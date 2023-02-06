ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 3

my opinion
4d ago

This is ridiculous how they can dictate and we have to abide! Dictator Newsom and his clan the demorats!

Reply(1)
5
Thomas McKelvey
4d ago

Read: We may as well let our subordinates get on the gravy train while we still can, because more Californians are waking up to our graft everyday... P.S. FGN

Reply
3
Related
ABC10

Why California still doesn’t mandate dyslexia screening

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California sends mixed messages when it comes to serving dyslexic students. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is the most famous dyslexic political official in the country, even authoring a children’s book to raise awareness about the learning disability. And yet, California is one of 10 states that doesn’t require dyslexia screening for all children.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

The fastest-growing homeless population? Seniors

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Norma Johnson cracks a faint smile as she adjusts her stylish cat-eye glasses. She’s at St. Mary’s Center’s cafeteria in West Oakland, where older adults in interim housing or living on the streets can drop by for a free meal. But Johnson’s mind is elsewhere. Her treasured red leather rocking chair, along with most of her belongings, sits in a storage unit. She’s afraid if she doesn’t pay her $500 balance soon, the storage unit operator will auction everything.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California town ravaged by fire, rebuilding with new standards

PARADISE, Calif. — California, along with other Western states, is seeing larger and more destructive fires. The race is on to find workable solutions to minimize the risk to structures in a hotter, drier future. While work has been done to fight fires, and reduce actions and activities prone...
PARADISE, CA
ABC10

The Delta's floating highway | Bartell's Backroads

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta spans five different counties and separates Sacramento from San Francisco. During California’s Gold Rush era, boats were the only way to travel through the Delta. Today, cars can drive all over the wetlands thanks to roads, bridges and two unique...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Art activist takes on PG&E in response to wildfires | Fire-Power-Money

SACRAMENTO, Calif — An art student from Northern California used her creativity to bring attention to the actions of PG&E as the power monopoly faces manslaughter charges for starting the 2020 Zogg Fire. In her tongue-in-cheek "propaganda poster," artist Rae Engelbrecht depicts a PG&E power line sparking a fire...
ABC10

USDA Forest Service: More than 36 million trees died in California in 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new report from the Forest Service says 36.3 million trees died in California in 2022. The high mortality rate is due to a multitude of factors, with the drought being the foremost issue affecting tree health. The ongoing drought and overcrowded forests exacerbate the likelihood of trees succumbing to disease or becoming infested with beetles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Tri Counties Bank networks down due to 'unusual activity'

CALIFORNIA, USA — Tri Counties Bank is currently experiencing network issues and investigating after detecting "unusual activity," according to the company. The network is offline resulting in customers being unable to send their bank emails, call the company or use their customer service or call center options. Tri Counties...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Don't feed the bears! But birds OK, new Tahoe research shows

RENO, Nev — Don't feed the bears!. Wildlife biologists and forest rangers have preached the mantra for nearly a century at national parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite, and for decades in areas where urban development increasingly invaded native wildlife habitat. But don't feed the birds? That may be a...
NEVADA STATE
ABC10

Laguna SMUD customers power restored

LAGUNA, Calif. — Over 2,000 residents near Elk Grove were without power for about an hour, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District outage map. The unplanned outage mainly impacted the Laguna area and began just after 5 p.m.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy