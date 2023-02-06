Jimbo Fisher might just find himself on the hot seat this season if he doesn’t turn Texas A&M football right back around and into one of the best teams in the SEC. A year ago, the Aggies had hopes of contending for a national title after landing the best recruiting class ever and they didn’t even make a bowl game. That disappointment nearly cost the head coach his job but he’s back for at least one more year.

