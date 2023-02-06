– Following a fulfilled life and a difficult journey with dementia, Wilma Murphy passed away on February 4, 2023, at the age of 91. She is now at peace and resting with the Lord. Our family is grateful that Wilma’s pain and suffering has ended, but we are filled with deep sadness that we will no longer see her smile or hear her laughter. A lifetime of memories will comfort us during this time. With love, we say goodbye to Wilma, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

