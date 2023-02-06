Read full article on original website
my opinion
4d ago
This is ridiculous how they can dictate and we have to abide! Dictator Newsom and his clan the demorats!
Reply(1)
5
Thomas McKelvey
4d ago
Read: We may as well let our subordinates get on the gravy train while we still can, because more Californians are waking up to our graft everyday... P.S. FGN
Reply
3
IRS: California's Middle Class Tax Refund does not need to be reported as taxable
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The Internal Revenue Service announced today that California taxpayers do not have to report the Middle Class Tax Refund on their federal returns. When gas prices were soaring in 2022 and Califorina’s state budget had a ballooning surplus, lawmakers...
Why California still doesn’t mandate dyslexia screening
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California sends mixed messages when it comes to serving dyslexic students. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is the most famous dyslexic political official in the country, even authoring a children’s book to raise awareness about the learning disability. And yet, California is one of 10 states that doesn’t require dyslexia screening for all children.
ABC10's reporting on California's conservatorship system honored with James Madison Freedom of Information Award
CALIFORNIA, USA — ABC10 investigative journalist Andie Judson received the James Madison Freedom of Information Award for her reporting on California's conservatorship system. "The Price of Care: Taken by the State" is a two-year investigation digging into the legally complex legal tool that gives civil rights and liberties of...
The fastest-growing homeless population? Seniors
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Norma Johnson cracks a faint smile as she adjusts her stylish cat-eye glasses. She’s at St. Mary’s Center’s cafeteria in West Oakland, where older adults in interim housing or living on the streets can drop by for a free meal. But Johnson’s mind is elsewhere. Her treasured red leather rocking chair, along with most of her belongings, sits in a storage unit. She’s afraid if she doesn’t pay her $500 balance soon, the storage unit operator will auction everything.
California town ravaged by fire, rebuilding with new standards
PARADISE, Calif. — California, along with other Western states, is seeing larger and more destructive fires. The race is on to find workable solutions to minimize the risk to structures in a hotter, drier future. While work has been done to fight fires, and reduce actions and activities prone...
California residents angry over high energy bill explanations from utility officials
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California residents heard from public utilities officials and experts Tuesday when the Public Utilities Commission sought to tell the public why energy and gas bills are soaring. Many people disappointed from the answers provided by the panel called into the meeting to express their struggles with...
The Delta's floating highway | Bartell's Backroads
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta spans five different counties and separates Sacramento from San Francisco. During California’s Gold Rush era, boats were the only way to travel through the Delta. Today, cars can drive all over the wetlands thanks to roads, bridges and two unique...
'We are here seeking justice' | California's first Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Day of Action
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tuesday marked California's first-ever "Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Day of Action" led by the Yurok Tribe. Tribal and other Indigenous leaders, and their allies, are working to raise awareness about MMIP. That’s the epidemic where far too many Native Americans disappear or get killed and...
Art activist takes on PG&E in response to wildfires | Fire-Power-Money
SACRAMENTO, Calif — An art student from Northern California used her creativity to bring attention to the actions of PG&E as the power monopoly faces manslaughter charges for starting the 2020 Zogg Fire. In her tongue-in-cheek "propaganda poster," artist Rae Engelbrecht depicts a PG&E power line sparking a fire...
Utilities commission explores ways to mitigate high natural gas prices
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Gas prices have spiked in California. That may sound like old news after months of high prices at the pump, but this time another kind of gas is running up the tab: natural gas, which fuels stoves and heats water and homes.
'Today was really fun': Northern California animal sanctuary holds birthday party for Lulu the elephant
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A birthday party like no other was held in Northern California for an elephant named Lulu. "She's officially the oldest African elephant in captivity in the country," said Madeleine Traver, social media coordinator with the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS). Traver says on average elephants live...
USDA Forest Service: More than 36 million trees died in California in 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new report from the Forest Service says 36.3 million trees died in California in 2022. The high mortality rate is due to a multitude of factors, with the drought being the foremost issue affecting tree health. The ongoing drought and overcrowded forests exacerbate the likelihood of trees succumbing to disease or becoming infested with beetles.
Sacramento Co. sheriff's sergeant becomes hero in Pebble Beach
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A weekend getaway to the California coast turned into an impromptu life-saving mission for Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Kelly Bunn. Bunn was in the right place at the right time, jumping into action to save a caddie who suddenly collapsed during a golf tournament at Pebble Beach.
Tri Counties Bank networks down due to 'unusual activity'
CALIFORNIA, USA — Tri Counties Bank is currently experiencing network issues and investigating after detecting "unusual activity," according to the company. The network is offline resulting in customers being unable to send their bank emails, call the company or use their customer service or call center options. Tri Counties...
Don't feed the bears! But birds OK, new Tahoe research shows
RENO, Nev — Don't feed the bears!. Wildlife biologists and forest rangers have preached the mantra for nearly a century at national parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite, and for decades in areas where urban development increasingly invaded native wildlife habitat. But don't feed the birds? That may be a...
Laguna SMUD customers power restored
LAGUNA, Calif. — Over 2,000 residents near Elk Grove were without power for about an hour, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District outage map. The unplanned outage mainly impacted the Laguna area and began just after 5 p.m.
Popular South Lake Tahoe Raley's closing this summer
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The lease for a popular Raley’s store in South Lake Tahoe is expiring June 30, according to a spokesperson. The exact closing date for the location at 4000 Lake Tahoe Boulevard hasn't been released yet. Raley's says it negotiated in good faith with...
