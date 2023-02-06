A storm system will bring us fairly heavy rain by February standards. Here’s a quick look at when, where and how much rain will fall. My biggest piece of advice is make sure your gutter downspouts are all connected and taking the rain water away from your house foundation. Sometimes in the winter, the ends of downspouts get buried in snow and we accidentally knock them loose. So take a walk around the outside of your house and make sure the water won’t go straight down along your basement walls.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO