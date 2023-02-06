NBA Fan Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Latest Twitter Message

This NBA fan was not happy about Kyrie Irving's latest Tweet.

Kyrie Irving's trade request took the league by storm, and it was definitely a surprise when he got traded to the Dallas Mavericks , as the star wanted to go to the Los Angeles Lakers . There is no doubt that he is going to be a difference-maker for the Mavericks in their pursuit of a championship this season.

Recently, we saw Kyrie Irving send an interesting message on Twitter, notably stating that "emotional maturity/intelligence/awareness" are all keys to "thriving in this life." An NBA fan responded by calling him out, posting a photo of his quote stating that he wouldn't leave Kevin Durant and confirming that he would re-sign with the Nets . It is clear that the fan believes that Kyrie Irving does not exemplify the things he is talking about.

It remains to be seen if Kyrie Irving will end up responding to the fan in the future. Kyrie Irving notably rejected a deal from the Nets that had guarantee stipulations , and it is clear that he and the team couldn't come to an agreement on an extension, which then led to a trade. It made sense to move him from a team perspective, especially if the Nets are planning to get another elite player to put next to Kevin Durant. That would likely take the sting out of a move for the Nets fanbase, and we'll see what happens in the future.

Executives Believe Kyrie Irving Could Make Luka Doncic Leave The Mavericks

Though Kyrie Irving would definitely help the Dallas Mavericks on the basketball court, there are some who are still not sold about his addition. Some executives believe that Kyrie Irving could "create a last-straw type situation" that could end up getting Luka Doncic to request a trade.

Even before this trade happened, execs I talked to on my road trip this past week, who were given anonymity so they could speak freely, were openly wondering if adding Irving could create a last-straw type situation that ends up pushing Doncic to seek the exits … much as happened with James Harden in Brooklyn.

We have seen many controversies surrounding Kyrie Irving during his time with the Brooklyn Nets, but perhaps a change in scenery can be good for Irving in that regard. He seems motivated to play for the Mavericks as well, with there being reports about him being very excited to team with Luka Doncic .

It remains to be seen what will happen in the future, and if things don't work out with Kyrie Irving on the Mavericks this year, they can let him go in free agency. However, this could potentially have huge dividends for the Mavericks as well, and they are definitely a championship contender this season after the trade.

