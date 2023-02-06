Winter anglers must take advantage of fishing conditions when they become available. You never know how long they will last. For instance, Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island was using pink egg sacs this week when he noticed the water was finally clearing in the lower Niagara River. Fishing with Gary Laidman of South Wales, they managed to reel in some respectable steelhead in the morning with less than ideal conditions. Capt. Rich Brant of North Tonawanda has also been combatting the marginal conditions. Fishing has been good on minnows with chartreuse beads, using the bright color to attract the fish when water color is two feet or less. Thursday will probably be the death of the current conditions with rain and wind arriving to dampen the action. Be ready to jump at a moment’s notice after this round of inclement weather. Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston was reporting a murky green color to the water. A few guys were fishing from shore in the gorge with spoons, spinners, eggs, or egg imitations like beads.

1 DAY AGO