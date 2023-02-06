Read full article on original website
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
I'm a mom living in the Netherlands. I wish American parents knew that some of their problems are global ones.
The author says that despite living in the Netherlands, she struggles with a lot of the same issues as American parents struggle with.
Fox Anchor Julie Banderas Goes Public With Divorce LIVE On-Air As She Trashes 'Stupid' Valentine's Day
Fox News anchor Julie Banderas had no shame in her game while announcing that she and husband Andrew Sansone are parting ways during a televised broadcast on February 9, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Emmy-winning TV star tipped off viewers on Twitter about her big reveal hours before going on-air, revealing that she had an update to share at the end of late-night show Gutfeld!Banderas didn't hold her feelings back about the romantic holiday, declaring, "F--- Valentine's Day," before disclosing the change in her relationship status. "Yeah, it's stupid. Even when I was married I didn't get s--- for Valentine's Day …...
Carole Baskin Refused To Let Police Search Her Property Following The Mysterious Disappearance Of Ex-Husband Don Lewis
Carole Baskin was not willing to work with authorities to uncover the whereabouts of her missing ex-husband, Don Lewis. After the Tiger King star's former spouse disappeared in August 1997, Baskin wasn't eager to allow police to search her 40-acre Florida estate in order to gather clues about what might have happened to him."There's a reason why she has never let the police search the property," an insider close to law enforcement exclusively tells OK!. "I talked to her personally, I said 'all's we want to do is come out and search the property' and she's like 'I told you,...
"New George Santos just dropped": MAGA Republican's claims about her background in dispute
This story has been revised and updated since its original publication. It now includes a statement from Luna's office and corrections to the original Washington Post reporting. As originally published, this article reflected the Post's report that Anna Paulina Luna was registered as a Democrat in Washington state in 2017. That was incorrect: Washington only requires voters to declare a party affiliation when they vote in a presidential primary. The Post further reported that it could find no record that Luna's father, George Mayerhofer, had been incarcerated for criminal offenses in California. A representative for Luna has supplied records of Mayerhofer's criminal convictions to both the Post and Salon.
Real estate heir accused of killing grandfather and mother for millions in inheritance money now set for trial
A Vermont real estate heir accused of killing his World War II veteran grandfather and mother for millions of dollars in inheritance money is set for trial this fall, a federal judge ruled this week. Nathan Carman, 29, has pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and first-degree murder in...
Chilling unanswered questions in Tyler Doyle disappearance as search for missing hunter, 22, enters its third week
AS the search for the 22-year-old duck hunter enters its third week, a number of unanswered questions surrounding his disappearance remain. Tyler Doyle was last seen on a boat hunting for ducks in the north jetties near North Myrtle Beach when he reportedly fell overboard on January 26. The heartbreaking...
82-year-old woman pronounced dead at nursing home, but funeral home found her breathing: Authorities
An elderly woman pronounced dead at a Long Island nursing home was reportedly discovered to be breathing within an hour of being brought to a funeral home. The 82-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson, New York, at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Suffolk County police said in a report by NBC New York Affiliate WNBC.
Drake ordered to appear for deposition in XXXTentacion murder trial or face possible ‘contempt,’ judge rules
Drake must face deposition by attorneys for one of the men accused of killing XXXTentacion or face possible “contempt” charges, a judge ruled. Signed by a Florida judge on Wednesday, the single-page order sets the stage for a Zoom deposition of the artist, born Aubrey Drake Graham, later this month on Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. ET. Drake skipped a previous deposition date on Jan. 27, and if he does so again, he must appear inside Broward County’s 17th Judicial Circuit Court on Feb 27, for Judge Michael Usan to determine whether he should be held in contempt of court.
Jurors subject ‘dominatrix’ to potential 25-year prison term for trying to murder lookalike eyelash stylist with cheesecake tainted by powerful Russian benzo
There was nothing sweet about this cheesecake. A 47-year-old New York woman from Russia, described in various reports as a “dominatrix,” was found guilty in a Queens courtroom Thursday of trying to poison and murder a fellow Russian woman who looked like her all the way back in August 2016.
New York artist says Megadeth never paid him for album artwork now seen by millions
A New York artist says that the award-winning metal group Megadeth used his artwork on its latest album without his permission — and without paying him for it. Brent Elliott White, a freelance illustrator and designer, has accused the heavy metal band of using his work on the cover of its 2022 album, “The Sick, The Dying… And the Dead!” without a contract that granted them permission to do so. He sued the band, its management 5B Artists + Media, and Universal Music Group in federal court in New York last week, alleging copyright infringement and violations of New York’s “Freelance Isn’t Free” Act.
Body of New Jersey kindergarten teacher and mother of 3 found in shallow grave
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a New Jersey kindergarten teacher and mother of three whose body was found in a shallow grave as family members, friends and her young students mourned her loss. The body of Luz Hernandez, 33, who taught at the BelovED Charter School, was found...
South Carolina dog breeder fatally shot during French bulldog exchange
A man known as a top dog breeder in South Carolina was fatally shot during a planned exchange to sell a French bulldog. Authorities in Lee County say that Lonnie Ray, 76, was at an arranged meeting with a buyer on Monday night at a KFC in Bishopville, some 115 miles north of Charleston. The plan was for Ray to sell the man a French bulldog, but when it was time to do the exchange, the would-be buyer grabbed the dog and started firing into Ray’s car.
Alec Baldwin never apologized to Halyna Hutchins parents, sibling for ‘Rust’ shooting: Lawyer
Actor Alec Baldwin never apologized to the parents and sister of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins over her shooting death on the set of “Rust,” their lawyers claim. “As a matter of fact, there has been no outreach to them by Mr. Baldwin to even say he was sorry,” asserted their famed attorney Gloria Allred, at a press conference announcing another lawsuit.
