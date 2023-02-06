ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potlatch, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Country News

Deputies end Wednesday Standoff in Clarkston With no Shots Fired

CLARKSTON- Asotin County Deputies were dispatched to a reported domestic dispute in the 1600 block of 9th Ave in Clarkston on Wednesday. Deputies, with the assistance of Clarkston Police, contacted the female involved in the domestic dispute outside the residence. According to a press release, deputies were then advised the male subject was in the residence and armed with an "AR style pistol." Efforts were made to communicate with the male subject, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Christianson of Clarkston.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Police Searching for Vehicle After 1 Killed, 2 Others Shot in Spokane on Wednesday Night

SPOKANE - Police in Spokane are searching for a suspect vehicle that may be related to Wednesday night shootings that left one dead and two others injured. At around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Spokane Police received multiple calls from the 1700 block of E. 7th Avenue regarding a shooting. Officers arrived and located one victim who was deceased, and two victims who were wounded.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident

PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Spokane Woman Pleads Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining Over $50,000 in COVID-19 Relief Funds

SPOKANE - 41-year-old Natasha Ann Opsal, of Spokane, recently pleaded guilty to felony charges of fraudulently obtaining more than $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. This conviction is the most recent obtained by the COVID-19 Relief Fraud Strike Force Strike Force, which has brought criminal charges against numerous individuals and recovered millions of dollars in fraudulently obtained COVID relief funding.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Lewiston Fire Department Announces Latest Promotion

LEWISTON - The Lewiston Fire Department announced the promotion of Michael Henrie to full-time firefighter on Friday morning. Henrie has been a reserve firefighter with the department since May of 2020 and has served as a firefighter at Clearwater Paper Fire Department. Henrie is being assigned to C Shift and...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Crews Respond to Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on US12

KAMIAH, ID - On Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at approximately 6:23 p.m., Kamiah Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on US Highway 12 near milepost 55.5. Upon arriving on scene, crews made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who had self-extricated. The...
KAMIAH, ID
Big Country News

Winchester Volunteer Fire Department and Lewis County Sheriff's Office Hosts Interagency Ice Rescue Training at Winchester Lake

WINCHESTER, ID - Last weekend, the Winchester Volunteer Fire Department and the Lewis County Sheriff's Office hosted their annual Interagency Ice Rescue Training at Winchester Lake. Ice rescue is inherently dangerous and requires multiple layers of response, including EMS, Fire, Law Enforcement, and Park Rangers. Practicing together will help prepares...
WINCHESTER, ID
Big Country News

Construction Resumes on US-95 South of Moscow

MOSCOW, ID - The Idaho Transportation Department has resumed construction on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow, ID. The work to expand approximately 6.5 miles of the highway to four lanes is anticipated to be complete by the fall of 2024. The new alignment will tie in at Reisenauer Hill,...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Sunday Evening Fire Does Major Damage to Moscow Apartment

MOSCOW - At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Moscow Police Department, were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of North Washington Street. The first engine arrived in 4 minutes. First arriving emergency personnel reported smoke showing from the 1st...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Clarkston High School now has state of the art Anatomage Table

CLARKSTON - A cutting edge piece of medical equipment is now in use at Clarkston High School. The Anatomage Table was purchased through levy funds that were collected over time. The new technology cost the district around $100,000 to purchase. With that investment, the district plans to help prepare students for healthcare careers in the Lewiston Clarkston Valley.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy