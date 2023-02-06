ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Texas A&M football: Way-too-early game-by-game predictions for 2023

Jimbo Fisher might just find himself on the hot seat this season if he doesn’t turn Texas A&M football right back around and into one of the best teams in the SEC. A year ago, the Aggies had hopes of contending for a national title after landing the best recruiting class ever and they didn’t even make a bowl game. That disappointment nearly cost the head coach his job but he’s back for at least one more year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

FanSided

307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy