Bay Minette, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WPMI

Recent streak of gun violence frustrates local police chiefs

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — There were six shootings with nine victims in Mobile County this week and there's one thing many of these shootings have in common: the people involved know each other. One shooting was in Prichard, another shooting was in Citronelle, the remaining four were in the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 shot at Spirit gas station on Schillinger Road: Mobile Police

UPDATE (Feb. 10, 11 a.m.): Mobile Police released additional details about the Thursday night shooting that sent three people to a hospital. Police said the victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were sitting in a car when one or more shooters approached the car and warned the victims not to more. When the victims tried […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola Circle K robbed at gunpoint overnight

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police say a Circle K in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning. The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. at the store at 800 W Garden Street. Pensacola Police say a suspect in all black clothing, a black face mask, and dark sunglasses entered the store...
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

Family mourns the loss of young woman killed in Prichard gas station shooting

Prichard, Ala. (WPMI) — More violence affecting Mobile County that led to a young woman’s death. NBC 15's Karris Harmon sat down exclusively with the family of 23-year-old Destiny Watson who was murdered at a gas station in Prichard off of Wolf Ridge and Saint Stephens Road. They say their lives will never be the same. Destiny Watson's family telling me today, Tuesday night was when their world stopped turning.
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Police: Arrests made after teen shot on Gloster Court in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 1:13 a.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of Gloster Court in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 17-year-old male juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Man dies following shooting on E. Rue Maison

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 11:44 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of East Rue Maison in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, police officers located a 32-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman charged with attempted murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old Mobile woman accused in an attempted murder incident on Seale Street. According to police, Bobbie Jane Black used her vehicle to intentionally hit her ex-boyfriend on Feb. 1 in the 1000 block of Seale Street. The victim reported the...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County

Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Destiny Watson's family hopes Aniah's Law can keep her alleged killers off the streets

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Tonight, a family is grieving the loss of 23 year old, Destiny Watson. Watson was murdered at a Prichard gas station off of Saint Stephens Road on Tuesday night. Police say her killers blocked her car in and opened fire. Today there was a bond hearing for her alleged killers, Adrianna Gossett, and Moses Richardson. The court granted bond for one of the two suspects. The family wondering why Aniah’s Law couldn't be used. Both suspects were charged with murder.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 person injured in shooting in Ensley, deputies investigating

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Ensley that sent one person to the hospital. ECSO said they responded to a shooting call at 1:13 p.m., near Figland Ave., and West Devane Street in Ensley. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound, who has now […]
ENSLEY, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend, arrested: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend. MPD said officers were called to the 6000 block of Grelot Road, between Hillcrest Road and S University Boulevard, after receiving a report of a kidnapping. MPD said officers on the scene […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Podcast highlights mothers getting involved to fight gun violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Davona Tinsley, Nija Hill, and Cassandra Rodgers are the founding members of “Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence”. They’ve each experienced the death of their child and have formed this support group for other mothers. “The violence is rising, we’re losing our children....
MOBILE, AL

