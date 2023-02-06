ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rec welcomes Henry as new Business Director

The Great Bend Recreation Commission welcomes Joe Henry to the Rec team as the Business Director. Joe is married to his wife, Lindsey, for 17 years and together they have two girls, Lily (13) and Elise (10). Their transition from Colorado to Kansas began in 2021 and are pleased to establish themselves in central Kansas.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County renews Facade Improvement Grant program

Barton County Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said he had three reasons to run for office: his kids. The only way to keep his kids - and the many others in Barton County - home is to make the county a great place to live. That's why he pushed for the Facade Improvement Grant program in 2021. The commission has allocated $630,000 since then to help improve downtowns in Barton County communities. Wednesday morning, the commission voted to renew the program with another $250,000 at large.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Patzner named new Barton County Administrator

Matt Patzner has worn many hats during his eight years as a Barton County employee. And the hats are getting bigger. For the past 14 months, Patzner has served as the county director of operations. Wednesday morning, the Barton County Commission went one step further by promoting him to county administrator. Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said Patzner is a team player and deserves the position.
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. approves $4.2 million courthouse renovation

Nearly 17 months of planning and many sleepless nights. The Barton County Commission first approached the idea of a new heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) system at the courthouse in September 2021. Wednesday morning, the body finally took the giant leap forward. With a 5-0 vote, the commission approved a $4.182 million contract with Kruse Corporation to complete the project.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Friday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Swimming strong in virtual meet against Southwestern Oregon

The Barton Community College swimming teams picked up 27 of the 51 event victories Saturday morning competing in a Virtual Meet against Southwestern Oregon Community College. The Cougars next event is a virtual meet as Barton will conduct their races at the Barton pool on Saturday to be scored in the Iowa Central Midwest Cup. The Cougars will then begin their month-long preparation for the NJCAA Championships held March 1-4 in Buffalo, NY.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

More than $25,000 worth of hay stolen in Barton County

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of stolen hay from a field near Olmitz. Approximately 150 large bales were stolen from the location sometime between late November and Feb. 7. Estimated loss is in excess of $25,000. A white truck tractor and semi trailer as well as a John Deere tractor were seen in the area prior to the theft.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (2/9)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/9) At 8:07 a.m. a trespassing case was reported at 2415 Coronado Avenue. At 10:34 a.m. a trespassing case was reported at SE 60 Avenue & SE 30 Road in Ellinwood. Traffic Arrest. At 10:42 a.m. a traffic arrest was reported at 9th...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Lady Panther bowlers handle Garden City on the road

The Lady Panther bowlers picked up nine of the 13 points possible in Garden City Tuesday. The Great Bend boys were unable to topple the Western Athletic Conference leaders in a 12-1 loss. The Lady Panthers out-rolled the Buffaloes 2,296 to 2,228, thanks in large part to Kaylin Wahlmeier. With...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (2/8)

BOOKED: Christopher Buckley on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Traxler Denning on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Erin Baker on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $10,000 C/S.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy