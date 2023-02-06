‘1000-lb Sisters’: Tammy Slaton Hits 534 Pounds, Celebrates Reaching Goal Weight for Surgery

Tammy Slaton is celebrating a big win. The 1000-lb Sisters star has hit her goal weight and is one step closer to qualifying for bariatric surgery, she learns in the Feb. 7 episode of the TLC reality show.

Tammy from ‘1000-lb Sisters’ now weighs 534 pounds

Tammy Slaton of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ | TLC via YouTube

Tammy has been fighting to get her weight down ever since she entered rehab, but it’s been a tough road. When she arrived at the facility, her weight was at the highest it’s ever been – 717 pounds. She soon began to shed pounds but was discouraged when she gained some of the weight back.

Tammy’s doctor won’t even consider moving forward with weight loss surgery until she’s 550 pounds or less. She’s wondered if she’d ever be able to reach that number.

“I hate getting on the scale,” she says in a clip from the upcoming episode of 1000-lb Sisters (via People). “My worst fear is gaining weight. I don’t want to disappoint my family or myself.”

Fortunately, Tammy doesn’t need to worry about disappointing anyone right now. She’s hit her goal weight, with a little room to spare. Tammy now weighs 534 pounds.

The ‘1000-lb Sisters’ star celebrates her achievement

When Tammy sees the number on the scale, she almost can’t believe it.

“When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second,” she says. “I’m like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that’s a huge drop.”

For Tammy, dropping close to 200 pounds is a major victory.

“I did that,” she adds. “I’m feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!”

Tammy’s siblings Misty and Amanda Slaton are so happy for their sister

While Tammy’s sister Amy Slaton wasn’t there to witness her achievement, her siblings Misty and Amanda Slaton were on hand for the moment. They were thrilled for their sister, especially considering Tammy’s recent health scares, which left them wondering how much longer she’d be with them.

“I’m so stoked for her,” Misty says. “She has finally met the weight requirement for surgery. I’m just so proud of her. I can’t say that enough.”

“This is what we’ve been waiting for. This is what we’ve been working for,” Amanda says in a confessional. “Tammy’s made the goal weight, it might mean she’s finally gonna have surgery. She’s finally gonna get this and the future looks good.”

Tammy still has to get the sign-off from several doctors before she can go head with surgery. But Amanda is hopeful her sister’s latest success is just the first step to a healthier life.

“Before we can ever go see those [other doctors] she had to reach that weight loss goal that Dr. Smith had given her and Tammy’s done that,” Amanda says. “She’s gonna do the damn thing.”

New episodes of 1000-lb Sisters air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

