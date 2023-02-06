Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Chicago Man Sentenced To Prison For Having Heroin in Dubuque
A man from Chicago has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for possessing $3,500 worth of heroin in Dubuque. 25 year old Tony Coleman Jr. Of Chicago, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after pleading guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Judge C.J. Williams also ordered Coleman to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. A report says Dubuque police stopped Coleman’s vehicle on Feb. 1, 2022, in the 300 block of Bell Street due to him having an outstanding arrest warrant out of Clinton County, Iowa. In a subsequent search of his vehicle, authorities found 23 grams of heroin, with a street value of over $3,500.
x1071.com
Another Threat Phoned In To Hempstead High School
Dubuque police on Tuesday investigated the second reported threat in as many days at Hempstead High School, finding no evidence of dangerous materials either day. At around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Dubuque 911 Center received a call reporting “specific threats of violence” at the school. On Monday, officers received a call just after 11 a.m. reporting a threat of a “possible explosive device” outside the school. According to a report, the school moved into an external lockdown, and after an investigation, Dubuque police and fire department officials determined that there were no dangerous items on campus. There was an increased police presence at Hempstead during the day on Tuesday, but the school was not on an exterior lockdown and classes proceeded as scheduled. The Police Department is actively investigating the phone calls.
KCRG.com
Police name victim, give update in fatal Dubuque shooting
KCRG.com
Friends and family release balloons for Dubuque shooting victim
superhits106.com
Loras College Student Apparently Hit By Train
Authorities have confirmed that a person was injured earlier this week in an apparent train strike. 21 year old Jayden Upton, a Loras College student from Rock Island, Illinois, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital before being airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for advanced trauma care. According to Dubuque police, officials responded at approximately 12:35 a.m. Sunday to the area under the Third Street bridge near U.S. Highway 61/151 for a report of someone yelling for help. Police found Upton lying along the Canadian National Railway tracks. A report says Upton was conscious and alert but had sustained severe injuries to his left arm and leg due to an apparent train strike. The Canadian National Police Service is investigating the incident.
iheart.com
Mexican Drug Dealer Convicted In Iowa
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A jury in federal court in Cedar Rapids has convicted a drug dealer found with 200 pounds of meth and 23-pounds of fentanyl. Investigators say 31-year-old Luis Carlos Corral Lopez of Sonora, Mexico faces up to 10-years in prison when he's sentenced. Evidence at trial showed Lopez was sent by a Mexican drug cartel to Waterloo to run the organization's meth operation between 2020 and last year.
x1071.com
Woman Arrested For Operating Without a Valid Drivers License
A woman from Fitchburg was arrested in Iowa County for the second time on a traffic offense. A Linden Police officer conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 151. The driver’s information was run and as a result, 26 year old Sonyea Lightfoot of Fitchburg was arrested on a charge of Operating without valid Driver’s License, her 2nd Offense in 3 Years. Lightfoot was booked into the Iowa County Jail and released after posting bond.
cbs2iowa.com
Counterfeit $100 dollar bills circulating across Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police are asking Iowans to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 dollar bills being passed around in the area. After an investigation by their Financial Crimes Investigators, they say the bills are copies of reprinted $10 dollars bills made to look like $100 dollar bills before 2007.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police Seeing Fake $100 Bills
iheart.com
Eastern Iowa Man's Murder Conviction Overturned
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has reversed the second-degree murder conviction of Johnny Blahnik Church, formerly Drew Blahnik. The court issued an opinion today (Wednesday), which said the court abused its discretion in giving "a verdict-urging instruction" on the fourth day of jury deliberations. In July...
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
x1071.com
Fatal Shooting in Dubuque
KCCI.com
Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
x1071.com
Search Warrant Issued For Platteville Residence, 3 People Arrested
The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment located on Lancaster Street in Platteville on Tuesday and 3 people were arrested. As a result of the search warrant , 31 year old Kayla Tetzlaff of Platteville was arrested and taken to the Grant County Jail on a probation violation. Tetzlaff will have charges of Possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with intent to deliver Cocaine, Possession of drug paraphernalia and Maintaining a Drug House, referred to the Grant County District Attorney’s Office. 25 year old Amber Mitchell of Platteville and 40 year old Sarah O’ Claire of Whitewater were both arrested on outstanding warrants. The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force was assisted at the scene by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Platteville Police Department.
KCRG.com
Man killed in Dubuque garage fire identified
x1071.com
Authorities Identify Man Who Died in Fire in Dubuque
KCRG.com
Pedestrian injured after being hit by train in downtown Dubuque
ourquadcities.com
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police call for information after man shot to death
