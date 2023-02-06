Read full article on original website
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in fees to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Some Want to Fire the City Manager Over His Response to Winter WeatherTom HandyAustin, TX
Longtime Top Republican DiesDaily News NowAustin, TX
About 7,500 Austin Energy customers lost power in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - This morning, Austin Energy had around 3 dozen homes without power, but around by 5:25 a.m. that number jumped to 7,772. That's because there was a large outage in South Austin that impacted nearly 7,500 customers and traffic lights in the area. It started around 5:25 a.m....
Report: You’d need five minimum wage jobs to afford a typical apartment in Austin
Property website Zillow looked at typical rental prices in the 50 largest cities nationwide and compared those to the minimum wage in each city.
Best Buy in Pflugerville to close permanently
Best Buy in Pflugerville will close March 4. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Best Buy electronics and appliance store located in the Stone Hill Town Center at 19000 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 600, Pflugerville, will close permanently March 4. A Best Buy representative confirmed the closure, saying low sales volume and...
How to dispose of brush, burning limbs in Lake Travis, Westlake
Lake Travis and Westlake residents have multiple options when it comes to tree and brush removal due to the recent winter storm. (Courtesy Jenny Hoff) Residents in Lakeway, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood and other municipalities within Travis County have multiple options when it comes to tree and brush removal due to the recent winter storm. In addition, several cities will be providing help with cleanup and hiring outside companies to assist in the process, according to city officials.
Namaste Dine-In Coming to Georgetown, TX
February 7, 2023 – Namaste Dine-In is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The new restaurant will offer a fusion of Indian and Nepali food, and will be located at 103 N. Austin Ave. Owner Dinesh Mishra, an army veteran from Nepal, said he and his wife made the decision to open a restaurant in Georgetown in order to give back to the neighborhood after having a fruitful restaurant experience in North Dakota and south Austin, Texas.
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Farmers' Market can treat you to a lot of goodies. There's always an incredible variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Austin Energy says power has been restored to customers in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — At the start of KVUE Daybreak Friday morning, Austin Energy was reporting that fewer than 40 customers were without power. But by 6:15 a.m., that number had jumped to more than 7,700. Austin Energy said at 6:23 a.m. that customers in South Austin were without power...
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream pushes Northwest Austin opening back to mid-2023
The Northwest Austin location of Handel’s will be at 11521 N. RM 620. (Courtesy Handel's Homemade Ice Cream) The opening of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream was pushed back to mid-2023 after initially being slated to open last winter, a company representative said. Located in Plaza Volente next to...
Ivy Foot Spa & Massage bringing upscale spa treatments on West Parmer Lane
Ivy Foot Spa & Massage is located close to the Apple campus at West Parmer Lane and Mc Neil Drive. It provides upscale spa treatments and skin care lines. (Courtesy Ivy Foot Spa & Massage) Family-owned Ivy Foot Spa & Massage, 6301 W. Parmer Lane, Ste. 603, Austin, opened its...
300-job knife factory, HQ project dies in Leander
An economic development project that had been billed as a milestone for a Williamson County suburb has fizzled out.
First Sabey Data Centers building completion expected in December
The first of two Sabey Data Centers buildings planned to occupy just under 40 acres near SH 45 is expected to be complete this December. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The first of two Sabey Data Centers buildings planned to occupy just under 40 acres near SH 45 is expected to be complete this December.
January 2023 transportation updates
Communities in Hays County and the Austin metro as a whole saw some headway in increasing connectivity throughout the region in 2022 with big projects, such as the completion of Hopkins Street improvements in San Marcos as well as widening and adding lanes to I-35, according to the city of San Marcos and Texas Department of Transportation officials.
Grand opening of Round Rock Aqua-Tots Swim Schools location set for Feb. 25
Work to finish the interior renovation of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in Round Rock is underway. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock location of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools will hold a grand opening noon-3 p.m. Feb. 25, after being closed for more than a year due to a fire from a neighboring restaurant in September 2021. Located at 1208 N. I-35, Ste. 400, Round Rock, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools offers year-round swim lessons for children of all ages. 512-336-8687.
Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore Item Of The Week: Michael Kors Leather Tote
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore is trying to find the perfect match for this brand-new, monogrammed Michael Kors leather tote bag. It’s even the perfect color for this sweet holiday – a vibrant wild berry! Can you help us find this purse’s other half?
Here come the homebuyers again!
DALLAS — You don’t have to be an Einstein to understand the theory of price relativity. You know how when you were paying $2.40 for a gallon of gasoline and then it went up to $2.89 you lost your mind? But when it kept rising to nearly $4 per gallon, that $2.89 price per gallon started looking like an absolute bargain.
New Business Park Coming to Southeast Austin
Feature Illustration: Artist rendering of the proposed project by Jackson Shaw. Austin (Travis County) — Jackson-Shaw, a national real estate development company headquartered in North Texas, plans to transform more than 67 acres in Southeast Austin into a new urban industrial business park. Located at the northeast corner of...
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
High intensity studio CycleBar now open in Bee Cave
CycleBar Bee Cave opened at the end of January at 3620 S. RM 620, Ste. 210, Austin. (Courtesy CycleBar) Boutique indoor cycling studio CycleBar opened in Bee Cave at the end of January at 3620 S. RM 620, Ste. 210, Austin. The studio is owned by Rhonda Salerno and offers a variety of classes, from high-intensity challenges to “sanctuary” rides for cyclists to unplug. The practice is open to individuals of all skill levels and has two other locations in Austin: one in Cedar Park and one in Central Austin. 512-850-5999.
Developers in New Braunfels to pay more for new road, water and electric infrastructure
With population growth and development reaching an unprecedented amount in recent years, the city of New Braunfels and New Braunfels Utilities have looked toward ways to keep up with capital improvement projects made necessary by the increased use of local roads and utilities. In 2020, 66.8% of the developable land...
Taste on Main debuts in Buda after months of anticipation
Taste on Main held its soft opening Feb. 9 at 116 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Hays City Store & Ice House owners Tamra and Travis Tindol debuted their newest venture, Taste on Main, with a soft opening Feb. 9 at 116 Main St., Buda. The husband and wife duo have been working on this project since late 2020.
