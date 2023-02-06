BALTIMORE -- Federal officials fear more white supremacist groups may be plotting to target critical infrastructure across the country.Earlier this week, FBI arrested two alleged neo-Nazis planning to destroy power substations in the Baltimore area.On Monday, Catonsville resident Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, was charged after allegedly collaborating with Brandon Russell, who is the co-founder of "Atomwaffen," an Orlando-based neo-Nazi group, to shoot energy stations in Norrisville, Reisterstown, Perry Hall and Baltimore City."There's no doubt in my mind that 2023, this year that we're in right now, is probably going to be the most catastrophic when it comes to the uptick...

