San Antonio, TX

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
msn.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ends Streak With A Unique But Cringy Record

Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda ended his time on the show after winning three games. Though he walked away with nearly $70,000 to his name, he also left the game with a slightly embarrassing statistic. The champ never correctly guessed any of the Final Jeopardy clues, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.
KANSAS STATE
calfkicker.com

Muay thai trainer, Bellator veteran Anthony Castrejon dead at 32

The past couple of months has been very sad for combat sports. Several martial artists have passed away. The departed martial artists include Anthony Johnson, Victoria Lee, Stephan Bonnar and now Anthony Castrejon. According to sources close to him, he was allegedly attacked by a group of people. Castrejon succumbed...
FanSided

FanSided

