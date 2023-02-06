Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
DTE Energy power outage map: How to check it
A wind advisory has been issued for several Michigan counties and is expected to last through 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The following counties are under the advisory: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne. Winds could gust up to 45-55 mph. The strong winds could cause power...
DTE rates changing depending on the time of day; here's what that means
More than 2 million DTE Energy customers are about to see their rates change to a "time of day" rate. It's part of an effort to lower peaks in demand, and help customers manage their energy use.
Is Ford Motor Company Going To Build A Factory in West Michigan?
Anytime a major factory comes into an area, that community flourishes. So is the Ford Motor Company going to build a new Factory in West Michigan?. I grew up in an automotive family and have some understanding of what a major factory can do for a community. I have also seen what happens when a factory leaves a community.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan raising price for recreation passport in March; First hike since 2020
The price for a recreation passport in Michigan is going up in March, the first increase since 2020. Recreation passports give residents year-round vehicle access to the state’s array of parks and other outdoor areas, including more than 1,000 state-managed boating access sites, 140-plus state forest campgrounds, and parking at thousands of miles of trails.
Keep the snow shovel out, Michigan could get clocked with a snowstorm in this pattern
We currently have a very active storm pattern with large storm systems stretching across the northern hemisphere. If one or two of these storms take a certain track, southern Lower Michigan could have a real snowstorm. The storm systems are lined up across the Pacific. The next four storms over...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan viewers cancel cable TV in record numbers in 2022, report shows
Statewide, 37.5 percent of households now have cable TV. That's down from 62 percent in 2009 and mirrors a national trend. The number of households breaking away from cable television in Michigan accelerated in 2022, with over 151,000 households dropping the service, a 9 percent drop, the biggest one-year decline.
southarkansassun.com
Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them
$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
Whitmer unveils proposed $79 billion budget proposal; here's what's in it
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her 2024 budget recommendation on Wednesday, totaling $79 billion.
I-94 in Michigan Was First Border-to-Border Interstate in the U.S.
Michigan was the first state to have a border-to-border interstate and to pave those damn roads. Michigan has the honor of being the first state in a lot of different groundbreaking ways in the United States. For example:. The first 3 tunnels in the world. The first to get phone...
Check your gutters and sump pump: Widespread soaking rain for most of Lower Michigan
A storm system will bring us fairly heavy rain by February standards. Here’s a quick look at when, where and how much rain will fall. My biggest piece of advice is make sure your gutter downspouts are all connected and taking the rain water away from your house foundation. Sometimes in the winter, the ends of downspouts get buried in snow and we accidentally knock them loose. So take a walk around the outside of your house and make sure the water won’t go straight down along your basement walls.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Closures Planned At Some Michigan State Parks, Campgrounds This Summer
A handful of locations throughout Michigan’s state parks and recreation system will temporarily close this summer and fall, but for good reason: road reconstruction, historic preservation, upgraded electrical and water distribution systems, visitor center enhancements, new toilet and shower buildings and other work aimed at making the visitor experience more enjoyable and comfortable.
Accumulating snow area shifting south; Wind Advisory now for all of southern Michigan
UPDATE: Wind Advisory for southern Michigan, 60 mph winds stay just south of border. While the coming storm tomorrow is mostly a rain-maker, there will be a swath of accumulating snow on the cold side of the storm. The location of this swath of snow has shifted southeast with the data today. We also now have a wind advisory in place for southern Michigan.
Gov. Whitmer says immediate inflation relief is coming to Michigan taxpayers. But will $180 checks actually do anything?
While inflation continues to be a problem, Michigan Democrats are proposing relief checks. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark tries to figure out if these so-called “inflation relief checks” are the answer, or if there’s a better way to deliver help.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more Michigan stores in 2023
Struggling retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced a new batch of store closures, including seven more in Michigan, bringing the total to 17 in the last year. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said in January it would slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs. On Tuesday, the company said it would close an additional 150 stores nationwide.
Look Inside This Abandoned School In Pleasent Lake
It's probably not a place all of us wanted to be while we were growing up. But what about as an adult, and abandoned?. There are tons of old schools and schoolhouses spread all throughout Michigan that sit empty and in wrecks. This school just happens to be one of them.
Several inches of heavy, wet snow possible for U.P. with next storm system
MARQUETTE, MI - The next storm system moving into the Great Lakes will bring accumulating snow to portions of the eastern Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan. As of Wednesday, the low pressure system that will be responsible for this snow is strengthening over eastern Texas. Tonight into tomorrow morning, this system will advance northward into northern Illinois, while intensifying into a moderately strong system.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 153-year-old shipwreck found in Lake Superior 600 feet underwater -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior 153 years after it sank for the third and final time. A shipwreck was discovered in Lake Superior 153 years...
ClickOnDetroit.com
High winds, rain during evening hours, turning sharply colder overnight in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – High winds are the big story Thursday evening in Metro Detroit. The highest wind gusts reported as of 4 p.m. have been in the 45mph range. A wind advisory remains in effect for areas south of M-59 until 10 p.m. tonight. Overnight. Showers Thursday evening will...
Why People Hate Michigan Drivers
Driving in Michigan is certainly a different animal, and people NOT from Michigan don't seem to be big fans of our "unique" habits on the road. We can only be asked to stay within the lines for SO LONG on the road, Right? Half the year, we can't see them anyway. So, if they don't matter in winter, why would they mean anything during the OTHER seasons?
50-mph winds expected for metro Detroit
Are you ready for some unusual Michigan winter weather? It’s time to put those winter coats away and pull out your rain jackets. The Detroit area is expected to experience heavy rain and wind, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's what to expect:
Comments / 0