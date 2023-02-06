ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste of Country

OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Declares She No Longer Cares About Being A 'Certain Size' Following Years In The Spotlight

Having been in the spotlight for more than a decade, Carrie Underwood has learned a thing or two about maintaining a lifestyle that is best for her. While discussing her fitness journey in a new interview and how it has evolved over the years, the "Before He Cheats" country star candidly told an outlet, "I feel like earlier in my career I was working out more to be a certain size or fit into a certain aesthetic that I thought I wanted to be.""And now I feel like I work out more to be strong and to have energy and...
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
The List

Miranda Lambert's 2023 Grammys Dress Is A Lesson On How Not To Rock Fringe

Music's biggest stars lined up on the red carpet for the 2023 Grammys, including country music royalty. While we get to see our favorite singers in their most glam looks, many country stars live surprisingly normal lives. Miranda Lambert is the perfect example of a country music legend who rocks the stage, dresses up for the red carpet, and manages to keep a down-to-earth lifestyle, shopping at affordable stores like Target and Walgreens, according to Good Housekeeping. While she is a showstopping performer in her own right, her music is inspired by the time she spends at her home with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert even posted a video on Instagram of her singing her song "Bluebird" on her porch.
New York Post

‘American Idol’ contestant sues, says she was made a ‘laughingstock’

An “American Idol” contestant is suing producers of the hit reality show, alleging that she is a victim of wage theft and that the celebrity judges turned her into a “laughingstock” on national television. Normandy Vamos, 30, appeared on the 20th season of the ABC talent show, which aired last year, wowing Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan with her vocal chops and advancing to Los Angeles for further auditions. But in the suit, filed Friday in California, Vamos says she should have been paid as an employee for the time she spent in Tinseltown. “Reality TV isn’t always...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Is Rumored to Be Dating This Actor

Over the last near-decade, Kelsea Ballerini has shot to the pinnacle of country stardom. Thanks to four successful studio albums, Grammy nominations, and even an induction into the Grand Ole Opry, Kelsea has quickly solidified her status as a country hitmaker in more ways than one. Article continues below advertisement.
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
NASHVILLE, TN
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Singer and Songwriter Dies

The sound of Motown, with its signature rhythm and blues combined with pop elements, would never have attained its emblematic and iconic status without the talents of singer and songwriter Barrett Strong, who came out with one of Motown's first hits, and then later became a key cog in the music empire as a songwriter.
Whiskey Riff

Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000

I think I’ll just stay here and drink…and with 5,095 drinks, you could stay quite awhile. The legendary Merle Haggard once held the Guinness World Record for buying the largest round of drinks ever bought by one person – and it’s a record that stood for more than three decades. The Hag set the record at Billy Bob’s Texas back in 1983 when he ordered 5,095 “C.C. Waterbacks,” a shot of Canadian Club whiskey with a water chaser, for patrons […] The post Merle Haggard Once Held The Guinness World Record For Buying The Largest Round Of Drinks, With Over 5,000 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Carrie Underwood Doesn’t Ask Her Husband for Advice About Her Music: ‘He’s Not My Fan’

If Carrie Underwood wanted advice about how to play hockey, she’d probably ask her husband, Mike Fisher. But when it comes to her Grammy-winning country music, she said he’s not the first person she goes to. Sometimes, he only hears her songs once they’re out, and everyone else listens to them, too. And when asked why that is, she explained it’s pretty simple: “He’s not my fan. He’s my husband.”
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Weighs in on Blake Shelton’s ‘The Voice’ Replacement, Reveals She Turned Down Seat

As The Voice fans brace themselves for Blake Shelton‘s departure, Reba McEntire reminded folks that she was nearly an OG member of the cast. It turns out producers approached the country music legend before Shelton. After McEntire rejected the offer for the show, the producers turned to Shelton and he remained with them for over a decade. With his departure, she may be more open to changing her mind.
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

