Read full article on original website
Related
🎙City Edition: Public Lands Director Scott Keeler
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Public Lands Director Scott Keeler that aired Feb. 8, 2023. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend Rec welcomes Henry as new Business Director
The Great Bend Recreation Commission welcomes Joe Henry to the Rec team as the Business Director. Joe is married to his wife, Lindsey, for 17 years and together they have two girls, Lily (13) and Elise (10). Their transition from Colorado to Kansas began in 2021 and are pleased to establish themselves in central Kansas.
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (2/9)
Thursday, Feb. 9 - Chamber Coffee: Ambassador Club at 1321 Main St. (Equity Bank). Doors open at 9 a.m., program starts at 9:30 a.m.
Barton Community College to host non-fiction writing workshop
The Barton Community College Library will once again team up with the English department and Barton’s literary annual “Prairie Ink” staff to host a “Writing Workshop” from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Cavanaugh Room in the Barton Library. Those interested in attending via zoom...
Great Bend to discuss execution of 'quality of life' projects
Early estimates showed the .15% quality of life sales tax in Great Bend would collect $567,000 in a year. With the city recently receiving some of their best tax collections in history, that number could be on the rise. A 10-year master plan has outlined a number of goals the...
Barton Dance Theatre to host 'Tango in the Gallery' fundraiser
Due to the popularity of the first installments of Barton Community College’s Barton Dance Theatre’s fundraiser, Dancing with the Cougars,” an additional evening has been added from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the majestic Shafer Gallery. Tickets are $10 per person and classes are capped at 30....
Barton County renews Facade Improvement Grant program
Barton County Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said he had three reasons to run for office: his kids. The only way to keep his kids - and the many others in Barton County - home is to make the county a great place to live. That's why he pushed for the Facade Improvement Grant program in 2021. The commission has allocated $630,000 since then to help improve downtowns in Barton County communities. Wednesday morning, the commission voted to renew the program with another $250,000 at large.
Hoisington downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Accepting applications for Great Bend’s new childcare director
The search for a childcare director for the yet-to-be-built daycare center in Great Bend is now posted, and Great Bend Economic Development is accepting applications. The $1.6 million group daycare will serve up to 59 children and will be located on Farmers Plaza Lane, just south of 10th Street near the K-96 Highway intersection.
Patzner named new Barton County Administrator
Matt Patzner has worn many hats during his eight years as a Barton County employee. And the hats are getting bigger. For the past 14 months, Patzner has served as the county director of operations. Wednesday morning, the Barton County Commission went one step further by promoting him to county administrator. Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said Patzner is a team player and deserves the position.
Claflin downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Barton Co. approves $4.2 million courthouse renovation
Nearly 17 months of planning and many sleepless nights. The Barton County Commission first approached the idea of a new heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) system at the courthouse in September 2021. Wednesday morning, the body finally took the giant leap forward. With a 5-0 vote, the commission approved a $4.182 million contract with Kruse Corporation to complete the project.
Friday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College
PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Operating agreement renewed, but work to be done at SRCA Dragstrip
The Sunflower Rod and Custom Association (SRCA) released their dragstrip schedule that will get rolling in May, but the long-term future of the dragstrip has a few question marks when it comes to maintenance and operation. Owned by the City of Great Bend, the city was able to negotiate a...
Barton Swimming strong in virtual meet against Southwestern Oregon
The Barton Community College swimming teams picked up 27 of the 51 event victories Saturday morning competing in a Virtual Meet against Southwestern Oregon Community College. The Cougars next event is a virtual meet as Barton will conduct their races at the Barton pool on Saturday to be scored in the Iowa Central Midwest Cup. The Cougars will then begin their month-long preparation for the NJCAA Championships held March 1-4 in Buffalo, NY.
More than $25,000 worth of hay stolen in Barton County
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of stolen hay from a field near Olmitz. Approximately 150 large bales were stolen from the location sometime between late November and Feb. 7. Estimated loss is in excess of $25,000. A white truck tractor and semi trailer as well as a John Deere tractor were seen in the area prior to the theft.
Cop Shop (2/9)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/9) At 8:07 a.m. a trespassing case was reported at 2415 Coronado Avenue. At 10:34 a.m. a trespassing case was reported at SE 60 Avenue & SE 30 Road in Ellinwood. Traffic Arrest. At 10:42 a.m. a traffic arrest was reported at 9th...
Lady Panther bowlers handle Garden City on the road
The Lady Panther bowlers picked up nine of the 13 points possible in Garden City Tuesday. The Great Bend boys were unable to topple the Western Athletic Conference leaders in a 12-1 loss. The Lady Panthers out-rolled the Buffaloes 2,296 to 2,228, thanks in large part to Kaylin Wahlmeier. With...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (2/8)
BOOKED: Christopher Buckley on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Traxler Denning on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Erin Baker on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $10,000 C/S.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0