Ouachita Parish, LA

Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade to take place in Ouachita Parish on February 11th

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37sbqX_0keJ0X3K00

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the 40th Annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade will take place in Ouachita Parish, La. The schedule of festivities will take place as listed in the table below.

Event Details

Krewe of Janus Children’s

Mardi Gras ParadeRegistration will take place at 9 AM, with floats

lining up at 9:30 AM

and the parade rolling at 10 AM.

This event will take place at Pecanland Mall.

Downtown West Monroe

Mardi Gras FestivitiesThe event will take place at 11 AM.

Krewe of Paws

Mardi Gras Pet ParadeRegistration will begin at 11 AM,

followed by float and costume judging at noon.

The parade will roll at 1 PM.

Jester Jog Color 5KThe event will take place in Alley Park.

All finishers receive a medal, shirt, and

sunglasses. Proceeds benefit the Downtown West Monroe

Revitalization Group.

Downtown Monroe Mardi

Gras BashThe Masur Museum of Art will have a free mask-making pop-up.

Go DJ Kidd will be providing live entertainment,

and Kitchen Cooking and Kona Ice will be selling food

and treats.

Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras

ParadeThe parade will roll at 6 pm starting in West Monroe

at 1118 Natchitoches Street and ending in Monroe on Oliver Road.

Leading the parade are this year’s grand marshals, Internation Powerlifting Champions Kasee Sketoe and Karson Oliver.

