Read full article on original website
Related
Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley
One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
Wow! First Weekend Of Spring In New York State?
From a blizzard to spring in just a matter of weeks, this weekend may be one of the warmest we have ever seen in February in New York State.
Hudson Valley Officer’s ‘Life Tragically Cut Short,’ Former NYPD
A fallen Hudson Valley police officer, who protected New York State for over 30 years, passed away, leaving behind a 7-year-old son. Here's how you can help the family. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced an officer passed away. Putnam County Sheriff's Office Dies. Putnam County Sheriff's Special Patrol Officer...
Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws
When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York
One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
Expect To See More New York State Police On Roads This Weekend
New York State Police are going to be on the roads this weekend looking for impaired drivers. Here's how much a DWI will cost you in New York State. With the "Big Game" on Sunday, Troopers expect more people to be driving to and from watch parties, restaurants, and bars. They'll be looking for you if you are driving high, drunk, or otherwise impaired, as well as driving reckless. The enforcement period will run from today, Friday, February 10, 2023, through Monday, February 13, 2023. New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said,
Update On Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?
Last month we reported that we might be seeing the return of a popular department store in the Capital Region. To date there has been much speculation but little definitive information regarding this once prominent retail giant. Now that February has arrived we can shed a little more light on the store's return.
America’s Oldest Cheese Shop In New York State Forced To Close
A New York State landmark, a business that opened in 1892, is being forced to close. After more than 130 years in business, the oldest cheese shop in the United States is being forced to close. New York States Oldest Cheese Shop Is Closing Down. Alleva Cheese opened up in...
7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World
If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
Hidden Ghost Town That’s Forgotten in New York State
There's a hidden ghost town in New York State, that few have heard of and it may have a Billy the Kid connection.
newyorkalmanack.com
When Mommy Was a Commie
You can listen to the podcast here. The tabloids call Martha the “Red Flame of New York,” a beautiful, young Communist whose fiery speeches are as hot as the tight, red dresses she wears. Martha is sent to Schenectady under orders to marry Milo Milwaukee, the diminutive leader of General Electric’s largest union. What Martha and the Communists don’t realize is that Milo is only pretending to be a Red. In the 1950s, this is a dangerous game.
New York State Makes “Must Do” Change for All Licensed Notaries
Have you ever had to go to a Notary? No, it isn't some weird medical procedure that requires pain medication, it is a service that someone provides to show proof that the document you signed was really signed by you, and that the document you are signing is a 'real one.'
Massive Eye Drop Recall Across New York State
Cold and flu season are here and allergy season is coming, before you use eye drops for relief, there has been an important safety alert about a particular eye drop brand.
New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023
New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
localsyr.com
All aboard the Adirondack Railroad
(WSYR-TV) — Frank Kobliski, General Manager of the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, Inc. came by to discuss the Adirondack Railroad 2023 season. With a front seat to nature the Adirondack railroad offers scenic train rides in New York year-round!. Tickets are on sale for the Adirondack Valentines Day Dinner...
Drivers Upset as Inspection Stickers Changing in New York State
It's a hassle to drive a car. Despite the freedom having a driver's license and owning a car allows, the cost of gas and repairs, along with the payments you have to make is a headache for drivers. Another headache for drivers here in New York state is the registration...
Online auctions for New York State surplus items begin February 13
Surplus items include usual office furniture, computer equipment, and tools to the less typical collectible sneakers, sports memorabilia, lost-and-found jewelry, and more.
It’s Over! New York State Makes Major Change for Local Hospitals, Doctors
The State of New York has announced a major protocol change for anyone who sets foot in local hospitals and doctors' offices in 2023. The change is a major step toward normalcy for a field that has been constantly at-risk since March of 2020, and hopefully, it also signifies better times ahead for the entire country.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate New York’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opens Friday
Binghamton, N. Y. — Starting Friday, downtown Binghamton will host the first New York state-licensed dispensary selling legal recreational marijuana outside of New York City. The shop, Just Breathe at 75 Court St., opens at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Its opening marks the third for a state-licensed weed...
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0