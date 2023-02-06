Read full article on original website
Maryland business owners collect donations for Turkey earthquake survivors
COLUMBIA, Md. — Maryland business owners are trying to make a difference for survivors of the catastrophicearthquake in Turkey. Aslihan Nuri has family that lives in Turkey and felt the earthquake when it hit. She said they are physically OK, but her hometown has been ravaged. "It's horrible. It's...
Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology
NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
Governor Moore announces expanded Port of Baltimore e-commerce shipping service
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore announced Thursday that ZIM Shipping Lines, one of the top ocean carrier container companies in the world and major container shipping customer at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore is doubling its service to the state, increasing its E-commerce Baltimore Express frequency from bi-weekly to weekly, at the end of the month.
Officials warn of more extremist attacks in aftermath of plot targeting Maryland energy stations
BALTIMORE -- Federal officials fear more white supremacist groups may be plotting to target critical infrastructure across the country.Earlier this week, FBI arrested two alleged neo-Nazis planning to destroy power substations in the Baltimore area.On Monday, Catonsville resident Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, was charged after allegedly collaborating with Brandon Russell, who is the co-founder of "Atomwaffen," an Orlando-based neo-Nazi group, to shoot energy stations in Norrisville, Reisterstown, Perry Hall and Baltimore City."There's no doubt in my mind that 2023, this year that we're in right now, is probably going to be the most catastrophic when it comes to the uptick...
7 Abandoned Places in Maryland That Will Haunt Your Dreams
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may seem. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Maryland.
The Weirdest Places to Visit While You’re in Maryland
Maryland has its fair share of weird and unusual places. But it seems like a lot of people aren’t even aware of that. Are you are planning on visiting this unique state? Are you also a lover of everything weird and strange? Then make sure to visit these weirdest places in Maryland.
Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt
COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
Maryland DNR Fishing Report – Late Winter
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Some may believe February is a month for indoor activities, but there is plenty of winter fishing to be enjoyed. There are excellent opportunities for large tautog off Ocean City, fishing for many freshwater species is good, and Maryland Department of Natural Resources crews are placing generous amounts of trout in put-and-take waters near you – check the DNR trout stocking website. With some mild weather in the forecast, gather up some young people to enjoy some outdoor fun.
Following MD Blueprint akin to 'Building a plane headed down the runway'
ANNAPOLIS — Following Maryland’s Blueprint for Education, the Kirwan education law, is proving challenging not just for those figuring out how to budget for the plan, but also for educators trying to implement it. Under the lead of Executive Director Dr. Kelly Griffith, the Eastern Shore of Maryland...
Maryland trying to expand ‘gun free zones’ as concealed carry permits soar
The state of Maryland has seen a seven-fold increase in concealed carry permit applications since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in June that ruled that laws that limited access to concealed carry permits. Now, gun control advocates in the Maryland legislature are bringing several new bills to limit access to guns, including broadly expanding the number of gun free zones throughout the state.
Package of abortion bills in Maryland includes constitutional amendment
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A who's who of Maryland Democratic leaders stood Thursday in solidarity behind a package of four bills designed to protect a woman's right to choose. The bill that would have the most impact, House Bill 705, asks voters by referendum to decide whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.
Maryland Republicans introduce package of crime bills to address repeat violent offenders
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Republican state lawmakers in Maryland are pushing a package of crime-fighting bills that they hope will pass, unlike in previous years. The Senate Republican Caucus said its crime package is designed to address violent crime and hold repeat violent offenders accountable. "It's repeat offender, repeat offender,...
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
Republican who lost bid to be Md. governor joins Doug Mastriano as chief of staff
Dan Cox, the Republican nominee who lost Maryland’s gubernatorial race last year, has teamed up with conservative Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano as his new chief of staff. Mastriano also came up short as his state’s Republican nominee for governor in November after both he and Cox ran strikingly...
Baltimore County lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County player has become the fifth person to win the Maryland Lottery’s $1,000 a day for life, courtesy of the Cash4Life game. The player bought the top-prize winning ticket in the February 8 drawing at Chadwick Liquors located at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner has the choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000 (before taxes) or a one-time payment of $7 million (before taxes).
12 Fun Things to Do in Baltimore and Maryland
Characterised by its abundant waterways and coastlines, the Mid-Atlantic state of Maryland – and in particular the metropolis of Baltimore – are brimming with fun things to do. Laying claim to producing the most blue crabs anywhere in the United States, Maryland attracts huge numbers of fishing boats...
Activists gather in Annapolis as hearings begin on gun control
ANNAPOLIS — Bills to tighten up Maryland’s gun laws brought out protests and activists Tuesday as more than 300 people signed up to speak to five gun control proposals to put an age limit on rifle possession, create a voluntary registration system to keep guns from suicidal people and restrict where guns can be carried throughout the state.
17 Charming Small Towns in Maryland That You Need To Visit (2023)
Maryland has something to offer both nature lovers and city-goers alike, boasting beautiful east coast coastlines and plenty of charming small towns. From quaint fishing villages to historic architecture, small towns in Maryland provide the perfect getaway for those looking for a slower pace. Take a bike ride along the...
Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students
This past Tuesday, the American Heart Association met with Maryland lawmakers to support a newly proposed bill that would make free lunch permanent for students statewide. During the pandemic, all public schools offered free breakfast and lunch. However, federal funding for those meals has ended but the demand has not slowed. The bill has been […] The post Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students appeared first on 92 Q.
Does size matter? Md. bill would allow teachers to negotiate on class size
Maryland teachers want to include class size in contract negotiations with local boards of education. But currently, that’s illegal in Maryland, and one state senator is working to change that. “I know I have teachers in my local school who have as many as 40 students in a class,”...
