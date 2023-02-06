Read full article on original website
Welfare Check Leads to Homicide Investigation in Spokane, Suspect Arrested
SPOKANE, WA - A 45-year-old man with 11 prior felony convictions has been arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Murder in the 2nd Degree after a woman was found deceased by officers who were conducting a welfare check. Officers responded to conduct the welfare check in the...
Traffic Stop for Improper Lane Change in Lewiston Ultimately Results in Woman Being Arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine
LEWISTON, ID - On Thursday, February 9, 2023 at approximately 4:36 p.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department stopped a vehicle for an improper lane change while turning west onto 16th Avenue from 8th Street in Lewiston. During the stop, the driver was identified as 47-year-old Danette Page, a...
Fired Nez Perce County Sheriff's Deputy Files $800,000 Claim for Damages
LEWISTON - A Notice of Tort Claim has been filed by a former Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office Deputy seeking in excess of $800,000 in damages from the Sheriff's Office after he was fired in January over alleged misconduct that occurred in November of 2022. Prior to being terminated, Cpl....
Deputies end Wednesday Standoff in Clarkston With no Shots Fired
CLARKSTON- Asotin County Deputies were dispatched to a reported domestic dispute in the 1600 block of 9th Ave in Clarkston on Wednesday. Deputies, with the assistance of Clarkston Police, contacted the female involved in the domestic dispute outside the residence. According to a press release, deputies were then advised the male subject was in the residence and armed with an "AR style pistol." Efforts were made to communicate with the male subject, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Christianson of Clarkston.
Police Searching for Vehicle After 1 Killed, 2 Others Shot in Spokane on Wednesday Night
SPOKANE - Police in Spokane are searching for a suspect vehicle that may be related to Wednesday night shootings that left one dead and two others injured. At around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Spokane Police received multiple calls from the 1700 block of E. 7th Avenue regarding a shooting. Officers arrived and located one victim who was deceased, and two victims who were wounded.
Lewiston Man had Five Prior DUI Convictions Before Allegedly Running Over Woman on Saturday
LEWISTON - According to court documents, the man accused of running over a 41-year-old female in Lewiston on Saturday night had been convicted of DUI five times prior to this incident. 36-year-old Jonathan Evans was convicted on DUI charges in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2010 and 2013. The 2013 conviction was...
Orofino Woman Charged with Felony Grand Theft After Allegedly Stealing Funds from Orofino Youth Soccer
OROFINO, ID - Late last week, Orofino Police Department filed felony charges against an Orofino woman who allegedly stole funds from the Orofino Youth Soccer program, an Idaho non-profit corporation. Charges were filed against Cordi L McKinzie Romero, of Orofino, on February 2, 2023, according to the Orofino Police Department....
Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident
PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
Spokane Woman Pleads Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining Over $50,000 in COVID-19 Relief Funds
SPOKANE - 41-year-old Natasha Ann Opsal, of Spokane, recently pleaded guilty to felony charges of fraudulently obtaining more than $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. This conviction is the most recent obtained by the COVID-19 Relief Fraud Strike Force Strike Force, which has brought criminal charges against numerous individuals and recovered millions of dollars in fraudulently obtained COVID relief funding.
Lewiston Fire Department Announces Latest Promotion
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Fire Department announced the promotion of Michael Henrie to full-time firefighter on Friday morning. Henrie has been a reserve firefighter with the department since May of 2020 and has served as a firefighter at Clearwater Paper Fire Department. Henrie is being assigned to C Shift and...
Crews Respond to Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on US12
KAMIAH, ID - On Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at approximately 6:23 p.m., Kamiah Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on US Highway 12 near milepost 55.5. Upon arriving on scene, crews made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who had self-extricated. The...
University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department Raises $1,900 to Help Co-Worker Find Housing Following Apartment Fire
MOSCOW, ID - Members of the University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department have raised nearly $1,900 to help one of their co-workers find new housing after she and her kids lost their place to live following an apartment fire Sunday evening. Crews with the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to...
Recent arrests highlight fentanyl ODs in Spokane County, up 1,233%
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriffs deputies served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39,...
Winchester Volunteer Fire Department and Lewis County Sheriff's Office Hosts Interagency Ice Rescue Training at Winchester Lake
WINCHESTER, ID - Last weekend, the Winchester Volunteer Fire Department and the Lewis County Sheriff's Office hosted their annual Interagency Ice Rescue Training at Winchester Lake. Ice rescue is inherently dangerous and requires multiple layers of response, including EMS, Fire, Law Enforcement, and Park Rangers. Practicing together will help prepares...
Spokane Anti-Abortion Group Must pay Fine and $850,000 of Planned Parenthood’s Legal Fees
SPOKANE, Wash. — An anti-abortion group must pay about $960,000 to Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho to cover legal fees and a fine for protests that interfered with patient care. The Church at Planned Parenthood was ordered to pay $110,000 in civil damages to Planned Parenthood...
Construction Resumes on US-95 South of Moscow
MOSCOW, ID - The Idaho Transportation Department has resumed construction on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow, ID. The work to expand approximately 6.5 miles of the highway to four lanes is anticipated to be complete by the fall of 2024. The new alignment will tie in at Reisenauer Hill,...
Emergency Operations Crew Successfully Rescues Dog Who Fell Through the Ice on Shelley Lake in Spokane
SPOKANE, WA - On February 4, Spokane Valley Deputies and Emergency Operations Team (EOT) members successfully rescued a dog that fell through the ice approximately 40 yards off-shore on Shelley Lake in Spokane. EOT crews responded to the lake at approximately 6:10 p.m. Saturday evening, according to a press release...
Sunday Evening Fire Does Major Damage to Moscow Apartment
MOSCOW - At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Moscow Police Department, were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of North Washington Street. The first engine arrived in 4 minutes. First arriving emergency personnel reported smoke showing from the 1st...
8th Street Off-Ramp from Bryden Canyon Road to be Closed During the Day February 15-16
LEWISTON - The 8th Street off-ramp used to exit Bryden Canyon Road in Lewiston, ID will be closed between 7:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15 and Thursday, February 16, the City of Lewiston has announced. The temporary closure is to allow Public Works crews to perform maintenance for the stormwater ditch.
Clarkston High School now has state of the art Anatomage Table
CLARKSTON - A cutting edge piece of medical equipment is now in use at Clarkston High School. The Anatomage Table was purchased through levy funds that were collected over time. The new technology cost the district around $100,000 to purchase. With that investment, the district plans to help prepare students for healthcare careers in the Lewiston Clarkston Valley.
