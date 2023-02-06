Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
communityadvocate.com
Hudson girls basketball coasts past Westborough
HUDSON – Hudson High School girls basketball team built a 21-point halftime lead, then soared to a 58-46 win over Westborough High School on Feb. 8. After the game, Hudson Head Coach Marty Murphy tweeted, “Hawks sizzling in the nest tonight. Hard fought 58-46 win over a talented Westboro team.”
communityadvocate.com
‘Putt Fore the Library’ mini-golf event scores big
WESTBOROUGH – There’s nothing like an indoor game of mini-golf to ward off a cold and blustery evening. On Feb. 3 and 4, the Friends of the Westborough Public Library sponsored the first mini-golf event at the library in six years. In “Putt Fore the Library,” players young...
communityadvocate.com
Philip L. Gauthier, 90, retired Grafton Fire Chief
– Philip L. Gauthier, Retired Grafton Fire Chief, 90, was embraced in the arms of his granddaughter Violet at the gates of heaven on February 7, 2023. Philip was born in Worcester on October 13, 1932 to Napoleon and Aldea (Moreau) Gauthier and lived in Grafton his whole life. He graduated from Grafton High School in 1951 and married his high school sweetheart, Mary Pauline, in 1953, spending the next sixty-nine years together.
communityadvocate.com
Wilma Murphy, 91, of Hudson
– Following a fulfilled life and a difficult journey with dementia, Wilma Murphy passed away on February 4, 2023, at the age of 91. She is now at peace and resting with the Lord. Our family is grateful that Wilma’s pain and suffering has ended, but we are filled with deep sadness that we will no longer see her smile or hear her laughter. A lifetime of memories will comfort us during this time. With love, we say goodbye to Wilma, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
communityadvocate.com
Grace P. Dyer, 90, of Marlborough
– Grace P. (Bufalieri) Dyer, 90 of Marlborough died at her home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. She was born in Marlborough, MA, the daughter of the late Paul and Susie (Francione) Bufalieri. She graduated from Marlborough High School, Class of ‘50 and worked for N.E. Telephone as a Switchboard Operator for many years.
communityadvocate.com
Esther Leichtman, 97, of Northborough
– Esther Rose (Wesoloski) Leichtman, 97, of Northborough, Ma, formerly of South Bend, Indiana died January 8, 2023 at the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Worcester. Mrs. Leichtman was born June 26, 1925 in South Bend, Indiana. On May 6, 1950 she married Donald G. Leichtman, who predeceased...
communityadvocate.com
Joseph E. Majocha, 67, of Hudson
– Joe Majocha, Age 67, of Hudson, beloved husband, dad and Jaja/Jojo passed peacefully on February 05, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on September 11, 1955 in Ware, MA to the late Julian and Josephine (Piechota) Majocha. He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, his...
communityadvocate.com
Charles M. Barber, 67, of Hudson
Hudson – Charles M. Barber, 67, passed away from an illness February 1, 2023. His wife, Elaine (Cormier) Barber predeceased him in 2012 and he is survived by his son, Dan Barber with wife Alyssa Barber and daughter, Denise Barber-Fustino with husband David Fustino. Charles is predeceased by siblings, Doris Wightman, Dorothy Ryan, Florence Manucci, Theodaore Barber and survived by siblings William Barber, Alice Avey, Rose Maine, Joanne Petruzzelli, Jack Barber & Steven Barber with many nieces and nephews.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police log, Feb. 10 edition
7:56 a.m. Gulf St. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 8:59 a.m. Kinglet Dr. Medical call. 10:35 a.m. Brookway Dr. Medical call. 11:10 a.m. Ireta Rd. Dispute. 11:25 a.m. Yorkshire Terr. Well-being check. 12:48 p.m. Howe Ave. Well-being check. 2:02 p.m. Hartford Tpke. Medical call. 3:33 p.m. Hartford Tpke. Road rage.
communityadvocate.com
‘Garden Tourist’ author to visit Westborough
WESTBOROUGH — The Westborough Garden Club will present Jana Milbocker of Enchanted Gardens in Holliston, who will talk about her new book, “The Garden Tourist.”. Milbocker will highlight gardens with natural splendor, whimsical sculptures or historical formality. The program will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the...
