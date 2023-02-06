Barton County Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said he had three reasons to run for office: his kids. The only way to keep his kids - and the many others in Barton County - home is to make the county a great place to live. That's why he pushed for the Facade Improvement Grant program in 2021. The commission has allocated $630,000 since then to help improve downtowns in Barton County communities. Wednesday morning, the commission voted to renew the program with another $250,000 at large.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO