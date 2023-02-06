ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘1000-lb Sisters’: Tammy Slaton Hits 534 Pounds, Celebrates Reaching Goal Weight for Surgery

By Megan Elliott
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Tammy Slaton is celebrating a big win. The 1000-lb Sisters star has hit her goal weight and is one step closer to qualifying for bariatric surgery, she learns in the Feb. 7 episode of the TLC reality show.

Tammy from ‘1000-lb Sisters’ now weighs 534 pounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zc5AJ_0keJ0o6n00
Tammy Slaton of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ | TLC via YouTube

Tammy has been fighting to get her weight down ever since she entered rehab, but it’s been a tough road. When she arrived at the facility, her weight was at the highest it’s ever been – 717 pounds. She soon began to shed pounds but was discouraged when she gained some of the weight back.

Tammy’s doctor won’t even consider moving forward with weight loss surgery until she’s 550 pounds or less. She’s wondered if she’d ever be able to reach that number.

“I hate getting on the scale,” she says in a clip from the upcoming episode of 1000-lb Sisters (via People). “My worst fear is gaining weight. I don’t want to disappoint my family or myself.”

Fortunately, Tammy doesn’t need to worry about disappointing anyone right now. She’s hit her goal weight, with a little room to spare. Tammy now weighs 534 pounds.

The ‘1000-lb Sisters’ star celebrates her achievement

When Tammy sees the number on the scale, she almost can’t believe it.

“When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second,” she says. “I’m like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that’s a huge drop.”

For Tammy, dropping close to 200 pounds is a major victory.

“I did that,” she adds. “I’m feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!”

Tammy’s siblings Misty and Amanda Slaton are so happy for their sister

While Tammy’s sister Amy Slaton wasn’t there to witness her achievement, her siblings Misty and Amanda Slaton were on hand for the moment. They were thrilled for their sister, especially considering Tammy’s recent health scares, which left them wondering how much longer she’d be with them.

“I’m so stoked for her,” Misty says. “She has finally met the weight requirement for surgery. I’m just so proud of her. I can’t say that enough.”

“This is what we’ve been waiting for. This is what we’ve been working for,” Amanda says in a confessional. “Tammy’s made the goal weight, it might mean she’s finally gonna have surgery. She’s finally gonna get this and the future looks good.”

Tammy still has to get the sign-off from several doctors before she can go head with surgery. But Amanda is hopeful her sister’s latest success is just the first step to a healthier life.

“Before we can ever go see those [other doctors] she had to reach that weight loss goal that Dr. Smith had given her and Tammy’s done that,” Amanda says. “She’s gonna do the damn thing.”

New episodes of 1000-lb Sisters air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

​​For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

Comments / 17

Mary Lou Irick
4d ago

By God Grace and Mercy 😇❗ l see she could do it. She stop drinking soda, beer, liquor 🤣. She is happy now due 2 she is in love and a Newlyweds. God Be with her and her husband 😍. 🙏 ❤!

Reply
4
Michelle Winney
4d ago

yep rehab was a good place for heri hope her husband can do the same thing

Reply
7
Related
OK! Magazine

'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab

She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
OHIO STATE
DoYouRemember?

‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Starts New Weight Loss Business After Drastic 100-Lb. Drop

Janelle Brown, Kody’s ex-wife and one of the casts of the reality TV series, Sister Wives has started her personal weight loss business after achieving her weight reduction goals using Plexus products. “Janelle has lost a ton of weight. She does not look the same,” an insider disclosed to The U.S. Sun. “She’s half the size she was. Her numbers have completely changed. She’s got to be at least 100 pounds down.”
OK! Magazine

Who Is Caleb Willingham? Everything To Know About '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's New Husband

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton is enjoying the newlywed lifestyle with her husband! On November 20, 2022, the reality star and Caleb Willingham were surrounded by an intimate group of friends and family as they tied the knot in a small ceremony held at the same treatment center where they met as patients. "Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room," Slaton recalled. "I literally married my best friend. You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham." '1000-LB. SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON CONFESSES SHE 'BLACKED OUT' PRIOR...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton Undergoes Makeover, Stuns 1000-Lb Sisters Fans

Tammy Slaton is living her best life these days. On the latest episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, viewers witnessed the star reach an impressive milestone. She lost enough weight to qualify for gastric bypass surgery, exclaiming on air after looking down at a scale that read 534 pounds:. “I’m feeling thrilled,...
OK! Magazine

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Confesses She 'Blacked Out' Prior To Being Rushed To The Hospital & Placed On Life Support

1000 Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton got candid about her health scare in the upcoming season of the TLC show, which premieres on Tuesday, January 17, at 9 p.m. ET. Prior to being rushed to the hospital, the reality star said, “I don’t remember any of it, nothing. I completely blacked out. I woke up a week later in the hospital, on life support. I don’t remember any of it.”The new season will show viewers what Slaton was going through after “[her] body shut down.”“Two months ago, I decided to go back to rehab. I weighed the most I have...
OHIO STATE
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos

Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has been focused on her fitness and is now flaunting a major weight loss transformation. The San Diego native made her TLC debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life alongside her on-off boyfriend, Ed “Big Ed” Brown. After getting engaged during season 2, the TLC couple went on to continue their rocky love story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Star Undergoes Gender-Affirming Surgery

Sister Wives stars Meri Brown and Kody Brown's only child, Leon Brown, underwent gender-affirming surgery. Leon, 27, shared the news in a TikTok video published in January 2023. They publicly came out as transgender in June 2022 and will use they/them pronouns. Leon is engaged to Audrey Kriss, who is also transgender.
realitytitbit.com

Amanda Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters’ ex-husband is Michael’s bro Jason Halterman

Amanda Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters‘ ex-husband is Jason Halterman, Michael Halterman’s brother. Michael is married to Amy, who he shares two children with, meaning two Slaton sisters have married to Haltermans. She’s been a fan favorite since she made her TLC debut, helping her sisters Tammy and Amy...
People

1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Recalls Birth of 'Precious' Second Baby: 'I've Always Wanted Two Kids'

“Being a mom is what I’ve wanted to do since I was 5 years old,” Amy Slaton said in PEOPLE’s exclusive look at Tuesday’s episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters Amy Slaton is thrilled now that her family of four is complete. In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Tuesday's episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the 35-year-old recalls the moment she became a mother of two, welcoming her second baby via caesarean section with husband Michael. "Amy went into a C-section about 7:15 this morning. The doctor warned us about the complications because of her weight but thankfully,...
People

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Says She and Husband Zach Davis Are Discussing Possibility of Adoption

Cheyenne Floyd has set the record straight on adding to her family biologically, but says they may not be done growing yet in a new episode of her Think Loud Crew podcast Cheyenne Floyd is opening up about her plans for her family's future. Speaking on her podcast, Think Loud Crew, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star told co-hosts Shanan Cablayan and R KyleLynn Floyd about her discussions with husband Zach Davis about growing their family. The couple — who share son Ace, 19 months, in addition to Floyd's daughter...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

276K+
Followers
128K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy