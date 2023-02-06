ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox7austin.com

About 7,500 Austin Energy customers lost power in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - This morning, Austin Energy had around 3 dozen homes without power, but around by 5:25 a.m. that number jumped to 7,772. That's because there was a large outage in South Austin that impacted nearly 7,500 customers and traffic lights in the area. It started around 5:25 a.m....
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Best Buy in Pflugerville to close permanently

Best Buy in Pflugerville will close March 4. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Best Buy electronics and appliance store located in the Stone Hill Town Center at 19000 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 600, Pflugerville, will close permanently March 4. A Best Buy representative confirmed the closure, saying low sales volume and...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

How to dispose of brush, burning limbs in Lake Travis, Westlake

Lake Travis and Westlake residents have multiple options when it comes to tree and brush removal due to the recent winter storm. (Courtesy Jenny Hoff) Residents in Lakeway, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood and other municipalities within Travis County have multiple options when it comes to tree and brush removal due to the recent winter storm. In addition, several cities will be providing help with cleanup and hiring outside companies to assist in the process, according to city officials.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Namaste Dine-In Coming to Georgetown, TX

February 7, 2023 – Namaste Dine-In is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The new restaurant will offer a fusion of Indian and Nepali food, and will be located at 103 N. Austin Ave. Owner Dinesh Mishra, an army veteran from Nepal, said he and his wife made the decision to open a restaurant in Georgetown in order to give back to the neighborhood after having a fruitful restaurant experience in North Dakota and south Austin, Texas.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

January 2023 transportation updates

Communities in Hays County and the Austin metro as a whole saw some headway in increasing connectivity throughout the region in 2022 with big projects, such as the completion of Hopkins Street improvements in San Marcos as well as widening and adding lanes to I-35, according to the city of San Marcos and Texas Department of Transportation officials.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Grand opening of Round Rock Aqua-Tots Swim Schools location set for Feb. 25

Work to finish the interior renovation of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in Round Rock is underway. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock location of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools will hold a grand opening noon-3 p.m. Feb. 25, after being closed for more than a year due to a fire from a neighboring restaurant in September 2021. Located at 1208 N. I-35, Ste. 400, Round Rock, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools offers year-round swim lessons for children of all ages. 512-336-8687.
ROUND ROCK, TX
WFAA

Here come the homebuyers again!

DALLAS — You don’t have to be an Einstein to understand the theory of price relativity. You know how when you were paying $2.40 for a gallon of gasoline and then it went up to $2.89 you lost your mind? But when it kept rising to nearly $4 per gallon, that $2.89 price per gallon started looking like an absolute bargain.
DALLAS, TX
virtualbx.com

New Business Park Coming to Southeast Austin

Feature Illustration: Artist rendering of the proposed project by Jackson Shaw. Austin (Travis County) — Jackson-Shaw, a national real estate development company headquartered in North Texas, plans to transform more than 67 acres in Southeast Austin into a new urban industrial business park. Located at the northeast corner of...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

High intensity studio CycleBar now open in Bee Cave

CycleBar Bee Cave opened at the end of January at 3620 S. RM 620, Ste. 210, Austin. (Courtesy CycleBar) Boutique indoor cycling studio CycleBar opened in Bee Cave at the end of January at 3620 S. RM 620, Ste. 210, Austin. The studio is owned by Rhonda Salerno and offers a variety of classes, from high-intensity challenges to “sanctuary” rides for cyclists to unplug. The practice is open to individuals of all skill levels and has two other locations in Austin: one in Cedar Park and one in Central Austin. 512-850-5999.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Taste on Main debuts in Buda after months of anticipation

Taste on Main held its soft opening Feb. 9 at 116 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Hays City Store & Ice House owners Tamra and Travis Tindol debuted their newest venture, Taste on Main, with a soft opening Feb. 9 at 116 Main St., Buda. The husband and wife duo have been working on this project since late 2020.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

