Montgomery County, PA

Hunter Drags Deer Carcass Across MontCo Equestrian Center, Steals Camera, Farm Says

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
Illegal hunter captured at the Ashford Farm Photo Credit: Ashford Farm

A hunter who dragged a deer carcass across a Montgomery County equestrian center before stealing the camera that captured him will be facing charges,6abc reports.

The alleged incident came to light when the Ashford Farm shared a photo of the hunter carrying a deer on the property on Jan. 28.

The farm said the photo was taken on a $1,000 trail camera, which the hunter also apparently stole.

The hunter allegedly fessed up to the crime and returned the camera, 6abc says citing Conshohocken police. According to the outlet, he was arrested for illegal hunting.

Neither Conshohocken police nor Ashford Farm immediately responded to Daily Voice's information requests sent Sunday morning, Feb. 5.

Ashford Farm is a 55-acre, family-owned riding center established in Miquon in 1972.

Comments / 4

M D
4d ago

Lock him up. Suspend him for life from getting a hunting license. Also confiscate his weapons. And make him pay a hefty fine.

Lalayla Knows
4d ago

People are really just doing anything and everything these days. No respect for anything and disrespects everything. So sad.

