities found 23 grams of heroin, with a street value of over $3,500.
Authorities identify female inmate found dead in cell at Rock County Jail
Authorities have identified a female inmate who was found dead in her cell at the Rock County Jail early Thursday. Nicole D.S. Lemke, 29, of Janesville, was found dead in her cell about 1:15 a.m., the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement. A forensic examination was...
Janesville man sentenced to prison after posting video taunting police
MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Alfonso Randall, 40, has been sentenced to spend 3 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm during a traffic stop in which he threatened law enforcement. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Janesville Police were conducting a traffic stop on February 20th, 2021. Police […]
Teen charged in Beloit homicide pleads guilty to Labor Day weekend homicide
MADISON, Wis. -- A Beloit teen accused of killing another teen over Labor Day weekend in 2021 accepted a plea Wednesday, just over two months before his case was set to go to trial. Dante Wilson, 17, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree intentional homicide as part of the...
Authorities Identify Man Who Died in Fire in Dubuque
Police have identified the man found dead when Dubuque firefighters responded to garage fire Wednesday. 46 year old Daniel Montelius of Dubuque was found dead in the garage of a building on Iowa Street. Dubuque firefighters and police responded just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to the fire. The Dubuque Fire Department is being assisted by the State Fire Marshal Division with the investigation. Authorities do not know the circumstances of the death or the cause of the fire just yet.
Another Threat Phoned In To Hempstead High School
Dubuque police on Tuesday investigated the second reported threat in as many days at Hempstead High School, finding no evidence of dangerous materials either day. At around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Dubuque 911 Center received a call reporting “specific threats of violence” at the school. On Monday, officers received a call just after 11 a.m. reporting a threat of a “possible explosive device” outside the school. According to a report, the school moved into an external lockdown, and after an investigation, Dubuque police and fire department officials determined that there were no dangerous items on campus. There was an increased police presence at Hempstead during the day on Tuesday, but the school was not on an exterior lockdown and classes proceeded as scheduled. The Police Department is actively investigating the phone calls.
Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks info in 2020 Devil’s Lake Murder
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office once again asked the public for information relating to a 2020 murder at Devil’s Lake State Park. Investigators have look into over 100 tips and conducted hundreds of interviews in the murder of 24-year-old John Schmutzer. Schmutzer was found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park in October 2020. Authorities believe Schmutzer, a UW-Madison graduate and Wauwatosa native, was attacked randomly and was blindsided as he hiked alone. In 2021, investigators said more than a dozen witnesses have all reported seeing the same man, who they have since dubbed “The Runner,” in the area at the time of the murder. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who provided information in the investigation who hasn’t heard back from a detective to contact Detective Justin Hannagan at 608-355-3233 or Detective Drew Bulin at 608-355-4406 as soon as possible.
One Person Injured in Head-on Crash in Platteville
One person was injured Thursday in a head-on crash near the Platteville Municipal Airport. 65 year old Roger Schamberger of Lena, Illinois, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at about 10 a.m. Thursday on Highway 80, just south of the airport. A report says that Schamberger was northbound while it was snowing heavily. The roads were snow covered and visibility was near whiteout conditions. Schamberger’s tires went off the roadway onto the gravel shoulder, and his vehicle then slid into the southbound lanes after Schamberger overcorrected his steering. 81 year old Wayne Fowler of rural Cuba City was traveling southbound and hit Schamberger’s vehicle head on. Fowler was not injured.
Suspect accused of attacking man at Madison hotel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect was arrested after a confrontation at a hotel on Madison’s east side Monday evening in which he allegedly attacked another man. The Madison Police Dept. reported officers were first called to the Motel 6, near East Towne Mall, around 6:40 p.m. after learning the suspect was allegedly threatening a woman with a knife.
What happened to that Gays Mills woman arrested for driving 106 MPH in a 30 MPH zone in Coon Valley, Vernon County Wisconsin?
According to court records, McKaig spent time in jail and eventually was fined. oss a thread and video titled, “Idiot going 106 to get to school and work.”. According to a press release from the Coon Valley Police Department as well as coverage by WEAU and the LaCrosse Tribune, the offending driver was identified as 35-year-old Amanda McKaig of Gays Mills.
Man killed in Richland County crash, sheriff's office says
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. -- A 66-year-old Lone Rock man died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening, the Richland County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. A 33-year-old driver from Lone Rock hit the victim, Bruce Anderson, around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of County Highways B and BA, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