communityadvocate.com
New owner for Bay State Commons
FRAMINGHAM – Grossman Development Group has acquired Bay State Commons, a mixed-use, 261,672-square-foot development in the heart of downtown Westborough. The Roche Bros.-anchored outdoor lifestyle center abuts a 2-acre town park and features a variety of dining, shopping, health and wellness offerings, including Boston Interiors, Reliant Medical, Boston Ski & Tennis, Ted’s Montana Grill and Panera Bread.
communityadvocate.com
Jose Luz, 63, of Hudson
– Jose Rosario Luz, 63, of Hudson, MA passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Jose leaves his wife of 40 years, Filomena Sousa Luz; his sons, Jerry S. Luz and Jessy J. Luz and his fiancé Megan McDonald. He is also survived by his siblings, Jose Maria Freitas and his wife Maria Freitas, Fatima F. Cabral wife of the late Antonio Cabral, Antonio Luz and his wife Maria Luz, Isidro Luz and his wife Cidalia Luz, Irondina Chaves and her husband Luis Chaves; his in-laws, Maria Espirito Santo and her husband Jose Carmo, Conceicao Resendes and her husband Silvino Resendes, Ermelinda Barros and her partner Jose Antonio, Jose Braga, Aida Rego and her husband Ernesto Rego, Antonio Braga and his wife Noemia Braga along with several loving nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins and friends.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Police searching for missing man
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to information published on the department’s Facebook page around 1:45 p.m. Friday, 30-year-old Jonathan Vega was last seen in the area of 67 Boston Turnpike Road earlier this morning.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough graduation credits remain at 96, for now
MARLBOROUGH – A decision on whether to reduce Marlborough High School’s Class of 2023 graduation requirement of 96 credits will be a “gametime decision at graduation,” Principal Daniel Riley told the School Committee on Jan. 24. Riley said that students have been told to keep to...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough police log, Feb. 10 edition
12:25 a.m. Meadow Rd. Extra patrols/house checks. 4:40 a.m. Milk St. Disturbance (general). 9:48 a.m. Milk St. Disturbance (general). 10:28 a.m. Friberg Pkwy. Well-being check. 11:29 a.m. Denny St. Extra patrols/house checks. 12:48 p.m. Arrested, Lisa Rae Vanslooten, 56, of 125 Pleasant St., Ashland, for possess open container of alcohol...
communityadvocate.com
Elks to host evening to benefit Mike Bernard
HUDSON – The Hudson Elks, 99 Park St., will host a night of oldies music with The Reminisants on Friday, Feb. 24, from 8 to 11 p.m. Wristbands are $15 each in advance or $20 at the door. Table seating for eight-10 people may be reserved for an additional $50. Wristbands must be worn to enter.
communityadvocate.com
Construction workers at Marlborough library injured in fall
MARLBOROUGH – Two construction workers were injured during an industrial accident at the Marlborough Public Library construction site at 35 West Main Street this morning. Three workers were standing on the scaffolding in front of the library when the incident occurred. Two of them fell a distance between 25 and 30 feet onto the ground below. The third was able to hang on.
communityadvocate.com
‘It’s negligent to use children as bargaining tools’
I would like to voice my concern with regards to the teacher strike in Woburn and others that have occurred across the state. It’s negligent to use children as bargaining tools when they are all behind in learning due to the three-year pandemic. Not to mention the inconvenience to working parents, children with accommodation plans, and added inconsistency. It is certainly not in their best interest to be out of the classroom.
communityadvocate.com
Nature Notes: WCLT’s annual Nature Notes quiz
The first two weeks of the new year were like a January thaw, with rain and some temperatures around 50 F, thanks probably to a changing climate. A bit of light snow was enough to show animal tracks – squirrels, mice, rabbits, deer, dogs and cats. No matter what winter brings next, go outside when you can. Allow your senses to see, hear, feel, and smell the great out-of-doors. Doing so is good for your health (dress appropriately) and mood.
communityadvocate.com
SELCO reflects on changes to cable over the past decade
SHREWSBURY – Nearly half of SELCO’s basic subscribers have cut the proverbial cord, according to a presentation to the Select Board Jan. 24. The Select Board met with SELCO General Manager Christopher Roy to discuss the cable franchise agreement. According to Roy’s presentation, Shrewsbury was one of the...
