Whitewater, WI

De Pere ready for packed house in battle of No. 1s

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One is often the loneliest number. But Saturday night, the top-ranked team in Wisconsin will welcome some similar company. De Pere is set to host the game of the year in Wisconsin high school basketball, with the Division 1 No. 1-ranked Redbirds (20-0) hosting Division 2 No. 1 Pewaukee (17-2). […]
DE PERE, WI
Air Force One brings Wisconsinites together

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Oh there he is! Oh my gosh! I need to tell my wife,” Bob Manor said, pointing up at the sky with his finger as the plane flew over everyone’s heads before sticking a smooth landing at Madison’s Truax Field. Onlookers pulled...
MADISON, WI
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
Flannelfest returns to Janesville later this month

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – It’s about time to grab that flannel from the back of the closet and get ready to sample from more than 100 types of beer – including home brews. FlannelFest will return to downtown Janesville in a little more than two weeks, organizers...
JANESVILLE, WI
Biden rallies workers in Wisconsin after big speech

On Wednesday, the Madison Metropolitan School District announced superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins would retire at the end of July. UW Madison student Ali Beneker came to rally against Biden’s leadership. Efforts still being made to secure funding for Madison Amtrak project. Updated: 8 hours ago. President Biden says infrastructure...
MADISON, WI
President Biden's visit to the Madison area

Babies born at UnityPoint Health – Meriter don adorable knitted hats. Handmade ornaments donated by kids, students and families from every corner of the Badger State. More than 1,000 ornaments adorn this year's tree sent in by roughly 200 schools and families.
MADISON, WI
Lady Liberty returns to Lake Mendota this weekend

Representation matters especially within a child’s education which is why one middle school says one of its goals is to encompass many identities with a purpose in their library. Madison police chief addresses downward trend in violent crime, rise in some burglaries. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. During his...
MADISON, WI
Madison police arrest three teens after string of crimes

With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
MADISON, WI
A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is slated to close

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The latest round of Bed Bath and Beyond closures will hit home in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities. The struggling home goods store announced Wednesday scores more of its stores will close, including four in Wisconsin. For Madison, that means the one...
MADISON, WI
Madison-area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The storm that moved through the Madison area dumped heavy wet snow across Dane County, and crews anticipate working through the night Thursday into Friday morning to clear the streets. “It’s never, ‘the snow is done, so we’re done plowing,’” said City of Middleton operations manager Brad...
MADISON, WI
NewBridge Madison volunteers fill Little John's absence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Volunteers with NewBridge Madison, who serves up over 2,000 meals a week to elderly residents in need, are stepping up after the sudden closure of most of Little John’s operations left them without a caterer. “We basically had less than 24 hours notice that they...
MADISON, WI
UW Health reminds residents to consider heart health in the snow

MADISON, WI
Construction worker hurt when items fall from crane in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A construction worker was seriously hurt late Friday morning as items fell around 40 feet from a crane at a site on Madison’s near west side, the city’s fire department reported. According to the MFD statement, the material fell around 11:20 a.m. in...
MADISON, WI
Madison, other cities declare snow emergencies as heavy snow falls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Heavy snowfall predicted for south-central Wisconsin on Thursday has prompted several cities, including Madison, to declare a snow emergency. Heavy snow moved into the region Thursday morning and several inches had already fallen in some cities by noon. Around 12:40 p.m., Madison had surpassed the three inches of accumulation needed to trigger a citywide plow.
MADISON, WI

