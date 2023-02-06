Read full article on original website
Deputy pins Florida drug trafficking suspect’s hand under patrol vehicle during arrest: Report
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a drug trafficking suspect was apprehended by a deputy accidentally rolling his patrol vehicle on the suspect’s hand. On Feb. 8, deputies said they saw a gold jeep Wrangler run a stop sign at the intersection of Hollywood Ave., and Massachusetts Ave. As […]
Conviction upheld for man who murdered Mobile city worker in gang shootout
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall praised his staff for defending the murder conviction of a man who killed an innocent bystander during a gang shootout in Mobile, according to a news release. But Marshall also said more work needs to be done to ‘crack down’ on gang violence. Patrick William Johnson, […]
Recent streak of gun violence frustrates local police chiefs
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — There were six shootings with nine victims in Mobile County this week and there's one thing many of these shootings have in common: the people involved know each other. One shooting was in Prichard, another shooting was in Citronelle, the remaining four were in the...
3 shot at Spirit gas station on Schillinger Road: Mobile Police
UPDATE (Feb. 10, 11 a.m.): Mobile Police released additional details about the Thursday night shooting that sent three people to a hospital. Police said the victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were sitting in a car when one or more shooters approached the car and warned the victims not to more. When the victims tried […]
Pensacola Circle K robbed at gunpoint overnight
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police say a Circle K in Pensacola was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning. The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. at the store at 800 W Garden Street. Pensacola Police say a suspect in all black clothing, a black face mask, and dark sunglasses entered the store...
Family mourns the loss of young woman killed in Prichard gas station shooting
Prichard, Ala. (WPMI) — More violence affecting Mobile County that led to a young woman’s death. NBC 15's Karris Harmon sat down exclusively with the family of 23-year-old Destiny Watson who was murdered at a gas station in Prichard off of Wolf Ridge and Saint Stephens Road. They say their lives will never be the same. Destiny Watson's family telling me today, Tuesday night was when their world stopped turning.
Police: Arrests made after teen shot on Gloster Court in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 1:13 a.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of Gloster Court in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 17-year-old male juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported...
Mobile Police: Man dies following shooting on E. Rue Maison
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 11:44 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of East Rue Maison in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, police officers located a 32-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside the...
Woman charged with attempted murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old Mobile woman accused in an attempted murder incident on Seale Street. According to police, Bobbie Jane Black used her vehicle to intentionally hit her ex-boyfriend on Feb. 1 in the 1000 block of Seale Street. The victim reported the...
Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County
Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
Report: Pensacola woman faces 14 counts after fight at apartment, biting deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 20-year-old Pensacola woman faces over 10 charges after assaulting officers following an altercation at an apartment, according to an arrest report. Battery - Domestic Violence (3 counts) Aggravated Assault - Domestic Violence (5 counts) Child Abuse (2 counts) Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer (3...
Destiny Watson's family hopes Aniah's Law can keep her alleged killers off the streets
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Tonight, a family is grieving the loss of 23 year old, Destiny Watson. Watson was murdered at a Prichard gas station off of Saint Stephens Road on Tuesday night. Police say her killers blocked her car in and opened fire. Today there was a bond hearing for her alleged killers, Adrianna Gossett, and Moses Richardson. The court granted bond for one of the two suspects. The family wondering why Aniah’s Law couldn't be used. Both suspects were charged with murder.
1 person injured in shooting in Ensley, deputies investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Ensley that sent one person to the hospital. ECSO said they responded to a shooting call at 1:13 p.m., near Figland Ave., and West Devane Street in Ensley. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound, who has now […]
Shooting between friends in Citronelle leaves one dead, the other in critical condition
MOBILE, Al (WPMI) — The deceased male that officers discovered at the scene of the shooting on Summer St. in Citronelle has been identified as 45-year-old Marlon Trayvelle Pierce from the town of Deer Park. The other male, who was transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds, is identified...
CPD: One dead, one critical after two friends in Citronelle shoot each other
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - Citronelle police are investigating a shooting on Summer Street that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Chris Mclean, Citronelle chief of police said it was a deadly shootout between two close friends. McLean said it started as an argument...
Mobile man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend, arrested: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend. MPD said officers were called to the 6000 block of Grelot Road, between Hillcrest Road and S University Boulevard, after receiving a report of a kidnapping. MPD said officers on the scene […]
Mobile DA intends to prove 'aggravating factors' in case against Prichard Water employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday filed a notice that they intend to prove aggravating factors in the case against Teresa Lewis, a former Prichard Water Board employee. With this filing, the DA’s office is now seeking to prove the factors against all four...
Podcast highlights mothers getting involved to fight gun violence
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Davona Tinsley, Nija Hill, and Cassandra Rodgers are the founding members of “Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence”. They’ve each experienced the death of their child and have formed this support group for other mothers. “The violence is rising, we’re losing our children....
National 'swatting' trend hits Pensacola school, sheriff looks to charge culprit
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A disturbing trend happening across the nation hit close to home Wednesday for parents and students at Pensacola Catholic High School. An "active shooter" alert was sent out Wednesday morning but quickly canceled after authorities learned it was a hoax. "Swatting" refers to a false report that...
Report: Man arrested after shooting victim in the neck in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 27-year-old man is charged for a shooting Sunday night in Escambia County. Marcus Toler was arrested Sunday night and charged with attempted homicide and battery. He is being held in Escambia County Jail on $115,000 bond. According to the arrest report, the incident happened at...
