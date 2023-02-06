Pipes Burst At School In Peekskill: Cold Temperatures Cause Flooding

The incident happened at Peekskill Middle School, located at 212 Ringgold St. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Freezing cold temperatures caused pipes to burst in a Northern Westchester Middle School, which resulted in parts of the building flooding.

At around 3 p.m. in the afternoon on Saturday, Feb. 4, a fire suppression sprinkler in the ceiling of a stairwell at Peekskill Middle School froze because of the high wind gusts and cold temperatures, according to a letter sent to parents by Superintendent David Mauricio.

This caused a pipe to burst, sending water into the stairwell which eventually traveled through hallways into several classrooms in a portion of the school. A notice was then sent to both fire officials and school custodial staff.

This prompted the school system's Director of Facilities, Carmine Crisci, to immediately contact a company to clean up the water. He also contacted an engineering company to assess and repair the damage, Mauricio said.

Mauricio and Crisci then toured the school on Sunday, Feb. 5 to oversee the process of repairs, which were worked on through the weekend. Luckily, the repairs were finished and the school was able to open as normal on Monday, Feb. 6.

"I would like to thank Mr. Crisci, our custodial staff, and the companies for their rapid response over the weekend," Mauricio said in the letter.

